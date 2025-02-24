Sen. Andy Kim Urges Public Servants to 'Stay Strong' In the Face of Elon Musk's 'Threat'

Obviously, you've heard by now that federal employees were asked to list five things they've accomplished in the past week. What seems like an easy five-minute task is causing federal workers to drape the American flag upside down and rush to MSNBC to tell how they felt "absolutely infuriated" at being given 48 hours to come up with five bullet points. Plenty of people who work in the private sector say there's nothing out of the ordinary here.

The last we checked on New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim, he was telling of the blue suit that he wore as he helped clean up the Capitol after January 6 and how he'd donated it to the Smithsonian Institution. It's an important artifact — he also wore it, with dust still on the knees from picking up pieces of a broken vase or something, on January 13 to vote for President Trump's impeachment.

Kim is back with the histrionics, telling federal employees to "stay strong" in the face of Elon Musk's "threat."

To our public servants, I’m sorry you are being threatened. You deserve so much better. I remember how proud I was when I first swore my oath as a civil servant. Honor of a lifetime. Remember why you chose to serve. Stay strong. I and many others will be right by your side. pic.twitter.com/PKZgaNqmp0 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 22, 2025

That's sweet. It inspired an angle we hadn't yet heard, though. Asking people to list what they did at work was an affront to basic human rights. Here's a sarcastic reply from Ben Braddock that a lot of people took seriously.

Thank you Senator Kim. Asking federal employees what they got done at work this week is an egregious assault on basic human rights and it is important we call it out. There should be candlelight vigils held all over the country. https://t.co/BWWtXVmPjn — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) February 23, 2025

Yes, there should be candlelight vigils all over the country. Or, workers could just reply to the email.

This is the norm in corporate. I don’t understand what the problem is. — FloridaTropics (@TropicsFlorida) February 23, 2025

My boss always asks what I got done. What’s the problem? — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) February 23, 2025

This is satire, right?! — Deserving Liberty (@DeserveLiberty) February 23, 2025

Yes, it's satire.

“Public servants” should be able to readily explain how they served the public last week. — Professor Pithy (@Teflon93Wins) February 23, 2025

"Won't someone think of the poor bureaucrats?" — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 23, 2025

Join the rest of hard working Americans. Ask a plumber if he doesn’t answer calls, or an electrician who tells the builder it’s none of his business how far he got in wiring the new house. We, the voters are so sick of your kind who still think you are entitled You are not. — Gene & Andrea ✝️ (@GeneAndrea34215) February 23, 2025

It's a basic human right not to tell your supervisor what you've been up to.

I am following you because I recognize a fellow sarcastic traveler when I see one! — R R Holiman (@RRholiman) February 23, 2025

You can’t imagine what police have to do everyday, log sheets, body worn cameras, GPS tracking and roll calls. Maybe government employees should be treated like the underpaid policemen they want to defund. — 5280 Mountain Mama (@tuck54378) February 23, 2025

Paid bureaucrats are not “serving”, they are working. At a job. For a salary. Just like the American people, except for the larger salaries and fewer performance requirements than the average American worker. — Politicat 🇺🇸 For America (@politicat1) February 23, 2025

Nailed it, candlelight vigil indeed 😆 — 🇺🇲🇿🇦Angelique777🇿🇦🇺🇲 (@Angelique7316) February 23, 2025

Someone with no sense of humor will probably pick up on this and start organizing a candlelight vigil.

***