Sen. Andy Kim Urges Public Servants to 'Stay Strong' In the Face of Elon Musk's 'Threat'

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on February 24, 2025
AngieArtist

Obviously, you've heard by now that federal employees were asked to list five things they've accomplished in the past week. What seems like an easy five-minute task is causing federal workers to drape the American flag upside down and rush to MSNBC to tell how they felt "absolutely infuriated" at being given 48 hours to come up with five bullet points. Plenty of people who work in the private sector say there's nothing out of the ordinary here.

The last we checked on New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim, he was telling of the blue suit that he wore as he helped clean up the Capitol after January 6 and how he'd donated it to the Smithsonian Institution. It's an important artifact — he also wore it, with dust still on the knees from picking up pieces of a broken vase or something, on January 13 to vote for President Trump's impeachment.

Kim is back with the histrionics, telling federal employees to "stay strong" in the face of Elon Musk's "threat."

That's sweet. It inspired an angle we hadn't yet heard, though. Asking people to list what they did at work was an affront to basic human rights. Here's a sarcastic reply from Ben Braddock that a lot of people took seriously.

Yes, there should be candlelight vigils all over the country. Or, workers could just reply to the email.

Yes, it's satire.

It's a basic human right not to tell your supervisor what you've been up to.

Someone with no sense of humor will probably pick up on this and start organizing a candlelight vigil. 

***

Tags: ELON MUSK SATIRE SENATOR DOGE

