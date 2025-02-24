Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets...
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...

Yosemite Workers Drape Flag Upside Down to Protest Federal Cuts

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 24, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Dr. Lucky Tran, who's had bylines in The Guardian and the Washington Post, declared that this was a brilliant protest. Apparently, some Yosemite National Park workers spent last week flying the "distress flag" thousands of feet off the ground. That's one accomplishment they can put in their emails today: "Flew flag upside down to protest the reduction of bloat in the federal bureaucracy."

State Parks seems to be taking DOGE's cuts hard. As we reported Friday, Alec MacGillis of ProPublica told us of the epic tragedy out of Yosemite National Park, where "the sole employee with the keys and the institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms" was laid off.

CBS News also ran the story of a park worker who lost his dream job on Valentine's Day:

Li Cohen reports:

When Brian Gibbs woke up on Valentine's Day on Friday, it was just another morning of getting to do what he loved at his "dream job" as an education park ranger at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa. By that afternoon, the father and husband said he was "absolutely heartbroken and completely devastated" to have been one of hundreds of National Park Service employees suddenly fired from their jobs.

"I am of the place where I first told my spouse I loved her. I am a college kid's dream job," he wrote [on Facebook]. "...I am a voice for 19 American Indian cultures. I am the protector of 2500 year old American Indian burial and ceremonial mounds. I am the defender of your public lands and waters."

Speaking of Mollie Hemingway:

The Washington Post actually sent a reporter to Justice Samuel Alito's home in 2021 but didn't think it was a story … until 2024.

After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, a lot of official Twitter accounts changed their bios to, "The official resistance against Trump" and changed their avatars.

Maybe someone at the park should check the restrooms to see if anyone's locked in, seeing as they laid off the only guy with the "institutional knowledge" to unlock them.

***

Tags: FLAG DOGE

