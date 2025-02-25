Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But Not Answer Email Questions

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue to melt down over federal workers having to answer an emailed questionnaire. Yes, emailed questions that should take minutes to answer. This is the latest outrage. It’s pure insanity how out of touch with the American public it makes them look but they don’t seem to care. Again, it’s crazy. Scott Jennings was on CNN Monday trying to save these Democrats from themselves.

Here's an excerpt.

‘A federal worker had time to go on CNN, but not send a 30 second email.' @ScottJenningsKY schools hostile CNN panel over “what did you get done this week” email: “The amount of outrage melting down and sort of an outpouring of emotion over this ought to tell you everything you need to know." "We had a lady on CNN today, a supposed federal worker who said she was infuriated by the getting this e-mail. She had time to go on CNN, but she didn't have time to send a 30 second email saying, here's what I was working on last week." "This is what people in the private sector have come to hate about how they view the public sector."

Here's the full frustrating exchange.

It’s fun watching them try to push a narrative that is debunked by watching 30 seconds of the President in the Oval Office explaining exactly what the point of the email was. (Which Jennings explains to them.) He’s just a guy who watches the news on a news show with a panel that doesn’t watch the news! (Or pretend they don’t so they can push a wacky narrative.) — Brother Shamus (@brothershamus68) February 25, 2025

The massive meltdowns over something so trivial make no sense. Average Americans in the private sector answer emails like this all the time.

The collective outrage over a simple pulse check/performance request is just insane



They are on the wrong side of every common sense issue — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2025

48 hours to complete a 5 minute task is very generous. Should not be problematic to anyone. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) February 25, 2025

I’m sure the American people can relate to answering to a boss about productivity. We live in the real world. Apparently, government workers-and liberal talking heads -expect job security WITHOUT any oversight or accountability. Pure elitist horses***. — Nicole (@K1tchenW1tch) February 25, 2025

One poster is on top of this, unlike the oblivious host and guests Jennings had to deal with.

First of all the email was NOT sent from Elon. It was sent from HR for the employees.

Trump commented on this and he mentioned that there is a concerned about about whether some of these people even exist. Are there 'fake' employees working a made up job as a money laundering. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) February 25, 2025

It was rooting out non existent line items who are being direct deposited funds every 💰 period — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) February 25, 2025

Incredible, I am so sad that they don’t understand that their contempt isn’t for Elon….



Their contempt is for We The People — Joseph Watson (@JosephWats59674) February 25, 2025

This constant focus on Elon Musk is curious. He is only carrying out the instructions of President Donald Trump, a man who was duly elected to office. As the last poster says, the people who are opposed to DOGE and these emails are demonstrating their contempt for the will of the voters.