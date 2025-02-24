Federal Judge Delivers Trump a Victory, Rejects Playing Temporary Nanny to Soothe AP’s...
'Duly Noted': Unhinged TikToker Calls for Elon Musk to Be Assassinated
WATCH: Kamala Harris Visits L.A. Wildfire Sites and Her Comments Are Mind Numbingly...
How Low Can He Go? Check Out Just HOW BAD Chicago Mayor Brandon...
Seth Abramson Has Thoughts on DOGE and Government Accountability That Are As Deep...
DemocRATS Are Fleeing the Sinking Ship! Lester Holt Latest Journalist to Leave His...
Roman Gabriel III and SoldOut TV
VIP
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...
Head of 'Project Liberal' Gets TROUNCED for Posting Edited Video of Elon Musk...
Stop the Steal: Progressive Group Engaged In Shady GOTV Effort to Get Leftist...
Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think...
R&B Vocalist Roberta Flack Dead at 88
MSNBC Learned NOTHING from the Election and Will Lean Into 'Progressive Roots' While...
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They...

Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Five Things He Accomplished Last Week

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 24, 2025
ImgFlip

As you certainly know by now, the Office of Personnel Management sent out an email Saturday asking federal employees to respond with five things they'd gotten done last week. More than anything, it seems to be a gambit to find out which employees working from home actually check their email. As MSNBC reported, one worker was "absolutely infuriated" to be given 48 hours to list five bullet points. She still found time to complain on MSNBC, though.

Advertisement

One federal employee who came through was Transporation Secretary Sean Duffy:

He also saved $10 million a year by getting rid of redundant or outdated landlines. Not bad.

Of course, many absolutely infuriated federal workers used the request to troll President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Rep. Swalwell could have just listed one bullet point, saying he made a snarky post to X. What else has he done? Have a look:

What a hero. Swalwell spent his whole week fighting fascism. What fascism? Cutting government fraud and waste? Did he hit Send on this email or was this just a social media stunt?

Seriously, what did he do?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That looks good as is.

He could have at least punched one in the face.

Advertisement

Could he be a little more specific? Exactly how did he fight fascism? By posting on X or jumping into that "street fight" that Democrats have called for?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK ERIC SWALWELL FASCISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Federal Judge Delivers Trump a Victory, Rejects Playing Temporary Nanny to Soothe AP’s Temper Tantrum
justmindy
'Duly Noted': Unhinged TikToker Calls for Elon Musk to Be Assassinated
Brett T.
WATCH: Kamala Harris Visits L.A. Wildfire Sites and Her Comments Are Mind Numbingly Stupid
Amy Curtis
How Low Can He Go? Check Out Just HOW BAD Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Poll Numbers Are
Amy Curtis
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement