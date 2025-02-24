Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Five Things He Accomplished Last Week

As you certainly know by now, the Office of Personnel Management sent out an email Saturday asking federal employees to respond with five things they'd gotten done last week. More than anything, it seems to be a gambit to find out which employees working from home actually check their email. As MSNBC reported, one worker was "absolutely infuriated" to be given 48 hours to list five bullet points. She still found time to complain on MSNBC, though.

One federal employee who came through was Transporation Secretary Sean Duffy:

Mr. President, 5 things I did last week:



1. Terminated NYC elitist, anti-worker congestion pricing.

2. Launched an investigation into the $16 billion in taxpayer dollars wasted on a high-speed rail project that, after 17 years, has yet to lay a single mile of track.

3. Saved $10… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 24, 2025

He also saved $10 million a year by getting rid of redundant or outdated landlines. Not bad.

Of course, many absolutely infuriated federal workers used the request to troll President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Rep. Swalwell could have just listed one bullet point, saying he made a snarky post to X. What else has he done? Have a look:

DOGE asked what federal employees did last week. Here’s how I replied. pic.twitter.com/JLam35ZALJ — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 23, 2025

What a hero. Swalwell spent his whole week fighting fascism. What fascism? Cutting government fraud and waste? Did he hit Send on this email or was this just a social media stunt?

Seriously, what did he do?

Oh look, Fang Fang’s favorite congressman thinks yelling “fascism” five times counts as actual work. Maybe if you spent less time grandstanding on Twitter and more time defending Americans instead of sleeping with Chinese spies, you’d have something real to report. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) February 23, 2025

Eric Swalwell:



1. F*cked a Chinese spy

2. Ripped ass on live TV

3. Threatened to nuke Americans

4.

5. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) February 24, 2025

New meme format just dropped make me proud pic.twitter.com/3x73SiWtcm — Who Touched The Thermostat (@TheWT3Show) February 23, 2025

That looks good as is.

You spent the week virtue signaling.

Neat. — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) February 24, 2025

Wow so stunning and brave. Do yall even realize how much America thinks you are a joke now. — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) February 23, 2025

Seems like you did nothing — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) February 24, 2025

1. Acted like I didn’t commit treason

2. Acted like I didn’t commit treason

3. Acted like I didn’t commit treason

4. Acted like I didn’t commit treason

5. Acted like I didn’t commit treason



Fixed it for you. — MisterBobDobolina (@dobolina_mister) February 24, 2025

The left can’t meme — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) February 23, 2025

How many Nazis did you kill last week. I bet not even one. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) February 24, 2025

He could have at least punched one in the face.

This is very gay. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 24, 2025

You’re an “elected” official. Not a federal employee.



But good for you! You beat the deadline. Easy wasn’t it? — Caspen (@CaspenRae) February 23, 2025

That is the clearest evidence you could possibly produce that you should be fired.



Fascists do not shrink the size and scope of their own government, dummy. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 23, 2025

So brave. So gay. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) February 23, 2025

So you didn't do anything but post on X and you effectively stated you agree you have no business receiving tax payer money.



Thanks for telling the world you're worthless. — Confirming Bias - Gavin Newscum Sniffs Farts. (@confibi) February 23, 2025

Could he be a little more specific? Exactly how did he fight fascism? By posting on X or jumping into that "street fight" that Democrats have called for?