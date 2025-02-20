CNN's Kaitlan Collins Doing Her Best to Be As Obnoxious As Jim Acosta

He's Baaaack! Stephen King Returns to X and LOL at the Reactions
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 20, 2025
CNN

After President Joe Biden was elected, CNN decided to pull the showboating Jim Acosta from the White House briefing room and give him his own show instead (which he left when he found out they were giving him the midnight time slot). Acosta was obnoxious in the press room, famously wrestling the microphone from a young woman so he could continue his rant.

With the reelection of Donald Trump, CNN has moved Kaitlan Collins into the role of chief White House correspondent, and she's proving to be as obnoxious as Acosta. But the Trump administration is fighting back. Recently, Karoline Leavitt shut her down completely by saying that media organizations that lie (like the AP) are going to face accountability in this White House. Trump also shut her down at a signing event in the Oval Office recently, asking her not to interrupt him before he was done speaking.

Here's a short clip that shows Collins trying to shout down other reporters.

What's the point? They have all their stories written before the press conference even begins.

When did anything like this take place during the Biden administration? Fox News' Peter Doocy was the only one to ask tough questions, and he was polite and waited his turn.

We're surprised CNN did just bring Acosta back for the second Trump term, but that would have been a downward move from his very won show (which isn't on anymore). Let Collins join him on Substack.

