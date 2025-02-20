CNN's Kaitlan Collins Doing Her Best to Be As Obnoxious As Jim Acosta

After President Joe Biden was elected, CNN decided to pull the showboating Jim Acosta from the White House briefing room and give him his own show instead (which he left when he found out they were giving him the midnight time slot). Acosta was obnoxious in the press room, famously wrestling the microphone from a young woman so he could continue his rant.

With the reelection of Donald Trump, CNN has moved Kaitlan Collins into the role of chief White House correspondent, and she's proving to be as obnoxious as Acosta. But the Trump administration is fighting back. Recently, Karoline Leavitt shut her down completely by saying that media organizations that lie (like the AP) are going to face accountability in this White House. Trump also shut her down at a signing event in the Oval Office recently, asking her not to interrupt him before he was done speaking.

Here's a short clip that shows Collins trying to shout down other reporters.

OH SNAP! Karoline Leavitt just put CNN's Kaitlan Collins in her place.



Collins got to ask two questions and still kept going, but Leavitt didn't have it. "You just had two questions."



GOOD! pic.twitter.com/ohZXcrU6OZ — George (@BehizyTweets) February 20, 2025

Anybody remember the press pool behaving this way with the former administration? I would be perfectly fine with having zero press conferences. The majority of these activists don't deserve them. — Pam Hebert (@pamehebert) February 20, 2025

Kaitlan Collins is too big for her britches — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 20, 2025

Should just start removing CNN's press access.. Kaitlin Collins is so entitled it's pathetic.pic.twitter.com/IJVf1T6AZ6 — aka (@akafaceUS) February 20, 2025

At least move her back a few rows — Halee🛩 (@hllaa16) February 20, 2025

Yes they should. CNN doesn’t even need to be there. — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) February 20, 2025

What's the point? They have all their stories written before the press conference even begins.

Put her in the back row at the very least... what kind of reward system is CNN working on. — Marilee VanTine (@MarileeVanTine) February 20, 2025

Move her to the back already!!

Why is she allowed to always be up front and center?!? — Vojo (@extacy1375) February 20, 2025

She's insufferable. Total partisan hack. — Kate (@kate_p45) February 20, 2025

She needs a good humbling, her seat should be given to someone with manners and she should get standing room only. — B. Nakee (@B_Nakee) February 20, 2025

When did anything like this take place during the Biden administration? Fox News' Peter Doocy was the only one to ask tough questions, and he was polite and waited his turn.

She is such a hack. She literally is Acosta Jr. They shouldn’t call on her and put her on ice until she gets in line. Totally disrespectful to everyone in the room. — Saints93 (@Saints9393) February 20, 2025

Looks like we have a new Jim Acosta. Obnoxious. — Gary (@polobeach22) February 20, 2025

We're surprised CNN did just bring Acosta back for the second Trump term, but that would have been a downward move from his very won show (which isn't on anymore). Let Collins join him on Substack.

