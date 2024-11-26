CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in White House Briefing Room

How many months until she tries to secure a book deal, just like Acosta?

Congratulations to @kaitlancollins on her new role as CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent! Read more here:https://t.co/Um8xjVtjQ3 pic.twitter.com/k1Mhjz3WdV — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 26, 2024

She is out to advance her own name and it's not about covering news to her. This is a huge mistake and why CNN is losing viewers.

+ now with press release: pic.twitter.com/JNAJkQ07g0 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 26, 2024

So, Collins is going to continue to host and be in the Press Room? There is no way that is feasible over the long term during a Trump administration. CNN has forgotten the Trump Team actually has meaningful press gaggles every single day. They don't call lids at noon three or four days a week.

CNN makes a prime time infotainment host their WH correspondent and this is exactly why the cameras in the briefing room should be killed. https://t.co/EG1awGfXGP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2024

Everything Collin's will attempt to do at press briefings will be done for ratings for her show. There is simple solution to stop the grandstanding. Kill the cameras. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2024

"Cameras are important for transparency and a healthy fourth estate so the Americans can people ca see--"



"No they aren't. Take your quotes and write your stories." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2024

Put her in the back and don’t talk to her. — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) November 26, 2024

The Trump administration absolutely should. Remember that reporter named Simon Ateba? He waited for months for Karine Jean Pierre to call on him and she never did. Why can't Republicans do the same to Collins?

That’s a considerable burden on a reporter who is still learning how to host a prime time show. — Media Mallard (@MediaMallard) November 26, 2024

Maybe they are making her do both so they don't have to pay two people to do those jobs. This is their way of cutting down salaries expended.

Ugh. Now we have to endure her dramatics every day 🙄 — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) November 26, 2024

Just go ahead and set her up with her own fainting couch, pearls to clutch and smelling salts. Wouldn't it be hilarious if the Trump administration made her chair a fainting couch? She had to sit there in order to participate in the press briefings? It would be epic.

So they went from Acosta to a four year nap and now they have Acosta 2.0 — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) November 26, 2024

Acosta, the female version.

Remove the opportunity to grandstand — Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) November 26, 2024

CNN's Kaitlin Collins is a Jim Acosta wannabe that will no doubt show a lack of professionalism with the "gotcha" style line of inquiry that will nullify the "journalism" in the room. She is pathetic... 😑 — dfrankh (@dfrankh) November 26, 2024

Wouldn't it be interesting if just once, CNN put a serious journalist in the room? Try it out and see if people are actually interested in hard hitting news and not a soap opera. They might be surprised by the increased ratings. Why not give it a shot? Their ratings can basically only go up from here.