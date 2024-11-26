This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in White House Briefing Room

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

How many months until she tries to secure a book deal, just like Acosta?

She is out to advance her own name and it's not about covering news to her. This is a huge mistake and why CNN is losing viewers.

So, Collins is going to continue to host and be in the Press Room? There is no way that is feasible over the long term during a Trump administration. CNN has forgotten the Trump Team actually has meaningful press gaggles every single day. They don't call lids at noon three or four days a week.

The Trump administration absolutely should. Remember that reporter named Simon Ateba? He waited for months for Karine Jean Pierre to call on him and she never did. Why can't Republicans do the same to Collins?

Maybe they are making her do both so they don't have to pay two people to do those jobs. This is their way of cutting down salaries expended.

Just go ahead and set her up with her own fainting couch, pearls to clutch and smelling salts. Wouldn't it be hilarious if the Trump administration made her chair a fainting couch? She had to sit there in order to participate in the press briefings? It would be epic.

Acosta, the female version.

Wouldn't it be interesting if just once, CNN put a serious journalist in the room? Try it out and see if people are actually interested in hard hitting news and not a soap opera. They might be surprised by the increased ratings. Why not give it a shot? Their ratings can basically only go up from here.

