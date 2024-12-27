'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th Protestors









Joe Walsh's TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is a well-documented thing here at Twitchy, as you, Dear Readers, know well, so this latest take from him won't be a surprise. Check it out:

“If Trump follows through on his promise to pardon those imprisoned from Jan 6th, he will be putting hundreds of violent offenders back on the streets.” Important piece here by @svdate. Thread.👇 https://t.co/iT4U0B9z4V — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 27, 2024

We don't know if we'd necessarily call most anything from The Huffington Post 'important', but that's just us. Or is it? The responses his post garnered are kind of a mixed bag, but mostly people seem to just think Walsh is full of what makes the grass grow.

Joe--the dementia president just pardoned or commuted sentences for some of the most violent and barbaric criminals we have in the US.



Not to mention his criminal son. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) December 27, 2024

Sooo... you're saying that any offender in the United States should be locked away for YEARS without bail and without trial, in spite of the Constitutional guarantee of a speedy trial?



Ok, but first let's go after the 1000's of violent criminals who burned down cities in 2020 — Brent (@Badger2084) December 27, 2024

Oh dear, Democrats already said that those crimes were A-OKAY, and the perpetrators served very little time, if any at all.

Now you care about violent offenders on the streets? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 27, 2024

They only care when the culprits are on the opposite side of the political spectrum from themselves. Remember, folks, it's (D)ifferent when THEY (D)o it.

You mean sorta like bail for multiple heinous crimes or commuting a sentence for the death of a Son .



Sounds like progressive DAs are worse than people who were trespassing for the most part …. — Steve Wright (@SteveWrightCD35) December 27, 2024

Joe, this is a really really bad take. As in, hot garbage. I guess that's sort of your brand though, isn't it. — Backblastradio (@Backblastradio) December 27, 2024

Please, you have lost your mind...... — Tracy Howard (@tlhoward1566) December 27, 2024

Trump broke so many people.

Now, not all of the comments were negative towards Joe. Take these guys, for instance:

How many of them will be interviewed on FoxNews immediately? — T Wood (@Tomdickanarry) December 27, 2024

It's no big secret that Fox News is usually willing to do the interviews that leftist media outlets won't touch.

The J6 thugs will be back in society where we can all treat them the same way they treated the Capitol police.

Ok. — Marc (@MarcCommoy) December 27, 2024

LOL we couldn't help but laugh at that one. It's par for the course for the Party of Love and Joy (TM) to threaten people they don't agree with or like with violence, though.

This Country was founded by “violent offenders”. https://t.co/b8ZOaE42Rn — Agnostic Libertarian (@AgnosticLiberty) December 27, 2024

They're not wrong.

I guess the summer of love arsonist’s are back on the streets, oh wait the never even got arrested! — lrb (@UnclePatsFarm) December 27, 2024

Correct, because in the left's mind, looting isn't violence, or that 'property is insured and can be replaced.' OH! And then there was Vice President Kamala, who had presidential aspirations, telling people to donate money to those criminals so they could post bail and be released.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Don't worry, we didn't forget.

And we won't forget how one-sided this faux outrage always is for leftists.