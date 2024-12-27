Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post...
Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could...
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women...
After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18...
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes...
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake...
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...
That's a No From Us: Health Officials Warn New Yorkers to Mask Up...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the...
SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames
The AP Just Dropped ANOTHER Doozy to Add to the 'Biden Legacy' List
Call Their Bluff: Oil Companies Should Leave NY As State Plans to Charge...
HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About...

'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th Protestors

Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on December 27, 2024
ImgFlip



Joe Walsh's TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is a well-documented thing here at Twitchy, as you, Dear Readers, know well, so this latest take from him won't be a surprise. Check it out:

Advertisement

We don't know if we'd necessarily call most anything from The Huffington Post 'important', but that's just us. Or is it? The responses his post garnered are kind of a mixed bag, but mostly people seem to just think Walsh is full of what makes the grass grow.

Oh dear, Democrats already said that those crimes were A-OKAY, and the perpetrators served very little time, if any at all.

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They only care when the culprits are on the opposite side of the political spectrum from themselves. Remember, folks, it's (D)ifferent when THEY (D)o it.

Trump broke so many people.

Now, not all of the comments were negative towards Joe. Take these guys, for instance:

It's no big secret that Fox News is usually willing to do the interviews that leftist media outlets won't touch.

LOL we couldn't help but laugh at that one. It's par for the course for the Party of Love and Joy (TM) to threaten people they don't agree with or like with violence, though.

Advertisement

They're not wrong.

Correct, because in the left's mind, looting isn't violence, or that 'property is insured and can be replaced.' OH! And then there was Vice President Kamala, who had presidential aspirations, telling people to donate money to those criminals so they could post bail and be released.

Don't worry, we didn't forget.

And we won't forget how one-sided this faux outrage always is for leftists.

Tags: JOE WALSH PARDON TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TRUMP ADMINISTRATION JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could Harm Women's Equality
Amy Curtis
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women in New York
Amy Curtis
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote Grateful Calvin
Advertisement