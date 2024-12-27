Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women in New York

This story is horrific, and yet another example of how the Left puts the safety of women -- both in and outside of prison. We've told you about the deference the legal system gives to men who 'identify' as women, as well as the punishments female prisoners face for speaking out against men in their cells and showers.

It has to stop. Nancy Mace is trying to end this insanity. Here's another story out of New York, where a woman died thanks to the Left's acquiescence to the trans movement. While the murder took place in 2022, and the suspect is still housed in the women's section of Rikers:

A transgender serial killer convicted of murdering two women, was allowed into a women's homeless shelter, where he allegedly found his third victim.



How many more tragedies like these until the Left decides to protect women?#HoldTheLine @ReduxxMag https://t.co/qRH00MNmMp — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 26, 2024

Reduxx reports:

A transgender serial killer with prior convictions for the murders of two women was granted access to a homeless shelter for women, where he reportedly was interacting with his third victim. Harvey Marcelin, 84, who identifies as a transgender lesbian and uses the name Marceline Harvey, was arrested on March 4 for the murder of Susan Leyden, 68. Leyden, a former jewelry designer from New Jersey, was a resident of the Sage Center at Stonewall House, an LGBTQ residence in Brooklyn that also houses homeless seniors. Leyden’s headless torso was found by a passerby in a shopping cart blocks away from Marcelin’s apartment on March 3, prompting police to question Marcelin on the gruesome discovery. Marcelin was well-known to police as a murderer, having been convicted in the brutal deaths of two other women on two separate occasions. In 1963, Marcelin had been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend. In 1986, just two years after being paroled, he stabbed a woman to death. Marcelin was paroled again in 2019.

It has to stop.

Social worker Monica Archer was fired after she warned her bosses that convicted killer Marcelin Harvey had made threats against her life while she worked at a Manhattan senior shelter.



Marcelin “made constant threats to kill” Archer and other personnel, and was permitted to… pic.twitter.com/5EwPiiLnhE — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) December 26, 2024

They fired the social worker for warning about him.

After killing three women, he was placed in the women's section of Rikers Island.https://t.co/tr68uGEVX4 — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) December 26, 2024

So a man who has a history of murdering women gets housed with women because he says he's a woman.

Make it make sense.

Let's just remember why he was in prison (see pic) ... and his petition (rejected) to be let out because he found the conditions in solitary confinement 'brutal'.



It’s a bitter irony when someone who has taken a life laments the quality of the very walls confining him. pic.twitter.com/ldKEiR1UmK — UK Truth Society (@uktruthsociety) December 27, 2024

They always think they have more rights than their victims.

The very people that pretend they care about women at the very people that are flooding all women’s spaces with men. — Dont listen to words look at their actions. (@GeorgeHclownwrl) December 26, 2024

They do not care about women.

Democrats can't protect women if they don't know what a woman is. — Paul E. Peptide 🇺🇸🌵 (@Bourgeois_Norm) December 26, 2024

This is not wrong.

They won’t no matter how many victims. They don’t even see the victims, the perps are THEIR victims. — OmegaFive (@OmegaFiveOG) December 26, 2024

Exactly this.

This man is currently being held in the women's section at Rikers, subjecting every female inmate there to cruel and unusual punishment.



NYC, this is happening right now in our city. It's not abstract hand-wringing. One man in a women's prison is too many. https://t.co/VBF8q0PUjg — ROAR Women NYC 💛🤍💜 (@RoarWomenNYC) December 26, 2024

Where are the 'criminal justice reform' advocates?

Where's AOC and the rest of the Squad?

Stop letting men into women's spaces https://t.co/7BJa9oxHCT — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) December 26, 2024

It's really this simple.

I was violently attacked by a 6'4" 250 lb. intact male stalker in a women's courthouse restroom. He legally changed his name to female and wore a dress. That was enough for him to enter my safe space. https://t.co/sHWTQ1BJKi — COForestChick 🇺🇸 (@COForestChick) December 27, 2024

This should be unacceptable.