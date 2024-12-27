Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post...
Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could...
'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th...
After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18...
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes...
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake...
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...
That's a No From Us: Health Officials Warn New Yorkers to Mask Up...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the...
SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames
The AP Just Dropped ANOTHER Doozy to Add to the 'Biden Legacy' List
Call Their Bluff: Oil Companies Should Leave NY As State Plans to Charge...
HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About...

Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women in New York

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This story is horrific, and yet another example of how the Left puts the safety of women -- both in and outside of prison. We've told you about the deference the legal system gives to men who 'identify' as women, as well as the punishments female prisoners face for speaking out against men in their cells and showers.

Advertisement

It has to stop. Nancy Mace is trying to end this insanity. Here's another story out of New York, where a woman died thanks to the Left's acquiescence to the trans movement. While the murder took place in 2022, and the suspect is still housed in the women's section of Rikers:

Reduxx reports:

A transgender serial killer with prior convictions for the murders of two women was granted access to a homeless shelter for women, where he reportedly was interacting with his third victim.

Harvey Marcelin, 84, who identifies as a transgender lesbian and uses the name Marceline Harvey, was arrested on March 4 for the murder of Susan Leyden, 68. Leyden, a former jewelry designer from New Jersey, was a resident of the Sage Center at Stonewall House, an LGBTQ residence in Brooklyn that also houses homeless seniors.

Leyden’s headless torso was found by a passerby in a shopping cart blocks away from Marcelin’s apartment on March 3, prompting police to question Marcelin on the gruesome discovery. Marcelin was well-known to police as a murderer, having been convicted in the brutal deaths of two other women on two separate occasions. In 1963, Marcelin had been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend. In 1986, just two years after being paroled, he stabbed a woman to death. Marcelin was paroled again in 2019.

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It has to stop.

They fired the social worker for warning about him.

So a man who has a history of murdering women gets housed with women because he says he's a woman.

Make it make sense.

They always think they have more rights than their victims.

They do not care about women.

This is not wrong.

Advertisement

Exactly this.

Where are the 'criminal justice reform' advocates?

Where's AOC and the rest of the Squad?

It's really this simple.

This should be unacceptable.

Tags: NANCY MACE NEW YORK PRISON TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could Harm Women's Equality
Amy Curtis
'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th Protestors
Laura W.
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote Grateful Calvin
Advertisement