Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could Harm Women's Equality

Oh, look: the media can define what a 'woman' is again. It's a Festivus miracle!

The Supreme Court recently heard a case about the Tennessee bill blocking 'gender-affirming care' for minors, and it did not go well for the pro-trans crowd. At all.

It's a common sense bill: lawsuits are being filed against doctors and organizations who perform such 'care' on minors and this writer believes this is only the tip of the iceberg.

It's likely SCOTUS will uphold the ban and Politico wants us to know preventing trans activists from mutilating children might harm women's equality. Because reasons:

Opinion: The Supreme Court case over trans youth ultimately puts into question sex equality for all, writes GWU law professor Naomi Schoenbaum 👉 https://t.co/7so1630f8P pic.twitter.com/70nBtDZ7SN — POLITICO (@politico) December 24, 2024

Schoenbaum writes:

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in what is likely to be the term’s blockbuster case, United States v. Skrmetti. The case considers the constitutionality of state laws that ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. While the case itself addresses only a law from Tennessee, 26 states have passed similar laws that will be affected by the outcome. A blanket ban on such care risks devastating effects for those youth who need it. But as the argument made clear, that is not all that is at stake. The case is also about women’s rights, and a fundamental legal principle that helped to secure them: Courts should be skeptical of laws that discriminate on the basis of sex.

These people -- including at least one of the Supreme Court Justices -- can't define what a 'woman' is, but now they're worried women will lose rights if we can't sterilize children?

Please.

Also, this is precisely the point Alito made that wrecked the pro-trans argument: rights are based on immutable characteristics.

Being a woman is an immutable characteristic.

Being trans -- e.g. gender fluid -- means it's not an immutable characteristic.

So women will continue to enjoy equal protections because they are women.

Agreed. If the Biden Admin wins it would undermine sex equality for all. Fortunately, it won’t. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) December 24, 2024

Also this: the Biden administration pushed to re-write Title IX to give men who 'identify' as women access to women's sports and spaces and punish women who speak out against it.

THIS.

'Gender-affirming care' is really radical conversion therapy.

"Trans" is an imaginary thing inside deluded peoples minds.

It doesn't exist in reality because no one has ever transitioned from one sex to the other.

And they never will. — Steve Brown (@J_Steve_Brown) December 24, 2024

It's really this simple.

The world is tired of being told inclusion demands everyone accept the chemical castration of minors. This movement grossly overplayed its hand and society now rejects it. — Pietro D’Eletto (@pietrodeletto) December 24, 2024

A reckoning is coming for those who pushed it, too.

All. The. Lawsuits.

The only way a decision striking down the TN law would "decimate women's equality" is if one accepts the premise that "trans-females" are in fact females.

Which of course they are not. — Mary Luigi (@MaryLuigi1919) December 24, 2024

Ding! Ding! Ding!

It’s gonna be a great day when this case ends the trans insanity for good. https://t.co/Jr44IVc4Ur — LOLPups (@PleasantPups) December 24, 2024

Yes, it will be.

This is beyond absurd, trans ideology completely undermines women's sex based rights and protections. It also reinforces regressive sex-bases stereotypes and is ultimately misogynistic and homophobic. https://t.co/lGsQGbWMHb pic.twitter.com/fAnEI8MGiE — 🐘 Erin Brewer #StopTransingKids (@ErinBrewerin) December 24, 2024

All of this.

"It is not only transgender equality, but sex equality more broadly that is in doubt."



Good things come in pairs, one good thing leads to another, killing two birds with one stone - I can't decide which hoary adage is the most appropriate here. https://t.co/RsgJWCp6VP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 24, 2024

Heh.

Average Politico headline:



The Supreme Court Case Over ______ Could Decimate ______. pic.twitter.com/qz6r5fjDzt — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) December 27, 2024

You cracked the code!

Politico thinks not allowing transgender surgeries for minors is bad for real women’s equality.



Insane https://t.co/Q4YhErJqVY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2024

Absolutely insane.