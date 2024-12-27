'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th...
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women...
After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18...
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes...
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake...
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...
That's a No From Us: Health Officials Warn New Yorkers to Mask Up...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the...
SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames
The AP Just Dropped ANOTHER Doozy to Add to the 'Biden Legacy' List
Call Their Bluff: Oil Companies Should Leave NY As State Plans to Charge...
HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About...
VIP
JD Vance Did the Most Wholesome Thing Maybe EVER for His Christmas Greeting...

Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could Harm Women's Equality

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Oh, look: the media can define what a 'woman' is again. It's a Festivus miracle!

The Supreme Court recently heard a case about the Tennessee bill blocking 'gender-affirming care' for minors, and it did not go well for the pro-trans crowd. At all.

Advertisement

It's a common sense bill: lawsuits are being filed against doctors and organizations who perform such 'care' on minors and this writer believes this is only the tip of the iceberg. 

It's likely SCOTUS will uphold the ban and Politico wants us to know preventing trans activists from mutilating children might harm women's equality. Because reasons:

Schoenbaum writes:

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in what is likely to be the term’s blockbuster case, United States v. Skrmetti. The case considers the constitutionality of state laws that ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. While the case itself addresses only a law from Tennessee, 26 states have passed similar laws that will be affected by the outcome.

A blanket ban on such care risks devastating effects for those youth who need it. But as the argument made clear, that is not all that is at stake. The case is also about women’s rights, and a fundamental legal principle that helped to secure them: Courts should be skeptical of laws that discriminate on the basis of sex.

These people -- including at least one of the Supreme Court Justices -- can't define what a 'woman' is, but now they're worried women will lose rights if we can't sterilize children?

Please.

Also, this is precisely the point Alito made that wrecked the pro-trans argument: rights are based on immutable characteristics.

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Being a woman is an immutable characteristic.

Being trans -- e.g. gender fluid -- means it's not an immutable characteristic.

So women will continue to enjoy equal protections because they are women.

Also this: the Biden administration pushed to re-write Title IX to give men who 'identify' as women access to women's sports and spaces and punish women who speak out against it.

THIS.

'Gender-affirming care' is really radical conversion therapy.

It's really this simple.

A reckoning is coming for those who pushed it, too.

All. The. Lawsuits.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Advertisement

Yes, it will be.

All of this.

Heh.

You cracked the code!

Absolutely insane.

Tags: POLITICO SCOTUS SUPREME COURT TRANS TRANSGENDER WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th Protestors
Laura W.
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women in New York
Amy Curtis
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote Grateful Calvin
Advertisement