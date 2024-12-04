Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument

This is as close to feeling pure schadenfreude as this writer has ever come.

For years, the Left has argued that gender is fluid. That was the basis in which they sought unlimited power and control over the language. Because gender was fluid, they argued, they couldn't be held to any gender norms and could be perpetually offended by, well, everything.

So to see that argument come back and bite them on the butt warms the cockles of this writer's heart.

Take a gander at this:

Justice Alito asking if trans status is immutable is one of the greatest legal questions I've ever seen.



Civil Rights exist solely based upon immutable human traits.



Gender fluidity, by definition, is not immutable.



Pure brilliance by Alito today. — Mark McEathron (@Mark_McEathron) December 4, 2024

CHEF'S. KISS.

This is correct: civil rights are based on immutable human traits. If gender is fluid and changing, it's not immutable.

Game. Over.

It truly was brilliant. I’m losing brain cells listening to Sotomayor and KBJ, though. Comparing “GAC” to interracial marriage? Seriously? — Chels (@ChesterXeet) December 4, 2024

They're not too bright.

I could save them the time, I could give them several names of people who I know to have gone back and forth on whether they are trans, some as far back as ten years ago. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) December 4, 2024

They want to have their metaphorical cake and eat it, too.

Merriam-Webster to alter the definition of, “immutable,” in the near future. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) December 4, 2024

Would anyone be surprised?

Nope.

Its even more apparent than gender fluidity. By definition "trans" is transition ergo not immutable. Rice destroyed the claim care was sex based when it isn't based upon sex at all but reason/purpose based. — John Escover 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@jdub2444) December 4, 2024

It really doesn't sound like thing are going well for the trans activist crowd.

can't believe the mentally ill lady is having a hard time going up against Alito https://t.co/rNtv69qfOI — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) December 4, 2024

Totally (not) shocking.

It is interesting.

We'll see what the Supreme Court does when they issue their ruling on the case.