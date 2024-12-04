Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument

Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 04, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This is as close to feeling pure schadenfreude as this writer has ever come.

For years, the Left has argued that gender is fluid. That was the basis in which they sought unlimited power and control over the language. Because gender was fluid, they argued, they couldn't be held to any gender norms and could be perpetually offended by, well, everything.

So to see that argument come back and bite them on the butt warms the cockles of this writer's heart.

Take a gander at this:

CHEF'S. KISS.

This is correct: civil rights are based on immutable human traits. If gender is fluid and changing, it's not immutable.

Game. Over.

They're not too bright.

They want to have their metaphorical cake and eat it, too.

Would anyone be surprised?

Nope.

It really doesn't sound like thing are going well for the trans activist crowd.

Totally (not) shocking.

It is interesting.

We'll see what the Supreme Court does when they issue their ruling on the case.

GENDER GENDER IDENTITY SUPREME COURT TENNESSEE

