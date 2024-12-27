Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post About the Number of Guns in U.S.

Gun grabbers are an entertaining bunch, much to our benefit here at Twitchy, and this post by the leader of anti-gun lobbying group Brady United is no exception.

In the U.S., we have more guns than citizens and more gun dealers than McDonald’s. — Kris Brown | @KrisBBrown.bsky.social (@KrisB_Brown) December 27, 2024

This is true, at least. We're used to them lying in order to stoke the flames of fear in their lemming followers. What's fun about this, however, is that this is based on known gun sales recorded by licensed firearm sellers. The number is definitely higher than they realize.

Brady United says that just 5% of gun dealers are responsible for 90% of guns used in crimes.



That means 95% of gun dealers are honest; good job US gun dealers. pic.twitter.com/uOHnljsipD — B Mitori (@bmitori) December 27, 2024

OOF. And from her own organization, too.

As the saying goes (and a study of incarcerated criminals proved), an armed society is a polite society.

There are approximately 500 million guns privately owned in the US.



There are 59k gun stores.



If guns were the problem, everyone would be dead. https://t.co/da9AWfXfer — Jason Hatton (@TheGrumpyGitPA) December 27, 2024

The U.S. sees roughly forty-thousand gun deaths per year (it spiked to forty-five thousand in 2020), the majority of which are suicides, which is not a gun issue. The number of actual murders committed with a gun, even when factoring in mass public shootings, is shockingly low considering the sheer number of guns in this country. Where is this gun violence epidemic that we're constantly inundated with in the leftist media and government?

So guns being in the population isn't as dangerous as you make it out to be. https://t.co/KOU7F7mhlq — Future Prize Winner (@FPrizeWinner) December 27, 2024

If you think having more than enough gun dealers to allow the process of background checks on as many sales as possible is bad, you either hate guns, or hate gun laws. https://t.co/7Xm6HcsPkG — UPCCODE (@upccode00) December 27, 2024

Excellent points.

Heh.

TLDR version: The U.S. is awesome. https://t.co/fPh82x7Xq4 — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) December 27, 2024

Too bad! Cry harder since we aren't giving up any of our rights to the likes of you ever! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) December 27, 2024

I don't see how this is a problem. — schotts 🇺🇸🎄 (@schotts) December 27, 2024

yet McDonalds has still managed to kill more people — The Blackout Shade (@blackoutshade) December 27, 2024

Very true.

Good job, America!!! pic.twitter.com/yp0aGN1ssp — Ned Flanders is punk rock (@JeffSpartyjeff) December 27, 2024

Excellent work. Let's keep it up!