Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post About the Number of Guns in U.S.

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Gun grabbers are an entertaining bunch, much to our benefit here at Twitchy, and this post by the leader of anti-gun lobbying group Brady United is no exception.

This is true, at least. We're used to them lying in order to stoke the flames of fear in their lemming followers. What's fun about this, however, is that this is based on known gun sales recorded by licensed firearm sellers. The number is definitely higher than they realize.

OOF. And from her own organization, too.

As the saying goes (and a study of incarcerated criminals proved), an armed society is a polite society.

The U.S. sees roughly forty-thousand gun deaths per year (it spiked to forty-five thousand in 2020), the majority of which are suicides, which is not a gun issue. The number of actual murders committed with a gun, even when factoring in mass public shootings, is shockingly low considering the sheer number of guns in this country. Where is this gun violence epidemic that we're constantly inundated with in the leftist media and government?

Excellent points.

Heh.

Very true.

Excellent work. Let's keep it up!

