Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024 Supercut Video

‘Journalists’ lied a lot in 2024. It was an election year, after all. So, it was all hands on deck to lie Biden, and then Kamala, into the White House. They lied their little hearts out, but America saw through their obvious deceptions and chose Donald Trump. Sorry, ‘journos!’ Grabien has compiled the biggest whoppers into an end-of-year supercut of ten of the legacy media’s worst moments.

Roll the tape. (WATCH)

Ten seems hardly enough, we know they misled the public more than this. You know legacy media had a bad year when one of their biggest frauds almost didn’t make the top ten.

You know it's bad when "cheapfakes" are #10.

Some commenters were shocked the fake Iowa poll didn’t make the list.

When you take those ten lies as a whole, it’s frightening that the legacy media still holds sway over some voters.

Yep, that was a whole lot of lying. Yet, these people still have their jobs making millions a year.



THIS is why no onee believes the MSM any longer!

You would think showing this video to ‘journalists’ would make them exhibit regret or embarrassment. You would be wrong. Nothing will convince them to change course towards truth or actual journalism. So, inevitable destruction it is. Maybe we will get a top ten video list of ‘journalism’ layoffs or ‘news’ outlet closures this time next year.