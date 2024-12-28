Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024 Supercut Video

Radio on TV? Netflix Now Wants Characters in Shows and Movies Describing What...
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 28, 2024
Meme

‘Journalists’ lied a lot in 2024. It was an election year, after all. So, it was all hands on deck to lie Biden, and then Kamala, into the White House. They lied their little hearts out, but America saw through their obvious deceptions and chose Donald Trump. Sorry, ‘journos!’ Grabien has compiled the biggest whoppers into an end-of-year supercut of ten of the legacy media’s worst moments. 

Roll the tape. (WATCH)

Ten seems hardly enough, we know they misled the public more than this. You know legacy media had a bad year when one of their biggest frauds almost didn’t make the top ten.

Some commenters were shocked the fake Iowa poll didn’t make the list.

When you take those ten lies as a whole, it’s frightening that the legacy media still holds sway over some voters.

You would think showing this video to ‘journalists’ would make them exhibit regret or embarrassment. You would be wrong. Nothing will convince them to change course towards truth or actual journalism. So, inevitable destruction it is. Maybe we will get a top ten video list of ‘journalism’ layoffs or ‘news’ outlet closures this time next year.

Tags: CNN DES MOINES REGISTER DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

