‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button

Gen Z Democrat TikToker Harry Sisson is having a meltdown and frantically pressing his ‘soy and estrogen’ button for relief. Why? President-Elect Donald Trump will be able to summon a refreshing, ice-cold, Diet Coke with just the press of a button in the Oval Office next month. Oh, the humanity!

Advertisement

Poor Harry! (WATCH)

Harry Sisson has a meltdown over Trump bringing back his Diet Coke button to the Oval Office.



Totally normal reaction… pic.twitter.com/BagjRJm2Yc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 27, 2024

Sisson is desperately craving attention and relevance, so he has to act like this is earth-shattering info.

Imagine being this butt hurt over someone wanting a diet coke — Carolina Mojo (@roarostorm) December 27, 2024

I mean he needs his Diet Coke what’s wrong with that? — BONES_MODE (@bones_mode) December 27, 2024

He means the same button Joe used to get ice cream! LITERALLY THE SAME BUTTON! It was never removed now it just gets Diet Coke😂 — Emerson Viars (@Emerson__Viars) December 27, 2024

The thing is the button’s not new. Its function has changed with the switch of who’s holding the office, as these posters remind us.

How does he feel about Biden’s ice cream button? — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) December 27, 2024

i want to know his reaction 4 years ago when biden switched it to ice cream — John Saltis (@saltis_john) December 27, 2024

But Joes ice cream button is cool 🤣 — Blake Bartlam (@BBartlam) December 27, 2024

Who can remind him of Joes icecream button. — Jasmine (@Jasmine63440604) December 27, 2024

Our creative commenters speculate that Biden had other Oval Office buttons, not known to the public at large.

Better than the "diaper change" button that Biden had to have installed. — Red Dot in a Blue State ❤️🤍💙 (@ki60945) December 27, 2024

didn't he have a life alert button too? — Ricky Day (@rpday377) December 27, 2024

Little Harry is upset because the "Child Sniffing" button that Biden had will be removed. — 🇺🇸 Bear's Archer🏹🇺🇸 (@SagLeo4) December 27, 2024

I'll take a diet coke button over addict Kamalas actual coke and mini bar any day. — We_the_people_1776 (@dtpeak) December 27, 2024

this young man is so utterly brainwashed, his whole life is and will be just a waste. — liberation nova 🗽🆕 (@PhantomScourge9) December 27, 2024

Sisson and other young Democrat TikTok influencers have been set adrift by Trump’s election victory and Biden’s disgraceful final days in office. Whining over a button in the Oval Office when its current occupant just commuted the death sentences of more than three dozen murderers and rapists shows it’s Sisson whose priorities are out of whack, not Trump’s.