‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Gen Z Democrat TikToker Harry Sisson is having a meltdown and frantically pressing his ‘soy and estrogen’ button for relief. Why? President-Elect Donald Trump will be able to summon a refreshing, ice-cold, Diet Coke with just the press of a button in the Oval Office next month. Oh, the humanity!

Poor Harry! (WATCH)

Sisson is desperately craving attention and relevance, so he has to act like this is earth-shattering info.

The thing is the button’s not new. Its function has changed with the switch of who’s holding the office, as these posters remind us.

Our creative commenters speculate that Biden had other Oval Office buttons, not known to the public at large.

Sisson and other young Democrat TikTok influencers have been set adrift by Trump’s election victory and Biden’s disgraceful final days in office. Whining over a button in the Oval Office when its current occupant just commuted the death sentences of more than three dozen murderers and rapists shows it’s Sisson whose priorities are out of whack, not Trump’s.

