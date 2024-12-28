VIP
Clip of CNN's Astonishment Over How Bad Kamala Harris Performed Belongs in the 2024 Time Capsule

Doug P.  |  12:22 PM on December 28, 2024
It's been a wild year, and fortunately voters showed last month that they'd seen more than enough of the Biden-Harris mess that no doubt would have gotten even worse under Harris and Walz. 

As 2024 draws to a close, there are certain things that belong in a time capsule to sum up for future generations what happened over these last 12 months, and one of them has to do with the presidential election. 

Nothing better describes how the campaign of the ultimate Democrat nominee went quite like CNN's Jake Tapper and John King looking for counties in the U.S. where Kamala Harris did better than the 2020 candidate Joe Biden, who the Dems shoved out the door after a disastrous debate this year. 

Watch and enjoy: 

"Holy smokes" is right.

We could watch it on a loop for the rest of the day.

It's almost as good as the 2016 compilation of election night meltdowns on MSNBC.

Perfection.

We're hard-pressed to think of one.

The enhanced version is also a winner:

What. A. Year.

