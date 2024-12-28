Clip of CNN's Astonishment Over How Bad Kamala Harris Performed Belongs in the 2024 Time Capsule

It's been a wild year, and fortunately voters showed last month that they'd seen more than enough of the Biden-Harris mess that no doubt would have gotten even worse under Harris and Walz.

Advertisement

As 2024 draws to a close, there are certain things that belong in a time capsule to sum up for future generations what happened over these last 12 months, and one of them has to do with the presidential election.

Nothing better describes how the campaign of the ultimate Democrat nominee went quite like CNN's Jake Tapper and John King looking for counties in the U.S. where Kamala Harris did better than the 2020 candidate Joe Biden, who the Dems shoved out the door after a disastrous debate this year.

Watch and enjoy:

This clip is going to become an all-time classic. pic.twitter.com/aSJ1soSyVS — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) December 27, 2024

"Holy smokes" is right.

One of my favorite clips of 2024pic.twitter.com/cVW0vAmSY6 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 28, 2024

We could watch it on a loop for the rest of the day.

Instant classic — James Fishback (@j_fishback) December 28, 2024

This clip always makes me smile. — Facts Have No Feelings (@JasonDeRose5) December 28, 2024

It's almost as good as the 2016 compilation of election night meltdowns on MSNBC.

The moment Jake Tapper saw a lightbulb and said "I've been a stupid shill all this time, but I'm going to plow ahead anyway." — Bill Badford (@BillBadford) December 28, 2024

Perfection.

Has there ever been a worse “candidate” than Kamala? 🤣 https://t.co/ftzDbMbCEm — Braden (@npbraden) December 27, 2024

We're hard-pressed to think of one.

The enhanced version is also a winner:

What. A. Year.