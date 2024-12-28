'Good Time to Update This One'! NYT Report on Biden & Son's Business Dealings Just Aged Badly

Joe Biden will be leaving office the same way he entered: Lying about everything. The same goes for the legacy media.

One of the biggest whoppers Biden served up when he was running for president was a flat denial about any involvement in his son's business dealings. Biden even claimed he'd never even spoken to Hunter about his business.

Here's Biden telling Peter Doocy that he NEVER spoke to Hunter about his overseas business in 2020.



In case you forgot how long he's been lying about this. pic.twitter.com/epgElnb8kr — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 23, 2023

This week photos surfaced that show Biden's claims to have never spoken to Hunter about his business dealings and certainly never talked to his business partners to be the usual BS from Joe:

America First Legal (AFL) released some damning photos related to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a Monday announcement. The pictures appear to show both Biden’s meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contradicts the president’s claims about his involvement in his son’s business dealings. The photos reveal then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing his son to high-ranking Chinese officials. They also show him interacting with Jonathan Li and Ming Xue, Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners.

As usual, Joe Biden's mouth was moving, meaning more lies were being told.

Feds finally release photos showing then-VP Biden meeting son Hunter’s China biz partners — days before he leaves office https://t.co/ImBMooJnGg pic.twitter.com/WUnfGzIYie — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2024

Has Karine Jean-Pierre tried to dismiss these pictures as "cheap fakes" yet?

Biden: I've never discussed business with my son.



Yeah, they flew to China together on AF2 and never talked about why Hunter was going. 😂



The collective pass that the MSM gave Biden on his ridiculous claims about never discussing business with his son is beyond disgraceful. https://t.co/6MIAMp3efu — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 23, 2024

The press not only gave Biden a pass, but many media outlets actively defended him against the evidence Republicans were putting out, and they kept moving the goalposts ("Biden never spoke to his son about it" became "Biden wasn't actively involved" and then "Biden never profited," etc.).

The media's used to running cover for the Bidens. Remember when Leslie Stahl told Donald Trump that stories about Hunter's crimes were "discredited," and the press helped Dems push the "51 former intelligence officials say claims about Biden's son's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian misinformation campaign"? All that turned out to be true, but the media won't bother to update their stories.

This story is no different. Ahead of the 2020 election the media either knowingly lied on behalf of Biden or took his denials at face value in order to publish "Republicans are claiming with no evidence"-style reports.

The New York Times did what the media was doing at that time, which was to claim "there's no evidence" while seeming to be disinterested in looking for any evidence themselves:

Might be a good time to update this one, NYT. https://t.co/LT62aHmAg8 pic.twitter.com/7KUcHVtaqk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 27, 2024

This is from the Times' story in 2020 under the subhead "there is no evidence that the former vice president was involved in or profited from a joint venture pursued by his son and brother." These kinds of defenses of the Bidens were conveniently published shortly before the 2020 election and it was a coordinated media effort at the behest of the Democrats:

In the closing days of the campaign, President Trump and his allies are engaged in a last-ditch effort to raise questions about the ethics of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. by trying to link Mr. Biden to the international business dealings of Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, and one of his brothers, James. Their efforts have drawn on a number of sources, including emails, photographs of encrypted text messages and other documents provided by Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter and James Biden. Many of those records focus on a proposed joint venture in 2017, after Mr. Biden left office, with a Chinese partner. The deal ultimately fell apart.

The Times and other outlets won't be updating any of their "no evidence" takes just like Politico hasn't updated their story about the more than 50 former intel officials signing a "Russian disinformation" letter about Hunter's laptop. Having no shame allows them to be fine with that.

Journalists:

"We had no idea Biden sold influence to China."

"We had no idea of Biden's mental health decline."

"We had no idea Hunter would get pardoned."

"We had no idea the laptop was real."



If only there was a group of people who did! — Razor (@hale_razor) December 27, 2024

It's been a banner few years for "journalism," all while they sit back and wonder why trust in their industry has gone down the drain.