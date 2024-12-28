Expect to Be Shot: Florida Sheriff's Message For Would-Be Criminals
Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024...
Radio on TV? Netflix Now Wants Characters in Shows and Movies Describing What...
One-Sided ‘Comedy’: Media Watchdog Finds Almost 100% of Late Night TV Election Jokes...
MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure
Sun of a Beach! President Joe Biden Spent Almost Half of His Four-Year...
‘Fit for Office’ Test? Republican Wants Real Final Press Conference to Prove Biden’s...
‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s...
Borderline Insanity: MSNBC Leftist Says Most Americans Don’t View Illegal Aliens as Lawbre...
VIP
Sins of the Fathers (and Mothers)
Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post...
Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could...
'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th...
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women...

'Good Time to Update This One'! NYT Report on Biden & Son's Business Dealings Just Aged Badly

Doug P.  |  9:41 AM on December 28, 2024
Journalism meme

Joe Biden will be leaving office the same way he entered: Lying about everything. The same goes for the legacy media. 

One of the biggest whoppers Biden served up when he was running for president was a flat denial about any involvement in his son's business dealings. Biden even claimed he'd never even spoken to Hunter about his business. 

Advertisement

This week photos surfaced that show Biden's claims to have never spoken to Hunter about his business dealings and certainly never talked to his business partners to be the usual BS from Joe:

America First Legal (AFL) released some damning photos related to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a Monday announcement.

The pictures appear to show both Biden’s meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contradicts the president’s claims about his involvement in his son’s business dealings.

The photos reveal then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing his son to high-ranking Chinese officials. They also show him interacting with Jonathan Li and Ming Xue, Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners.

As usual, Joe Biden's mouth was moving, meaning more lies were being told.

Recommended

Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024 Supercut Video
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Has Karine Jean-Pierre tried to dismiss these pictures as "cheap fakes" yet?

The press not only gave Biden a pass, but many media outlets actively defended him against the evidence Republicans were putting out, and they kept moving the goalposts ("Biden never spoke to his son about it" became "Biden wasn't actively involved" and then "Biden never profited," etc.). 

The media's used to running cover for the Bidens. Remember when Leslie Stahl told Donald Trump that stories about Hunter's crimes were "discredited," and the press helped Dems push the "51 former intelligence officials say claims about Biden's son's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian misinformation campaign"? All that turned out to be true, but the media won't bother to update their stories. 

This story is no different. Ahead of the 2020 election the media either knowingly lied on behalf of Biden or took his denials at face value in order to publish "Republicans are claiming with no evidence"-style reports.

Advertisement

The New York Times did what the media was doing at that time, which was to claim "there's no evidence" while seeming to be disinterested in looking for any evidence themselves:

This is from the Times' story in 2020 under the subhead "there is no evidence that the former vice president was involved in or profited from a joint venture pursued by his son and brother." These kinds of defenses of the Bidens were conveniently published shortly before the 2020 election and it was a coordinated media effort at the behest of the Democrats: 

In the closing days of the campaign, President Trump and his allies are engaged in a last-ditch effort to raise questions about the ethics of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. by trying to link Mr. Biden to the international business dealings of Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, and one of his brothers, James.

Their efforts have drawn on a number of sources, including emails, photographs of encrypted text messages and other documents provided by Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter and James Biden. Many of those records focus on a proposed joint venture in 2017, after Mr. Biden left office, with a Chinese partner. The deal ultimately fell apart.

Advertisement

The Times and other outlets won't be updating any of their "no evidence" takes just like Politico hasn't updated their story about the more than 50 former intel officials signing a "Russian disinformation" letter about Hunter's laptop. Having no shame allows them to be fine with that. 

It's been a banner few years for "journalism," all while they sit back and wonder why trust in their industry has gone down the drain.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024 Supercut Video
Warren Squire
Expect to Be Shot: Florida Sheriff's Message For Would-Be Criminals
Eric V.
‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button
Warren Squire
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure
Warren Squire
Radio on TV? Netflix Now Wants Characters in Shows and Movies Describing What They’re Doing on Screen
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024 Supercut Video Warren Squire
Advertisement