Expect to Be Shot: Florida Sheriff's Message For Would-Be Criminals

A Bradenton, Florida, homeowner shot and killed an intruder that had broken into his home on Thursday. A second suspect fled the scene and was later taken into custody by local police.

A home security camera reportedly alerted the homeowner to the intruder's presence. He instructed his wife to find a safe place to hide and armed himself. He opened fire at the two men who broke into the home.

The couple had been enjoying their night at home when the husband got the alert from the home security cameras and told his wife to get to a “safe place” before grabbing his firearm and walking into a bedroom where he was “immediately” confronted by one of the masked invaders already inside his home, Wells said. Wells said the other masked invader, who was still climbing through the window, quickly backed out of the house and ran away.

At a Friday news conference, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells praised the homeowner's actions to protect his home and family. He also delivered a blunt message to other would-be criminals.

Watch.

Manatee County, Florida Sheriff Rick Wells on home invasion:



“I praise this husband for doing what he needed to do to protect his home and protect his family. If you’re gonna be that brazen to come into my home… you should expect that you’re gonna be shot.”



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HoxFIMtF9F — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2024

Bradenton home invasion ends in deadly shooting, Manatee County deputies say https://t.co/rssKapcWzz — Bradenton Herald (@bradentonherald) December 27, 2024

According to police, the deceased suspect had an active warrant for parole violation and had served time in Illinois for burglary. His immigration status has not been released.

The alleged intruder who died has been identified as 27-year-old Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo from Mexico, according to the sheriff’s office. He also goes by the name Anibal Miller-Valencia and was arrested under that name in 2023 in Oak Brook, Illinois, where he served four months in jail for residential burglary before being released on parole in November, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office said Miller-Valencia had an active warrant for parole violation and was considered armed and dangerous.

The second intruder was identified as Michel Soto-Mella from Chile. He was transported to the hospital after his arrest for minor injuries resulting from a K9 bite. Sheriff Wells said Soto-Mella was in the country illegally after his visa expired in September.

Deputies say they tracked the second alleged intruder with the help of K9 units and arrested him a few blocks away. The man was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries from a K9 bite and has since been released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Good Dog!

Soto-Mella is being held on armed burglary charges. Other charges are pending.

Our God given right to self-defense is non-negotiable 👇 pic.twitter.com/rKOz0w8Sn2 — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) December 27, 2024

Florida added the 'Stand Your Ground Law' to back that God-given right up.

Amazing that the sheriff correctly praises his right to defend himself; in another state the homeowner would’ve been arrested! — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloPLima) December 28, 2024

Sadly, there are still states that provide more rights to the criminal than they do to the victim.

FAFO is real. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 28, 2024

It is in some states, like Florida. It should be everywhere.

Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo did not expect to be shot when he crawled through that bedroom window.

Maybe he should have.