Department of Education Terminates $226 Million in Grants to 'Decenter Whiteness'

We're still disappointed that the Department of Education still exists, but at least we're beginning to root out some of the rot. On Tuesday, anti-CRT and anti-DEI crusader Christopher Rufo published some "taxpayer-funded witchcraft" from the DoE's Comprehensive Center. Listen to this garbage on "Centering Family and Community Wisdom" that teachers were expected to sit through.

Advertisement

The Department of Education's Comprehensive Center instructs teachers to "flick that white man off your shoulder" in order to resist the "settler patriarchy" and the "white gaze."



This is taxpayer-funded witchcraft. It must be defunded. pic.twitter.com/9vm6AaXS70 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 18, 2025

"We still live in a settler colonial reality." Yes, it's called the United States and we rather like it. But whoever this genius is wants us to flick that little white man with his "white male gaze" off of our shoulders.

The Department of Education's Comprehensive Center instructs teachers to "flick that white man off your shoulder" in order to resist the "settler patriarchy" and the "white gaze."



This is taxpayer-funded witchcraft. It must be defunded. pic.twitter.com/9vm6AaXS70 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 18, 2025

Defund the DOE. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) February 18, 2025

I tried to warn people about this. — Steve Austin, not a communist (@saustin_moco) February 18, 2025

It’s honestly astonishing how racist all of our institutions have become under leftist academic rule. — HarmlessPirateRadio (@HarmlessRadio) February 19, 2025

I tried to flick that white guy off my shoulder but then I noticed he was wearing this guy's exact outfit and glasses and looked just like him. Weird. — James Bucky Carter, PhD (@CarterAcademyNC) February 19, 2025

It's one thing to have this opinion. But taking my money and forcibly instructing teachers with government authority is sickening. — Dave Fox (@Izzysbinkie) February 19, 2025

As a white dude, that would absolutely be a hostile work environment. — Jack Steelbane (@PrimeVanguardX) February 18, 2025

Good news since yesterday:

SCOOP: Following my investigation, the Department of Education has terminated $226 million in grants to its "comprehensive center" NGOs that have been pushing schools to "decenter whiteness," reject the "gender binary," and reduce the number of "white students" in STEM.



Winning. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 19, 2025

"You're telling me to 'decenter my whiteness'? How 'bout I decenter your federal contract." pic.twitter.com/mb6c180eVv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 19, 2025

This is a massive win for students who just want to learn without politics in the classroom. Keep exposing and dismantling this nonsense — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 19, 2025

It's just insane how much of this is astroturfed agitprop. It literally couldn't exist in a free market of ideas; there is no customer base or audience willing to pay someone to teach their children about "decentering" their whiteness. — Æthelstan (@TheHauskarl) February 19, 2025

“Decenter whiteness.” You’ve gotta hand it to these fuckers with the word play — Varminter (@street_sweepa_) February 19, 2025

What is "whiteness" anyway and why is it so bad? We've been informed that "whiteness" includes things such as individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, and more. We've been informed that asking students in math class to “show their work” is “white supremacy.” Why? Because it requires students to worship the written word as well as exhibit paternalism, both of which are building blocks of white supremacy culture as well. And as we already know, public school math classes are already white, cisheteropatriarchal spaces that provide educators the opportunity for structural disruption to advance queer of color justice.

Advertisement

It's a kind of ghost story or conspiracy theory. Like how you hear people explain that everything wrong with their lives is because of Jews. These people have found a way of telling that kind of ghost story about white people that the government will pay for. — Pythagorean2925 (@garth22922) February 18, 2025

Exactly.

***