WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Things You Should Hear About, but Aren’t

Department of Education Terminates $226 Million in Grants to 'Decenter Whiteness'

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on February 19, 2025
AngieArtist

We're still disappointed that the Department of Education still exists, but at least we're beginning to root out some of the rot. On Tuesday, anti-CRT and anti-DEI crusader Christopher Rufo published some "taxpayer-funded witchcraft" from the DoE's Comprehensive Center. Listen to this garbage on "Centering Family and Community Wisdom" that teachers were expected to sit through.

"We still live in a settler colonial reality." Yes, it's called the United States and we rather like it. But whoever this genius is wants us to flick that little white man with his "white male gaze" off of our shoulders.

Good news since yesterday:

What is "whiteness" anyway and why is it so bad? We've been informed that "whiteness" includes things such as individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, and more. We've been informed that asking students in math class to “show their work” is “white supremacy.” Why? Because it requires students to worship the written word as well as exhibit paternalism, both of which are building blocks of white supremacy culture as well. And as we already know, public school math classes are already white, cisheteropatriarchal spaces that provide educators the opportunity for structural disruption to advance queer of color justice.

Exactly.

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION WHITENESS CHRISTOPHER RUFO CRT DEI

