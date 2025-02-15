WINNING: DOGE Wins Access to Data at Three Federal Agencies

It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: Dems Once Sang Different Tune When Clinton...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrats have been dragging their little podium all around Washington D.C. — to the Department of Education, to the Treasury Department, to the CFPB, etc. — protesting the work that Elon Musk and his DOGE henchmen are doing to uncover waste and fraud. The Democrats' latest scare tactic is that the DOGE workers are getting access to your personal information — though less access than hundreds of thousands of unelected bureaucrats have, and leak to the media if it happens to be Donald Trump's tax returns.

Here's some good news for you and bad news for Democrats — on Friday, a federal judge ruled that DOGE could have access to data at three federal agencies.

Fox News reports:

A federal judge in Washington on Friday handed Elon Musk's government efficiency team a win by declining a request to temporarily block it from accessing sensitive data from at least three federal agencies.

Unions and nonprofits attempted to stop Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing records at the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

U.S. District Judge John Bates wrote in an opinion that the government was likely correct in categorizing DOGE as an agency, thereby allowing it to detail its staff to other government departments.

DOGE is an agency, operating under the U.S. Digital Service Department created by President Barack Obama in 2014 to fix the Obamacare website.

They tell you otherwise. They'll be lying and scaremongering, but they'll tell you.

We know why they're trying to block an audit. As Sen. Maxine Waters said, "We don’t know what all they have on us."

We're certain a lot of federal workers have suddenly become very busy again deleting files.

***

