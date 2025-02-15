WINNING: DOGE Wins Access to Data at Three Federal Agencies

The Democrats have been dragging their little podium all around Washington D.C. — to the Department of Education, to the Treasury Department, to the CFPB, etc. — protesting the work that Elon Musk and his DOGE henchmen are doing to uncover waste and fraud. The Democrats' latest scare tactic is that the DOGE workers are getting access to your personal information — though less access than hundreds of thousands of unelected bureaucrats have, and leak to the media if it happens to be Donald Trump's tax returns.

Here's some good news for you and bad news for Democrats — on Friday, a federal judge ruled that DOGE could have access to data at three federal agencies.

DOGE scores big court win, allowed access data on 3 federal agencies https://t.co/bDDUqnESLD — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2025

Fox News reports:

A federal judge in Washington on Friday handed Elon Musk's government efficiency team a win by declining a request to temporarily block it from accessing sensitive data from at least three federal agencies. Unions and nonprofits attempted to stop Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing records at the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. U.S. District Judge John Bates wrote in an opinion that the government was likely correct in categorizing DOGE as an agency, thereby allowing it to detail its staff to other government departments.

DOGE is an agency, operating under the U.S. Digital Service Department created by President Barack Obama in 2014 to fix the Obamacare website.

DOGE just keeps on crushing — OC21 (@IAmOC21) February 15, 2025

Excellent. Keep moving forward. — The AF Shirt (@TheAFShirt) February 15, 2025

This could open new opportunities for transparency and regulation. — Robert De León👊⛽️ (@NeirodeLeon) February 15, 2025

It's because what they're doing is not illegal. I challenge any democrat to tell me differently. — James (@tiredofthemall) February 15, 2025

They tell you otherwise. They'll be lying and scaremongering, but they'll tell you.

Wow, what a major win.



No, I am not getting tired of winning. — Harold Mustin (@HRMustin) February 15, 2025

Don’t think the courts had the authority to “allow” or “disallow” the access in the first place. — J.A.Merritt (@JAMerritt141) February 15, 2025

We keep winning! The DOGE Group and Trump will not be stopped from finding waste, fraud, and abuse in the government. — Patriot Jim (@CasualJimTV) February 15, 2025

Because they're hired to do an audit!! It's just an audit people! Why are they trying to block an audit? — Happy Go Ducky (@HappyGoDuckyIAm) February 15, 2025

We know why they're trying to block an audit. As Sen. Maxine Waters said, "We don’t know what all they have on us."

All Democrats are doing with their outrageous rhetoric is buying time to destroy evidence. We shouldn’t stop our momentum and protect it by being two steps ahead of the traitors. — Quintanac (@Quintanac72) February 15, 2025

We're certain a lot of federal workers have suddenly become very busy again deleting files.

