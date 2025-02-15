Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
He Had a Pen and Phone: Enjoy This Flashback of Obama Saying He Didn't Need Congress to Cut Spending

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

As this writer told you earlier, former President Bill Clinton slashed a lot of government spending and jobs during his time in office.

And now here's footage of Barack Obama saying he didn't need Congress to cut government spending, either:

Mic. Drop.

The Left doesn't have a leg to stand on.

As we're fond of saying, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Those facts don't matter to an activist judge.

ORANGE MAN BAD is the only driving thought here.

As this writer said in other posts, Donald Trump could find a cure for cancer and some activist judge would block doctors from giving it to patients.

Just to be petty.

Truly glorious.

Democrats always forget the Republicans get to move and shoot, too.

It's almost sad, really.

Almost.

Oh, this writer is saving the video for use going forward.

Straight fire to use the Democrats' own words against them.

This would be smart.

Democrats are not smart.

