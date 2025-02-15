He Had a Pen and Phone: Enjoy This Flashback of Obama Saying He Didn't Need Congress to Cut Spending

As this writer told you earlier, former President Bill Clinton slashed a lot of government spending and jobs during his time in office.

And now here's footage of Barack Obama saying he didn't need Congress to cut government spending, either:

Obama himself stated he didn’t need Congress to cut wasteful government spending. So don’t waste my time with your pathetic lies; here’s the clip for all to see. Now watch as your foolish argument withers and dies in the face of cold, undeniable truth. pic.twitter.com/uYnUkyUHOj — PathfinderInitiative (@tpfinitiative) February 14, 2025

Mic. Drop.

The Left doesn't have a leg to stand on.

Just like Clinton did! Where was the outrage then?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uMgJNS80u6 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 15, 2025

As we're fond of saying, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Wait until the Judge finds out that DOGE is operating under the US Digital Service, a department created by Obama in 2014 to fix the Obamacare website.



DOGE is following applicable law of USDS and is legally fullly funded and operational. Further, Trump's EO invokes 5 USC 3161… — Harold Bushman (@BushmanHarold7) February 15, 2025

Those facts don't matter to an activist judge.

ORANGE MAN BAD is the only driving thought here.

As this writer said in other posts, Donald Trump could find a cure for cancer and some activist judge would block doctors from giving it to patients.

Just to be petty.

It's ironic because DOGE repurposed an Obama created agency (USDS) that was already designed to tackle fraud, waste and abuse but now the dems are big mad. It really is glorious. — John 🇺🇸 (@John_Redacted_) February 15, 2025

Truly glorious.

Wow this video shows Trump is doing exactly what Obama did. — CarloTonyD (@carlodaristotil) February 15, 2025

Democrats always forget the Republicans get to move and shoot, too.

Don't get too upset with the lies that Trump and Musk are acting illegally. It's a weak strategy, but it's all the Dems actually have right now. 🤣 — Michael P. Gerace (@TheSocialWar1) February 15, 2025

It's almost sad, really.

Almost.

I had to post quote this because I wanted it on my profile so I can find it when I need to sh0ve it down somebody’s thr0at. https://t.co/DqmC1UF0KY — MAGA Michele (@thewalkerseven) February 15, 2025

Oh, this writer is saving the video for use going forward.

Straight fire to use the Democrats' own words against them.

Yoooooo Democrats listen to your God then shut the heck up https://t.co/wkT2qtr6hQ — ❌Raven❌ (@RavenRantz) February 15, 2025

This would be smart.

Democrats are not smart.