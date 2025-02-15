It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: Dems Once Sang Different Tune When Clinton Slashed Federal Spending

We love a good supercut here at Twitchy. They can be funny, like Lefties melting down about President Donald Trump's acquittal, or revealing, like all the media's lies.

It can also be educational, like this long supercut of then-President Bill Clinton and his VP Al Gore laying waste to the federal workforce:

EXCLUSIVE: A 40-minute compilation of President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore cutting the federal workforce, eliminating agencies, slashing wasteful spending and regulations, and reducing the deficit.



You know, like Trump, Musk, and DOGE.



🔹 In his first weeks,… pic.twitter.com/rqPRZguJpM — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 14, 2025

The entire post reads:

You know, like Trump, Musk, and DOGE. In his first weeks, Clinton ordered a 100,000-job reduction in government. Over eight years, he cut 380,000 federal jobs—a 16% decrease. This was largely driven by the Reinventing Government Initiative (RIGO), spearheaded by Gore to streamline operations and reduce bureaucracy. The result? The deficit was erased, and the U.S. ran a budget surplus for the first time in decades. Today, annual interest payments on the national debt have doubled in four years, reaching $1.17 trillion—now exceeding the entire U.S. defense budget. America is $36 trillion in debt. History proves it can be done. The real question: Will D.C. Democrats and activists judges get out of the way so @realDonaldTrump, @elonmusk, and @DOGE can do it again? Can the modern Democratic Party put country over party? Because let’s be honest—DOGE is saving America from financial collapse.

Huh.

What's changed, Lefties?

15:40. Bill Clinton offering buyouts to federal employees. Where were the judges?



Incredible work as always. pic.twitter.com/jGEWeWSA75 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

Exactly. Where were the judges?

It’s shocking how completely lost the Democrat Party of 2025 is. I really dislike being partisan, but it gets harder and harder every day to see any hope for the party’s future



In just 10 years, they went from @TulsiGabbard as DNC Vice Chair to … @davidhogg111 — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) February 14, 2025

So lost.

Bill Clinton would be considered an extreme MAGA Republican today 😂 — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) February 14, 2025

Probably.

Now, Dems pretend to care about "privacy" because DOGE is looking at the books.



If they actually cared about Privacy, they would have repealed the Patriot Act years ago. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 15, 2025

And not hired 87,000 IRS agents to go after our $600 Venmo payments.

Sure does.

Interesting. But Trump, Musk and DOGE bad and are a constitutional threat. https://t.co/y0uaSmUhxX — Ryan Kriser 🚀 (@RyanKriser) February 15, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

Democrats on my DOGE Committee need to watch this video instead of pitching temper tantrums and threatening me with “actual weapons.”



Our $36 TRILLION dollar debt is an everyone problem, NOT a partisan problem.



America simply just can’t afford it anymore. https://t.co/vas0Pv3Tfg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 15, 2025

We cannot afford it. We are broke.

When are we going to be honest Dems??? https://t.co/PeALcT7a2D — Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) February 14, 2025

Excellent question. We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for an answer, or honesty, though.

Today, Bill Clinton would be a called a racist nazi dictator.https://t.co/W4suDcRZaI — RJ (@WIdigregorysj) February 15, 2025

YUP.

Again, it’s only because of who is doing it. Everyone against the necessary cuts and looking at where our tax dollars are going are massive f**king hypocrites or in the take and should be called out for it. https://t.co/OtQFVVfqJO — kelso02 (@kelso2002) February 15, 2025

We're happy to help call them out.