It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: Dems Once Sang Different Tune When Clinton Slashed Federal Spending

It can also be educational, like this long supercut of then-President Bill Clinton and his VP Al Gore laying waste to the federal workforce:
EXCLUSIVE: A 40-minute compilation of President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore cutting the federal workforce, eliminating agencies, slashing wasteful spending and regulations, and reducing the deficit.— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 14, 2025
You know, like Trump, Musk, and DOGE.
🔹 In his first weeks,… pic.twitter.com/rqPRZguJpM
The entire post reads:
You know, like Trump, Musk, and DOGE.
In his first weeks, Clinton ordered a 100,000-job reduction in government.
Over eight years, he cut 380,000 federal jobs—a 16% decrease.
This was largely driven by the Reinventing Government Initiative (RIGO), spearheaded by Gore to streamline operations and reduce bureaucracy.
The result? The deficit was erased, and the U.S. ran a budget surplus for the first time in decades.
Today, annual interest payments on the national debt have doubled in four years, reaching $1.17 trillion—now exceeding the entire U.S. defense budget.
America is $36 trillion in debt.
History proves it can be done. The real question: Will D.C. Democrats and activists judges get out of the way so @realDonaldTrump, @elonmusk, and @DOGE can do it again?
Can the modern Democratic Party put country over party?
Because let’s be honest—DOGE is saving America from financial collapse.
Huh.
What's changed, Lefties?
15:40. Bill Clinton offering buyouts to federal employees. Where were the judges?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025
Incredible work as always. pic.twitter.com/jGEWeWSA75
Exactly. Where were the judges?
It’s shocking how completely lost the Democrat Party of 2025 is. I really dislike being partisan, but it gets harder and harder every day to see any hope for the party’s future— Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) February 14, 2025
In just 10 years, they went from @TulsiGabbard as DNC Vice Chair to … @davidhogg111
So lost.
Bill Clinton would be considered an extreme MAGA Republican today 😂— FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) February 14, 2025
Probably.
Now, Dems pretend to care about "privacy" because DOGE is looking at the books.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 15, 2025
If they actually cared about Privacy, they would have repealed the Patriot Act years ago.
And not hired 87,000 IRS agents to go after our $600 Venmo payments.
Sounds familiar https://t.co/umL0MKczTa— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025
Sure does.
Interesting. But Trump, Musk and DOGE bad and are a constitutional threat. https://t.co/y0uaSmUhxX— Ryan Kriser 🚀 (@RyanKriser) February 15, 2025
It's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.
Democrats on my DOGE Committee need to watch this video instead of pitching temper tantrums and threatening me with “actual weapons.”— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 15, 2025
Our $36 TRILLION dollar debt is an everyone problem, NOT a partisan problem.
America simply just can’t afford it anymore. https://t.co/vas0Pv3Tfg
We cannot afford it. We are broke.
When are we going to be honest Dems??? https://t.co/PeALcT7a2D— Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) February 14, 2025
Excellent question. We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for an answer, or honesty, though.
Today, Bill Clinton would be a called a racist nazi dictator.https://t.co/W4suDcRZaI— RJ (@WIdigregorysj) February 15, 2025
YUP.
Again, it’s only because of who is doing it. Everyone against the necessary cuts and looking at where our tax dollars are going are massive f**king hypocrites or in the take and should be called out for it. https://t.co/OtQFVVfqJO— kelso02 (@kelso2002) February 15, 2025
We're happy to help call them out.
