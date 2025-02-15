It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: Dems Once Sang Different Tune When Clinton Slashed Federal Spending

WINNING: DOGE Wins Access to Data at Three Federal Agencies
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 15, 2025
ImgFlip

We love a good supercut here at Twitchy. They can be funny, like Lefties melting down about President Donald Trump's acquittal, or revealing, like all the media's lies.

It can also be educational, like this long supercut of then-President Bill Clinton and his VP Al Gore laying waste to the federal workforce:

The entire post reads:

You know, like Trump, Musk, and DOGE. 

In his first weeks, Clinton ordered a 100,000-job reduction in government. 

Over eight years, he cut 380,000 federal jobs—a 16% decrease. 

This was largely driven by the Reinventing Government Initiative (RIGO), spearheaded by Gore to streamline operations and reduce bureaucracy. 

The result? The deficit was erased, and the U.S. ran a budget surplus for the first time in decades.

Today, annual interest payments on the national debt have doubled in four years, reaching $1.17 trillion—now exceeding the entire U.S. defense budget.

America is $36 trillion in debt.

History proves it can be done. The real question: Will D.C. Democrats and activists judges get out of the way so @realDonaldTrump@elonmusk, and @DOGE can do it again?

Can the modern Democratic Party put country over party?

Because let’s be honest—DOGE is saving America from financial collapse. 

Huh.

What's changed, Lefties?

Exactly. Where were the judges?

So lost.

Probably.

And not hired 87,000 IRS agents to go after our $600 Venmo payments.

Sure does.

It's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

We cannot afford it. We are broke.

Excellent question. We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for an answer, or honesty, though.

YUP.

We're happy to help call them out.

