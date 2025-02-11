(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels...
Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying...
Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption...
Marc Fogel is Coming Home: Russia Frees American Prisoner in Deal With Trump...
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her...
A Puppet of the NGOs: Insightful Thread Points to the REAL Problem With...
PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump...
Dems Plan Elon Musk Impeachment While Media Panics Over 'Constitutional Crisis'
'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutiona...
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and...
Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz'...
Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just...

Democrat Congresswoman Tells Crowd ‘We Have to F**k Trump’

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on February 11, 2025
Twitter

We've never heard of Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, be she seems to be part of The Resistance 2.0. She told a small crowd that she only had 30 seconds to speak, and decided to use that time to say, "We have to f**k Trump" and then blabber that her kids didn't see it. They won't see it on cable news, obviously, but if they're old enough to use X, chances are they'll stumble upon it, as it's making her famous.

Advertisement

She dropped the F-bomb on C-SPAN! That the best thing we've heard today since CNN's Dana Bash earnestly reporting on "Harry Bōlz."

We thought Rep. Waters was Mad Max, but here's Mad Maxine Dexter:

What does that mean, exactly? Ignore the will of the American people who voted for him? Or is it something more nefarious?

… I don't swear in public very well, but we have to f*ck Trump! Please, please don't tell my children that I just did that."

The little crowd cheered, which reminded us of that group in San Francisco that got together at the top of Bernal Hill to scream as Trump was being inaugurated. A lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Recommended

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just yesterday we had Rep. Kweisi Mfume demanding a "street fight" over Trump implementing his agenda, and now we have this chick. And the original Mad Maxine got in a shot at Elon Musk, shouting at a protest, "Elon Musk, where are you? Bring your ass over here!" Remember this the next time they whine about Trump's violent rhetoric.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP F-BOMB PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
Amy Curtis
FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels in NYC
Brett T.
Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Amy Curtis
Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying to Christen Ship
Amy Curtis
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement