Democrat Congresswoman Tells Crowd ‘We Have to F**k Trump’

We've never heard of Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, be she seems to be part of The Resistance 2.0. She told a small crowd that she only had 30 seconds to speak, and decided to use that time to say, "We have to f**k Trump" and then blabber that her kids didn't see it. They won't see it on cable news, obviously, but if they're old enough to use X, chances are they'll stumble upon it, as it's making her famous.

She dropped the F-bomb on C-SPAN! That the best thing we've heard today since CNN's Dana Bash earnestly reporting on "Harry Bōlz."

We thought Rep. Waters was Mad Max, but here's Mad Maxine Dexter:

WATCH: Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Dexter tells crowd that “We have to f*ck Trump!” pic.twitter.com/oqe6KPqcjp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2025

What does that mean, exactly? Ignore the will of the American people who voted for him? Or is it something more nefarious?

NEW: Democrats go crazy after Rep. Maxine Dexter says they all have to "f*ck Trump," tells the crowd not to tell her kids.



That's very kind of her, but I'm going to assume Trump will decline.



"I am gonna tell you that we do have to... I don't swear in public very well, but we… pic.twitter.com/FOL32FLDXD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2025

… I don't swear in public very well, but we have to f*ck Trump! Please, please don't tell my children that I just did that."

The little crowd cheered, which reminded us of that group in San Francisco that got together at the top of Bernal Hill to scream as Trump was being inaugurated. A lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Just yesterday we had Rep. Kweisi Mfume demanding a "street fight" over Trump implementing his agenda, and now we have this chick. And the original Mad Maxine got in a shot at Elon Musk, shouting at a protest, "Elon Musk, where are you? Bring your ass over here!" Remember this the next time they whine about Trump's violent rhetoric.

***