VIP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Serves Up a Heaping Helping of Hypocrisy
'Wankers!' Dean Cain and X Absolutely WRECK DC Comics Fan Account for Deceptive...
Oh, Shut Up! Anti-Theist Neil deGrasse Tyson Posts Another 'Hot Take' About Athletes...
Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the...
Obsessed: Brian Stelter Calls Trump ‘Inescapable’ After the ‘Trump Bowl’
Canadian 'Study' Confirms What the Rest of Us Knew Years Ago: Electric Vehicles...
Lefty Gun-Grabber Hopes Folks Will 'Take Up Arms' to Defend Canada From Trump...
WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From...
The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on...
Keir Starmer Brags About Being First Prime Minister to Take HIV Test and...
Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched...
A Penny for Your Thoughts: Donald Trump Orders Treasury to Stop Producing Obsolete...
Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trum...

Mad Maxine Waters Calls Elon Musk a 'Thief' and a 'Gangster'

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This kind of reminds this editor of trick or treat. Rep. Maxine Waters and a gaggle of Democrats and activists have been setting up shop door-to-door, screaming all the way. Remember, this is the woman who told her constituents, "… if you see anybody from [Trump's] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." That certainly sounded like stochastic terrorism, a term the Left taught us.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, she brought her traveling circus to the Department of Education, where she demanded to be let inside. Last Monday her little mob protested outside USAID headquarters. They held a protest in front of the Treasury building. And on Monday her little mob assembled in front of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This is after Team Trump revealed that the CFPB had funded progressive groups like the Soros-backed Mississippi Center for Justice and The Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia.

 "Elon Musk, where are you? Bring your ass over here!" she shrieked. "We're not afraid of you."

It kind of seems like they are.

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Brett T.
Advertisement

They don't want us to find out who the real thieves and gangsters are. They're desperate.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK MAXINE WATERS PROTEST DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Brett T.
'Wankers!' Dean Cain and X Absolutely WRECK DC Comics Fan Account for Deceptive Editing of Superman Pic
Amy Curtis
Oh, Shut Up! Anti-Theist Neil deGrasse Tyson Posts Another 'Hot Take' About Athletes And God
Grateful Calvin
Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Canadian 'Study' Confirms What the Rest of Us Knew Years Ago: Electric Vehicles SUCK in the Cold
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE Brett T.
Advertisement