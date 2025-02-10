Mad Maxine Waters Calls Elon Musk a 'Thief' and a 'Gangster'

This kind of reminds this editor of trick or treat. Rep. Maxine Waters and a gaggle of Democrats and activists have been setting up shop door-to-door, screaming all the way. Remember, this is the woman who told her constituents, "… if you see anybody from [Trump's] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." That certainly sounded like stochastic terrorism, a term the Left taught us.

Earlier this week, she brought her traveling circus to the Department of Education, where she demanded to be let inside. Last Monday her little mob protested outside USAID headquarters. They held a protest in front of the Treasury building. And on Monday her little mob assembled in front of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This is after Team Trump revealed that the CFPB had funded progressive groups like the Soros-backed Mississippi Center for Justice and The Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia.

"Elon Musk, where are you? Bring your ass over here!" she shrieked. "We're not afraid of you."

It kind of seems like they are.

Deranged Maxine has meltdown over CFBP, shouts "Elon Musk, where are you? Bring your *ss over here!"



"He's a thief! He's a gangster!"



It’s little wonder why Trump’s approval is soaring — these unhinged antics are high-grade American voter repellant. pic.twitter.com/O75kXzh7Uw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 10, 2025

This is what complete panic looks like when you know your corrupt ways are about to become exposed. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 10, 2025

Maxine should definitely be the face of the Dem party — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) February 10, 2025

The Democrats are letting all of their crazy out for all to see.



I say keep it up, let the world see what you really are — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 10, 2025

The GOP’s new policy should simply be to strive to make Maxine Waters mad — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 11, 2025

😂



America when Maxine gets mad pic.twitter.com/TUeT0pj3KC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2025

They're losing it. Someone should do an intervention. They sound crazy. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 10, 2025

The CFPB was created by the 0bama admin in 2010. It's done nothing but make things more expensive for American families.



It also funnels money back to politicians from fees - which is why democrats are incensed at stopping their slush fund. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) February 10, 2025

I love it; the crooks are cracking. — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) February 10, 2025

It probably put a big smile on his face to be called “gangster.” 🤣 — Nina (@nanc01234) February 10, 2025

They don't want us to find out who the real thieves and gangsters are. They're desperate.

It would be interesting to see forensic audits of Maxine’s multiple bank accounts. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) February 10, 2025

