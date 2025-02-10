Tom Elliott Posts Supercut of Media Blaming Trump for Spreading Disinformation About FEMA

Daily Beast: Mental Health Professionals Seeing Larger Number of Democrats Citing Burnout...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 10, 2025
Townhall Media

Our own Doug Powers published a VIP post on Monday morning about how the media "fact-checks" on FEMA money and illegal immigrants were aging worse by the minute. Karine Jean-Pierre said back in October that it was "categorically false" that FEMA money was going toward illegal aliens. That same day, MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire accused Donald Trump and Elon Musk of “spreading lies” about FEMA spending money on illegals. Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler gave Trump four Pinocchios.

But then Elon Musk on Monday said that DOGE had found that FEMA had spent $59 million over the past week alone to house illegal immigrants in New York City hotels. Meanwhile, FEMA director Deanne Criswell said disinformation was being "weaponized" by citizens against the agency during Hurricane Helene. This was after we learned that a FEMA official had instructed workers to avoid houses hit by Hurricane Milton that had Trump campaign signs on their property.

Keep in mind these words — disinformation, politicization, and weaponization as you watch this supercut on FEMA from Grabien Media's Tom Elliott.

This is the mainstream media we're supposed to look to to correct all of the disinformation we hear on social media.

Wouldn't that be something? The best part about being in corporate media is never having to admit you were wrong.

We can't imagine how much this enrages those still living in tents in North Carolina.

Tags: CNN DISINFORMATION DONALD TRUMP FEMA TOM ELLIOTT

