Tom Elliott Posts Supercut of Media Blaming Trump for Spreading Disinformation About FEMA

Our own Doug Powers published a VIP post on Monday morning about how the media "fact-checks" on FEMA money and illegal immigrants were aging worse by the minute. Karine Jean-Pierre said back in October that it was "categorically false" that FEMA money was going toward illegal aliens. That same day, MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire accused Donald Trump and Elon Musk of “spreading lies” about FEMA spending money on illegals. Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler gave Trump four Pinocchios.

But then Elon Musk on Monday said that DOGE had found that FEMA had spent $59 million over the past week alone to house illegal immigrants in New York City hotels. Meanwhile, FEMA director Deanne Criswell said disinformation was being "weaponized" by citizens against the agency during Hurricane Helene. This was after we learned that a FEMA official had instructed workers to avoid houses hit by Hurricane Milton that had Trump campaign signs on their property.

Keep in mind these words — disinformation, politicization, and weaponization as you watch this supercut on FEMA from Grabien Media's Tom Elliott.

SUPERCUT!



Corporate media: FEMA would never politicize emergency response pic.twitter.com/uGDi8coEPS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2024

This is the mainstream media we're supposed to look to to correct all of the disinformation we hear on social media.

This needs to be shared everywhere — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 11, 2024

Each time Abby Phillip is dead wrong for some reason makes her more confident. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 11, 2024

That elitist smug confidence that these puppets have while regurgitating party lines…



It never gets old — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) November 11, 2024

This is so infuriating. I’m a Floridian and heads need to roll. I can only imagine what horrors those Carolinians had to deal with. — (((Savta Sammi))) 🟧 (@SavtaSammi) November 11, 2024

Excellent clip! Is it just one person, or a committee, that issues the propaganda to MSM ? — Uncle Albert (@Gilchrist1215) November 11, 2024

Who are you going to believe, a talking head on the TV or the people actually on scene? — Peter Tripoli (@peter_tripoli) November 11, 2024

Will these MSM shills continue to lie after their funds are cut off from secretive sources tied to the democrats? — Debagain (@DeborahGinn10) February 10, 2025

“Politicized” — J C (@jofjltn4) February 10, 2025

I wish we could make them dedicate an hour just to reading retractions and apologies. — Tweetle Beetle (@tweedle_beetle) February 10, 2025

Wouldn't that be something? The best part about being in corporate media is never having to admit you were wrong.

We're gonna have to find some new conspiracy theories. All the old ones are coming true. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 10, 2025

We can't imagine how much this enrages those still living in tents in North Carolina.

