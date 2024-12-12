FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinformation’

Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

FEMA’s director is blaming citizen journalists, who simply share videos of what the agency is NOT doing, and ‘foreign adversaries’ for spreading what she calls ‘weaponized disinformation.’ This comes as she tries to defend FEMA’s response to the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Here’s more.

Citizen journalists have been sharing videos of the destruction of the area, plus exposing FEMA’s dereliction of duty to help hurting and displaced citizens.

These posters get why it’s crucial to have information sources other than the government.

Many posters are upset FEMA’s director is railing against the people she is charged with helping, simply because they’re pulling out their cellphones and recording and sharing what’s happening on the ground. Ground she hasn’t even stepped on.

Listen to these posters.

Many are still hurting in North Carolina. JD Vance visited the area recently. Many are hoping a change in leadership in Washington, changes their dire situation. But, it will be many weeks to find out.

