FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinformation’

FEMA’s director is blaming citizen journalists, who simply share videos of what the agency is NOT doing, and ‘foreign adversaries’ for spreading what she calls ‘weaponized disinformation.’ This comes as she tries to defend FEMA’s response to the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Here’s more.

🚨#BREAKING: FEMA director, Deanne Criswell says disinformation was "weaponized" by citizens and foreign adversaries against the agency during Hurricane Helene.



Just a reminder that the FEMA director has not stepped foot in #WNC for 64 days and has been working remotely. pic.twitter.com/OxOAFaxtnC — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 12, 2024

Just ANOTHER reminder to everyone that FEMA is holding meetings with local #WNC officials and those officials are literally SCREAMING at FEMA to:



"OPEN YOUR EYES!"



That's a real thing that happened last week. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 12, 2024

And before people come after me with the "fact check"...



NO, recording a propaganda video of how awesome the temporary homes you are NOT delivering on time doesn't count.



They literally lied to families about getting these by Thanksgiving so they stopped giving ANY timelines on… — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 12, 2024

Citizen journalists have been sharing videos of the destruction of the area, plus exposing FEMA’s dereliction of duty to help hurting and displaced citizens.

These posters get why it’s crucial to have information sources other than the government.

If Elon hadn't purchased Twitter, I think most of us (outside the geographical area of #WNC) would be in the dark about what's going on. — Bertie Wooster 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CPirbright39777) December 12, 2024

Actually, what was weaponized was their disgusting response to victims during a disaster.



She’s just upset that we now have a platform to share the TRUTH and expose everything going on.



No more hiding allowed - sorry! — Frank Fighting For Freedom 🇺🇸 (@thinktankfranks) December 12, 2024

@FEMA_Deanne you can say that all you want to but the videos tell the real truth! You have not done anything meaningful to help the people there. Karma will find you we won't have to do anything. — Zerah (@Zerahzz) December 12, 2024

Many posters are upset FEMA’s director is railing against the people she is charged with helping, simply because they’re pulling out their cellphones and recording and sharing what’s happening on the ground. Ground she hasn’t even stepped on.

Listen to these posters.

Disinformation is one thing but the information coming straight out of the North Carolina citizens is another. — diane (@soundscrazy2) December 12, 2024

It’s shameful and not that it’s any kind of an excuse but the FEMA director is probably just another political activist. Thankfully, J.D. Vance, who actually does care, showed up. — Lisa 🎄 (@Lisacpc1) December 12, 2024

I hope this woman is fired on January 22. Would you ensure that JD Vance knows the back story on the FEMA evil doer. I trust him to oversee help for WNC and to straighten out FEMA asap. — NancyStamm (@S98785) December 12, 2024

Many are still hurting in North Carolina. JD Vance visited the area recently. Many are hoping a change in leadership in Washington, changes their dire situation. But, it will be many weeks to find out.