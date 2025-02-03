CBS News Features Liberal on TikTok Encouraging Democrats to 'Be Meaner'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on NPR and PBS to Testify on Systematic Bias

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Last April, Elon Musk called NPR CEO Katherine Maher one of the worst human beings in America. Maher claimed that the First Amendment was the biggest challenge to combatting disinformation, and said in a speech that “our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done.” But NPR would be the first to tell you that it's an unbiased platform for free speech.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called on NPR's CEO and the head of PBS to testify before Congress about political bias at the two outlets.

Here's David Folkenflik, NPR's version of Brian Stelter.

Yeah, sure.

That Hunter Biden laptop tweet is going to haunt them forever, and it should.

***

Tags: BIAS HEARING NPR PBS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

