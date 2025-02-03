Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on NPR and PBS to Testify on Systematic Bias

Last April, Elon Musk called NPR CEO Katherine Maher one of the worst human beings in America. Maher claimed that the First Amendment was the biggest challenge to combatting disinformation, and said in a speech that “our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done.” But NPR would be the first to tell you that it's an unbiased platform for free speech.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called on NPR's CEO and the head of PBS to testify before Congress about political bias at the two outlets.

Here's David Folkenflik, NPR's version of Brian Stelter.

Update: Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene asks NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS chief Paula Kerger to testify at hearing on public broadcasting, "including its systematically biased content."



Cites @uberliner essay in @TheFP, Hunter Biden coverage for NPR and PBS segment on Musk salute — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 3, 2025

Maher in note to staff: "NPR welcomes opportunities to discuss the critical role of public media in delivering impartial, fact-based news and reporting to the American people." — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 3, 2025

Yeah, sure.

NPR is disgustingly biased and ideologically captured by "woke" nonsense.



You know it, I know it, the American people know it. — Ultimate Philosopher (Wisdom Junkie; Logic Fan) (@ult_phil) February 3, 2025

Well, it is systematically biased so there's that. I wouldn't care but we're paying for it. Defund NPR! — James Costopoulos (@JamesCostopoul1) February 3, 2025

Would love to see this. We know you're biased. You know you're biased. You know that we know you're biased. You'll either have to even things out and get some people who accurately represent the whole country (not just progressive D's) or your taxpayer dollars will be cut. — Old Sport (@OldSport_X) February 3, 2025

Long overdue. — End the wars. Abolish NATO. 🕊️1️⃣🅰️2️⃣🅰️ (@ambrazure) February 3, 2025

That Hunter Biden laptop tweet is going to haunt them forever, and it should.

