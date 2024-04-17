NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation

As you know, the 25-year veteran of NPR who wrote a piece about how the network lost the public's trust by going from left-leaning to full-on progressive activism, has resigned after being suspended for five days without pay. For telling the truth.

As we reported earlier, NPR CEO Katherine Maher, who said that the piece was "profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning," was caught on video saying, "Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done." Remember that NPR wouldn't cover the Hunter Biden laptop story because it was a "distraction."

Christopher Rufo, who did a deep dive into Maher's super-woke Twitter history, has found even more video of Maher complaining that free speech is a hurdle to fighting disinformation.

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Maher says the "the number one challenge" in her fight against disinformation is "the First Amendment in the United States," which makes it "a little bit tricky" to censor "bad information" and "the influence peddlers" who spread it.



NPR's censor-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/0vY6hIpbmO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 17, 2024

Don't forget that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson also finds the First Amendment troubling, as it can hamstring the government in the most important of times, like the COVID pandemic.

Maher is a perfect fit for NPR.

So, the CEO of a publicly funded media organization supports First Amendment protections for Big Tech corporations -- but not for individual citizens. Wow — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 17, 2024

It is as if she is an AI creation of the ultimate condescending, leftist, media executive. — Highlander1 (@MacleodFlorida) April 17, 2024

She does not pass the AWFL Turing Test. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 17, 2024

By "disinformation," they always mean, "anything we don't agree with or that hurts our agenda." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 17, 2024

Figuring out how to subvert the constitution is a “tricky situation” according to NPRs head censor? — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) April 17, 2024

Another white liberal who holds dangerous authoritarian beliefs. — Colonel Mustard (@ColMustard88) April 17, 2024

This clip is completely DISQUALIFYING for a serious news organization. — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) April 17, 2024

I just love that the only “rights” the First Amendment protects, according to Maher, belong to corporations.



Make this woman CEO of public radio! — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) April 17, 2024

If they can control the narrative, they can control the people. That's always been the goal. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 17, 2024

The arrogance of these people is staggering, especially coming from a person with a position in the "press." — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 17, 2024

I take it all back. She is literally the perfect hire for NPR. She is NPR in the flesh. She is the exemplar of progressivism, the final product. She's traded her every sane thought for a woke shibboleth. She is exquisite. She's like the 5th Element of Critical Theory. — Dillon Freed (@dillonfreed) April 17, 2024

How on earth did @NPR find a CEO who is so blunt and honest about her objective of destroying the Constitution? — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) April 17, 2024

Interviewed by one of NBC's censorship advocates, @BrandyZadrozny. Of course. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) April 17, 2024

That's the problem these days with platforms like X. You've all these "independent journalists" and citizens "doing their own research," and that's a dangerous thing. Only card-carrying members of the mainstream media should be trusted.

