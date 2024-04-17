NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation

Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 17, 2024
Sarah D.

As you know, the 25-year veteran of NPR who wrote a piece about how the network lost the public's trust by going from left-leaning to full-on progressive activism, has resigned after being suspended for five days without pay. For telling the truth.

As we reported earlier, NPR CEO Katherine Maher, who said that the piece was "profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning," was caught on video saying, "Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done." Remember that NPR wouldn't cover the Hunter Biden laptop story because it was a "distraction."

Christopher Rufo, who did a deep dive into Maher's super-woke Twitter history, has found even more video of Maher complaining that free speech is a hurdle to fighting disinformation.

Don't forget that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson also finds the First Amendment troubling, as it can hamstring the government in the most important of times, like the COVID pandemic.

Maher is a perfect fit for NPR.

That's the problem these days with platforms like X. You've all these "independent journalists" and citizens "doing their own research," and that's a dangerous thing. Only card-carrying members of the mainstream media should be trusted.

***

