Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit

As we reported earlier, DOGE is beginning to take action. They locked out all of the Office of Personnel Management who were working remotely by going into their vacant office building and changing their computer passwords. Now we're hearing that DOGE wants access to audit the Department of the Treasury, which spends trillions of dollars each year.

The highest ranking Treasury official, David A Lebryk, is resigning rather than complying with a request by @DOGE for access to audit where they’ve spent trillions of dollars a year. Why would career bureaucrats fear an audit by @elonmusk and @doge to see where we can save money? pic.twitter.com/lccLXJOL6M — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2025

We know why.

The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups.



They literally never denied a payment in their entire career.



Not even once. https://t.co/kInoGWdw4C — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

That is absolutely insane. How many billions or trillions have they wasted in recent years? I bet the fraud is massive. If these officers knew *everything* was approved… Did any of their friends or family get paid fraudulently? Will likely need to be investigated! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 1, 2025

It is more insane than you could possibly imagine! https://t.co/2GJfC0j4NP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

We can imagine. As we reported in November, the Pentagon had failed its seventh consecutive audit, losing track of its $824 billion budget.

This is an outrage, investigations are needed! 🚨 — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) February 1, 2025

The importance of DOGE cannot be understated..



There is only one way to truly hand this country back to the people .. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 1, 2025

Oh I can imagine. — Astrid Blue (@BlueAstrid1) February 1, 2025

Some of us have been waiting a very long time for this day. — Momma Sara (@MyBest_Life_) February 1, 2025

You’ve already blown my mind with all the reports.



I don’t doubt them, I know it’s the truth.



I’m furious we’ve let the criminal activities go on for decades without questioning and stopping it. — 𝐂𝐂 (@ChatByCC) February 1, 2025

I think I speak for all hard working Americans who hate to see even a dollar wasted on nonsense, thank you.



We work hard to provide for our families and this country. The last thing we want is to waste our money on radical ideas and self inflicting wounds.



DOGE IS WORKING! — Right (@Rigghht) February 1, 2025

You are deep into things that no one is supposed to see. I hope you take your security seriously. I've been waiting my entire adult life for something precisely like this to happen. God bless you. — Scories (@ScottRies7) February 1, 2025

We have been robbed of our hard-earned tax dollars for years. It is despicable and needs to be brought to the surface. Our elected "leaders" and bureaucrats have stolen from us.



We are done. We have no idea how bad it is. The signs have been there for years. — Nate Wiggy (@nwiegner) February 1, 2025

The amount of waste is finally starting to surface. And we're only a week into Donald Trump's second term. We're anxious for Musk to fulfill his promise to audit the IRS.

