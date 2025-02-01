Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit

As we reported earlier, DOGE is beginning to take action. They locked out all of the Office of Personnel Management who were working remotely by going into their vacant office building and changing their computer passwords. Now we're hearing that DOGE wants access to audit the Department of the Treasury, which spends trillions of dollars each year.
The highest ranking Treasury official, David A Lebryk, is resigning rather than complying with a request by @DOGE for access to audit where they’ve spent trillions of dollars a year. Why would career bureaucrats fear an audit by @elonmusk and @doge to see where we can save money? pic.twitter.com/lccLXJOL6M— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2025
We know why.
The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025
They literally never denied a payment in their entire career.
Not even once. https://t.co/kInoGWdw4C
That is absolutely insane. How many billions or trillions have they wasted in recent years? I bet the fraud is massive. If these officers knew *everything* was approved… Did any of their friends or family get paid fraudulently? Will likely need to be investigated!— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 1, 2025
It is more insane than you could possibly imagine! https://t.co/2GJfC0j4NP— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025
We can imagine. As we reported in November, the Pentagon had failed its seventh consecutive audit, losing track of its $824 billion budget.
This is an outrage, investigations are needed! 🚨— Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) February 1, 2025
The importance of DOGE cannot be understated..— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 1, 2025
There is only one way to truly hand this country back to the people ..
Oh I can imagine.— Astrid Blue (@BlueAstrid1) February 1, 2025
Some of us have been waiting a very long time for this day.— Momma Sara (@MyBest_Life_) February 1, 2025
You’ve already blown my mind with all the reports.— 𝐂𝐂 (@ChatByCC) February 1, 2025
I don’t doubt them, I know it’s the truth.
I’m furious we’ve let the criminal activities go on for decades without questioning and stopping it.
I think I speak for all hard working Americans who hate to see even a dollar wasted on nonsense, thank you.— Right (@Rigghht) February 1, 2025
We work hard to provide for our families and this country. The last thing we want is to waste our money on radical ideas and self inflicting wounds.
DOGE IS WORKING!
You are deep into things that no one is supposed to see. I hope you take your security seriously. I've been waiting my entire adult life for something precisely like this to happen. God bless you.— Scories (@ScottRies7) February 1, 2025
We have been robbed of our hard-earned tax dollars for years. It is despicable and needs to be brought to the surface. Our elected "leaders" and bureaucrats have stolen from us.— Nate Wiggy (@nwiegner) February 1, 2025
We are done. We have no idea how bad it is. The signs have been there for years.
The amount of waste is finally starting to surface. And we're only a week into Donald Trump's second term. We're anxious for Musk to fulfill his promise to audit the IRS.
