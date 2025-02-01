Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit

James Carville Likens Kamala Harris to a ‘Seventh String Quarterback’
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

As we reported earlier, DOGE is beginning to take action. They locked out all of the Office of Personnel Management who were working remotely by going into their vacant office building and changing their computer passwords. Now we're hearing that DOGE wants access to audit the Department of the Treasury, which spends trillions of dollars each year.

We know why.

We can imagine. As we reported in November, the Pentagon had failed its seventh consecutive audit, losing track of its $824 billion budget.

The amount of waste is finally starting to surface. And we're only a week into Donald Trump's second term. We're anxious for Musk to fulfill his promise to audit the IRS.

