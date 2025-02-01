A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Enjoy This Flashback of Mr. Rogers Visiting...
Live by the Executive Order, Die by the Executive Order
DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office I...
ALL ABOARD! State Department Removes Word 'Trans' From Website Searches, Suggests THIS Ins...
New DNC Chair Called for Trump to Be Changed With Treason (And Posted...
'60 Minutes' Changes Its Tune, Will Give FCC Kamala Harris Interview Transcript (Can't...
Pentagon and the Press: Modern Media Rotation Program Steps on Entitled Legacy Media’s...
BLOW HARDS: Oklahoma Proposes Legislation to Limit Storm Chasers, Require Permits
'The Hits Just Keep on Coming!' DOJ Hints About Probe of Chuck Schumer...
Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut...
Dead at the DOD: Hegseth Ends Identity Months Celebrations at Dept of Defense...
'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU': Trump Issues Statement After...
America's Clearly on Pins and Needles Awaiting Results of the DNC Leadership Elections

James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 01, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Here's another great video from Maze, this one showing Jake Tapper vs. Jake Tapper on the Russian collusion hoax. This is the same CNN anchor who said on Inauguration Day that we're "about to enter an era of deepfakes and all sorts of misinformation." Unlike Facebook, CNN still has a fact-checker in Daniel Dale, and Brian Stelter said that not having a fact-checker was like "disbanding your fire department."

James Woods wants us all to remember how Tapper undermined President Donald Trump by running with the Russian collusion hoax, which was all sorts of misinformation.

Vice President J.D. Vance knocking the media down again is a beautiful thing to see.

Keep in mind that Tapper was also at the center of a defamation lawsuit, which CNN lost and was ordered to pay $5 million in compensatory damages. That's a high price to pay for spreading disinformation.

He's the face of CNN. How else would he manage to survive the recent layoff of hundreds of employees?

He can join his former colleague, Jim Acosta.

That's sadly true. He probably is the least biased anchor at CNN. 

***

