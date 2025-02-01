James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax

Here's another great video from Maze, this one showing Jake Tapper vs. Jake Tapper on the Russian collusion hoax. This is the same CNN anchor who said on Inauguration Day that we're "about to enter an era of deepfakes and all sorts of misinformation." Unlike Facebook, CNN still has a fact-checker in Daniel Dale, and Brian Stelter said that not having a fact-checker was like "disbanding your fire department."

James Woods wants us all to remember how Tapper undermined President Donald Trump by running with the Russian collusion hoax, which was all sorts of misinformation.

Remember what Jake Tapper did to this country, undermining our president with the most notorious political hoax in our history… pic.twitter.com/YJIrsNW5hi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 1, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance knocking the media down again is a beautiful thing to see.

Hey @jaketapper, would you care to come clean about your propaganda? Or do you want to continue to shit on any sense that at one point you were an actual journalist? — Hardsale (@djhahn13) February 1, 2025

Keep in mind that Tapper was also at the center of a defamation lawsuit, which CNN lost and was ordered to pay $5 million in compensatory damages. That's a high price to pay for spreading disinformation.

Jake Tapper will go down in history as a purveyor of fake news and a traitor to America. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2025

He should be shunned, forever. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) February 1, 2025

He's the face of CNN. How else would he manage to survive the recent layoff of hundreds of employees?

I will never forget. — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) February 1, 2025

He should be the next to go. — Maga James (@scotchandcola2) February 1, 2025

I see a future for him at Substack. — Phiddi (@mrsmcbe) February 1, 2025

He can join his former colleague, Jim Acosta.

We must shame them until they can’t show their faces in public. — Grampy Bill ✝️🇺🇸 (@thompsons21481) February 1, 2025

They cut ties with Acosta....maybe they'll wise up and do the same with Tapper as well. Wouldn't that be nice? — Doggomom1110 (@doggomom1110) February 1, 2025

And sadly, he is probably the best CNN has to offer — AUGal1981 (@augrad1981) February 1, 2025

That's sadly true. He probably is the least biased anchor at CNN.

***