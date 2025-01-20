CNN's Jake Tapper: We’re About to Enter an Era of Deepfakes

A lot of Democrats had a problem with all of the "tech bros" from X, Meta, Google, Amazon, and Apple all being invited to sit up front during President Donald Trump's inauguration. Some, like Sen. Chris Murphy, look at it as a takeover of the United States government by billionaires. CNN's Jake Tapper had a different concern though.

Advertisement

We're now leaving the era of "cheap fakes," which CNN was happy to defend Joe Biden against. But with Tim Cook and especially Elon Musk working on artificial intelligence and Mark Zuckerberg dropping fact-checking from Facebook, Tapper is announcing that we're entering the era of deepfakes, with CNN being the only outlet left from which to get reliable information.

WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper melts down at the fact X's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, and Google's Sundar Pichai attended the inauguration church service with @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance:



"We're about to enter an era of deepfakes and… pic.twitter.com/qIQcEnjokW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 20, 2025

"We're about to enter an era of deepfakes and all sorts of misinformation and the degree to which those 5 gentleman play a role or do not play a role will be pivotal in terms of where the American people are four years from now."

So, Tapper, how is that platforms like X and Facebook have become where the majority of people get their information, and not a trusted cable network like CNN?

Jake Tapper warns of an era of misinformation under Trump.



His network literally just lost a lawsuit for defamation. https://t.co/DEqUqW6KJC — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 20, 2025

Yep.

The jealousy from @jaketapper is palpable.



The guy should chill just a bit to try and retain the viewers he never checks on. — Daniel Bell (@Total6Package) January 20, 2025

He’s scared that people are more exposed to truth. — Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) January 20, 2025

I guess that banner running during his Zachary Young story was a deepfake. — Sue (@SusanK1717) January 20, 2025

Maybe @CNN will be the beacon of hope for factual information to bring the tech bros down?

Oh wait, no. They are direct statist democrat propaganda without an audience. Bye bye. — Chad Elwartowski (@E1war) January 20, 2025

@jaketapper The end is nigh. End of the propaganda arm of the deep state. — Truth wins; ignore the noise (@MKinneyWA) January 20, 2025

@jaketapper have you apologized to the veteran (we know you say you support veterans) you were found guilty of trying to destroy. I believe that the jury said you even did it with malice. — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 20, 2025

Huh. Wasn’t @jaketapper and a host of other @CNN people just found liable for defamation? You know, for going on air and lying about someone. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) January 20, 2025

Do journalists just pretend like Biden now? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 20, 2025

Advertisement

The media is doubling down on their misinformation. — KAYE Chaffee (@ChaffeeKaye) January 20, 2025

Has @jaketapper defamed anyone today yet? — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) January 20, 2025

Tapper pedaled the Russia hoax for years - not to be trusted. — Highlander1 (@MacleodFlorida) January 20, 2025

I guess Tapper needs another dose of his own disinformation to learn his lesson. Can’t believe the owners and investors of MSNBC and CNN are going to double down and keep letting their rabid anti-Trump anchors continue to drag their ratings down. — Matt (@Panzer65) January 20, 2025

The irony that a guy who was just found guilty of defamation for something he said on air is now worried about disinformation coming from X and Facebook is pretty thick.

***