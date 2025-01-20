CNN's Jake Tapper: We’re About to Enter an Era of Deepfakes

In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 20, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

 A lot of Democrats had a problem with all of the "tech bros" from X, Meta, Google, Amazon, and Apple all being invited to sit up front during President Donald Trump's inauguration. Some, like Sen. Chris Murphy, look at it as a takeover of the United States government by billionaires. CNN's Jake Tapper had a different concern though. 

We're now leaving the era of "cheap fakes," which CNN was happy to defend Joe Biden against. But with Tim Cook and especially Elon Musk working on artificial intelligence and Mark Zuckerberg dropping fact-checking from Facebook, Tapper is announcing that we're entering the era of deepfakes, with CNN being the only outlet left from which to get reliable information.

"We're about to enter an era of deepfakes and all sorts of misinformation and the degree to which those 5 gentleman play a role or do not play a role will be pivotal in terms of where the American people are four years from now."

So, Tapper, how is that platforms like X and Facebook have become where the majority of people get their information, and not a trusted cable network like CNN? 

Yep.

The irony that a guy who was just found guilty of defamation for something he said on air is now worried about disinformation coming from X and Facebook is pretty thick.

***

