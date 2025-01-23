NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by...
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO...
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep...
Something Remarkable Happened During Trump's First Oval Office Interview
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on...
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to...
VIP
Left's SCHTICK of Crying White Supremacist, Racist, Sexist, Nazi, and BIGOT Just Ain't...
Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the...
Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi...
Presidents This Criminal Illegal Cursed vs. Thanked While Being Deported Says It ALL
Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and...
SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About...
VIP
Former Spox for Joe 'Sharp As a Tack' Biden Has a New Gig...
Week 1 of the New Trump Admin: J6 Pardons, Biden Family Pardons, and...

UH OH! Reports Circulating CNN Is About to Lay Off About 200 Employees to 'Modernize Business'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 23, 2025

We all knew this was coming.

Especially after CNN got their butts handed to them in court last week -- a jury found the network liable for defamation and handed the plaintiff, veteran Zachary Young, $5 million in damages. After CNN's attorney (who did himself no favors in front of the judge and jury) argued the station's finances were not good in an attempt to minimize punitive damages, the writing was all but on the wall.

Advertisement

Now the layoffs are coming

Oof.

Here's what CNBC says:

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN announced Thursday it is cutting about 6% of its total staff, or about 210 employees, as it refocuses the business around a global digital audience.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson announced the job losses in a memo to staff Thursday, confirming CNBC’s reporting Wednesday that cuts were coming. In the memo, Thompson noted CNN doesn’t expect total headcount to fall 'much' this year because the company plans to invest $70 million in new digital plans.



'I know that whatever the total number of job losses, the impact on the individuals involved can be immense,' Thompson wrote in the memo, obtained by CNBC. 'The process of change is essential if we’re to thrive in the future, but I both acknowledge and regret its very real human consequences.'


And millions of dollars in defamation lawsuit payouts doesn't help things.

All media had to do was not be shills for the Democratic Party.

Recommended

Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

This writer feels for the lower level staff who are on the chopping block thanks to guys like Jake Tapper.

It does not.

What a novel concept.

CNN should give this a shot.

The grift only lasts so long.

And defamation suits are costly.

It'd be a refreshing change of pace.

They can't fathom a world in which the average American is right and they are not.

Advertisement

All we want is a fair and balanced media. Call out Democrats, call out Republicans, and report the truth.

Social media is the new media.

He sure does.

If CNN wants to 'modernize' its business, it should try reporting news.

Tags: CNN LAYOFFS MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)
Sam J.
NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by Protecting Lawbreakers
Doug P.
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO for Conservative Discrimination
Amy Curtis
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to Secure the Border
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement