UH OH! Reports Circulating CNN Is About to Lay Off About 200 Employees to 'Modernize Business'

We all knew this was coming.

Especially after CNN got their butts handed to them in court last week -- a jury found the network liable for defamation and handed the plaintiff, veteran Zachary Young, $5 million in damages. After CNN's attorney (who did himself no favors in front of the judge and jury) argued the station's finances were not good in an attempt to minimize punitive damages, the writing was all but on the wall.

Now the layoffs are coming

CNBC reports today that CNN will be laying off "hundreds" of its 3,500 employees later this week, as the network struggles to make money following the 2024 election.



Buh-bye! pic.twitter.com/8lhjUxwkds — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 22, 2025

Oof.

Here's what CNBC says:

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN announced Thursday it is cutting about 6% of its total staff, or about 210 employees, as it refocuses the business around a global digital audience. CNN CEO Mark Thompson announced the job losses in a memo to staff Thursday, confirming CNBC’s reporting Wednesday that cuts were coming. In the memo, Thompson noted CNN doesn’t expect total headcount to fall 'much' this year because the company plans to invest $70 million in new digital plans.



'I know that whatever the total number of job losses, the impact on the individuals involved can be immense,' Thompson wrote in the memo, obtained by CNBC. 'The process of change is essential if we’re to thrive in the future, but I both acknowledge and regret its very real human consequences.'



And millions of dollars in defamation lawsuit payouts doesn't help things.

All media had to do was not be shills for the Democratic Party.

"Maybe" they wouldn't need to do this if they'd stop having to face so many defamation lawsuits. Unfortunately it will be the lower level employees who will pay for the mistakes of higher ups. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 23, 2025

This writer feels for the lower level staff who are on the chopping block thanks to guys like Jake Tapper.

Fake news doesn’t sell. — Golden Age Reveler (@CharlesHamerle) January 22, 2025

It does not.

Maybe try objective unbiased reporting. It used to be called #journalism. — Carla R ✍🏾📖 (@CarlaRK3) January 23, 2025

What a novel concept.

CNN should give this a shot.

I don't understand this because during President Trump's first term, the constant smearing and lies were getting them ratings.

So... what has changed? — Netrine (@nutrinio) January 22, 2025

The grift only lasts so long.

And defamation suits are costly.

Buh bye commie network CNN. Try reporting truth for once. pic.twitter.com/1QnOEDYcMd — DragonSword778 (@DragonSword778) January 23, 2025

It'd be a refreshing change of pace.

Perhaps @CNN should have listened when more than half the country told them directly through X and many other SM platforms that their lies are not acceptable to the American People. https://t.co/gouOJRdgJM — Keep_US_Sane🇺🇸 (@Keep_US_Sane) January 23, 2025

They can't fathom a world in which the average American is right and they are not.

It’s a failed business model… slant all news in favor of Democrat ideology and policies … and demonize Republicans.

Doing the opposite would, of course, be correct. https://t.co/p5qtySElfu — Wagamemnon (@WagamemnonGlenn) January 23, 2025

All we want is a fair and balanced media. Call out Democrats, call out Republicans, and report the truth.

I haven’t watched CNN for years. The legacy media seems to be slower in reporting or having lower quality in narrative comparing to real

source posting directly. https://t.co/wIY3VoqLOn — James Yenbamroong (@JamesWorldSpace) January 23, 2025

Social media is the new media.

Still think you're the place people go to for what you laughingly call "news" @Acosta ? https://t.co/DZI5G1rmFB — JamesBFlorida (@JamesBFlorida) January 23, 2025

He sure does.

If CNN wants to 'modernize' its business, it should try reporting news.