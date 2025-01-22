Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No Lying Is Allowed on CNN

Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval...
Doug P.  |  1:29 PM on January 22, 2025
meme

The 1964 movie "Dr. Strangelove" contained the classic line "you can't fight in here, this is the war room." That quote can now take a back seat to Jim Acosta's lecture to Republican Rep. Tim Burchett: You can't lie here, this is CNN.

Anybody who knows what a jury ruled recently about something that was said on CNN (and many other things from the past) will have a good laugh out of this one: 

Dude, seriously? 

Here's an example from just the other day

CNN settled a lawsuit from a U.S. Navy veteran after a jury found the network guilty of defamation, putting the network on the hook for $5 million. 

Details of the settlement weren’t made public on Friday and came just hours after a Florida jury sided with Zachary Young, the veteran who brought the lawsuit for a segment that CNN ran on “The Lead With Jake Tapper.” 

The story at the center of the lawsuit was about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021.

Perhaps Nick Sandmann would also like a word with Acosta claiming there's no lying allowed on CNN.

It's obvious that a job requirement to be a CNN host is to have zero self-awareness.

Another funny part of the interview was when Burchett reminded Acosta his network loses to Sponge Bob reruns:

THIS. Is CNN.

