Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No Lying Is Allowed on CNN

The 1964 movie "Dr. Strangelove" contained the classic line "you can't fight in here, this is the war room." That quote can now take a back seat to Jim Acosta's lecture to Republican Rep. Tim Burchett: You can't lie here, this is CNN.

Anybody who knows what a jury ruled recently about something that was said on CNN (and many other things from the past) will have a good laugh out of this one:

Acosta to Burchett: "This is not Fox, congressman. You can't just spin a tale and pull the wool over people's eyes." pic.twitter.com/z7bEofWNXq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2025

Dude, seriously?

ROFL how many times has CNN been sued and lost now Aaron? — Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) January 22, 2025

Says the network that’s about to cut a check with a lot of zeros for defamation. https://t.co/YRAjjnQwhu — Michael Haugen (@HaugenTX) January 22, 2025

Here's an example from just the other day:

CNN settled a lawsuit from a U.S. Navy veteran after a jury found the network guilty of defamation, putting the network on the hook for $5 million. Details of the settlement weren’t made public on Friday and came just hours after a Florida jury sided with Zachary Young, the veteran who brought the lawsuit for a segment that CNN ran on “The Lead With Jake Tapper.” The story at the center of the lawsuit was about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021.

Perhaps Nick Sandmann would also like a word with Acosta claiming there's no lying allowed on CNN.

Acosta will probably get more views for this online than the number of people watching live on CNN. Acosta's brand of political advocacy wearing the skinsuit of "journalism" should die a painful death. https://t.co/Lz63B206uB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 22, 2025

CNN were enthusiastic and willing participants in the scandalous 5 year cover up of Joe Biden’s mental condition



When it comes to news integrity, they have no ground to stand on https://t.co/LwAXWXD1I0 — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) January 22, 2025

He said that with a straight face. On CNN…… https://t.co/CAFgXCKZmL — Mike Capuano (@CapuanoMike) January 22, 2025

It's obvious that a job requirement to be a CNN host is to have zero self-awareness.

Another funny part of the interview was when Burchett reminded Acosta his network loses to Sponge Bob reruns:

OUCH. @TimBurchett absolutely bodies CNN's Jim Acosta as the network losing to Spongebob reruns....



Acosta: "This is this is not Fox, congressman. You can't just spin a tale and pull the wool over people's eyes. This is CNN. This is the news. We are asking you to come on and… pic.twitter.com/AUfWPwPH49 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.