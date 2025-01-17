VIP
Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive Damages in Defamation Suit

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on January 17, 2025
ImgFlip

As we told you earlier, a jury has found CNN liable for defamation against Zachary Young. The jury agreed that CNN lied about Young's efforts to rescue people in Afghanistan. 

Young has already been awarded $5 million in compensatory damages and there could be more to come:

CNN's already out $5 million, and the cable net's lawyer is arguing against punitive damages for the following reason:

We translated that to mean "if you make my client pay millions in damages it could hinder CNN's ability to lie about other things" and it might have made some of the jurors laugh out loud.

