Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive Damages in Defamation Suit

As we told you earlier, a jury has found CNN liable for defamation against Zachary Young. The jury agreed that CNN lied about Young's efforts to rescue people in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Young has already been awarded $5 million in compensatory damages and there could be more to come:

The Florida jury just ruled against CNN for $5 million in compensatory damages for defamation. It will now decide how much to award in punitive damages. CNN undermined its case at every turn -- alienating both the judge and the jury... https://t.co/OlS064aIac — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 17, 2025

Jury now deciding punitive damages. CNN attorney tells jurors the network's finances aren't so good... https://t.co/4rtgKjEvuW — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 17, 2025

CNN's already out $5 million, and the cable net's lawyer is arguing against punitive damages for the following reason:

CNN's lawyer argues against the network being hit with punitive damages (after it was found liable for defaming Navy veteran Zachary Young) by saying it'd harm the company financially and hinder its ability to report on major breaking news events like wildfires and crises around… pic.twitter.com/TjEEb8ZN8D — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2025

We translated that to mean "if you make my client pay millions in damages it could hinder CNN's ability to lie about other things" and it might have made some of the jurors laugh out loud.

Wasn't it during CNN's coverage of a major breaking news event like the Afghanistan withdrawal in which they broadcast the smear that resulted in this lawsuit? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 17, 2025

Why yes it was!

Then they shouldn't have acted in bad faith to defame this man. Why should the jury worry about CNN going under? — Buddy's Mom (@CatLvr5303) January 17, 2025

Being recently found guilty of lying during your news coverage probably weakens this argument. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) January 17, 2025

If u fine us for defaming people we won’t be able to continue our important work of defaming people https://t.co/fYSskZPp4s — Gnarlemagne the Flawed (@frankly_spoke) January 17, 2025

You can't make this stuff up.