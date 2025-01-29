‘Unapologetic Extremist’ Kash Patel Launches ‘Adam Schiff’ From a Trebuchet

Look, it's something else for Sen. Adam Schiff to cry about. As we reported earlier, Schiff has a big problem with presidential pardons, despite the fact that he accepted a preemptive presidential pardon from Joe Biden just a week ago. If he's not guilty of anything, he should have turned it down. But he's been paranoid, As early as April of 2024, Schiff has made it clear he was taking very seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison if elected. So it's not allegedly deleting 117 encrypted files and failing to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions that had him worried … Trump was just out for revenge, and that's why he accepted the pardon.

On Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Democrats posted that Trump's nominee for FBI director, unapologetic extremist Kash Patel, was seen in a video launching a watermelon with Schiff's picture on it from a trebuchet. The thing is, there would be a really, really long line of people waiting for the chance to launch Schiff himself from a trebuchet.

Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s pick for FBI Director, shared a video launching a United States Senator out of a catapult and posed with it.



An unapologetic extremist. pic.twitter.com/gMYncDKrDS — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) January 28, 2025

Well, considering Adam Schiff is an enemy of America and democracy, we'll allow it.



Please shriek hysterically more. It's working great. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 29, 2025

There are only two things wrong with this:

1. It's a trebuchet.

2. It's not the actual senator. https://t.co/x0hNj9efnG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 29, 2025

Schiff, who seems utterly humorless and unable to let anything go, weighed in:

This guy for FBI Director? Really? https://t.co/1V6n34Wzkv — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 29, 2025

Yeah, really. Does that make you nervous?

Kash Patel is a fighter, and that’s exactly what we need. If Schiff’s scared of him, that tells you all you need to know. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) January 29, 2025

But it’s you that he’s mocking. You deserve it. And if that’s your reason for not confirming him, that your feelings are hurt, you don’t have what it takes to be in politics. You’ve proven that over and over. — 🇺🇸Retired MailMan🙏 (@postalman10) January 29, 2025

If he launched it, he has my support. — CPanther95 🇺🇸 (@CPanther95) January 29, 2025

You just made me like him more. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) January 29, 2025

Yes Schiff. We need to clean out the corruption your party has in place. What did you need a pardon for again? — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) January 29, 2025

Are you still an elected official? Really? — Christopher Franz (@ChrisFranzCCH) January 29, 2025

Californians have a bad habit of voting for their own decay.

Outrageous! That is clearly a trebuchet — MAGA AF 🇺🇸 (@UltraMAGASam) January 29, 2025

Damn right and I'm loving every moment of it. — Arnie (@ArnulfoCarden17) January 29, 2025

That's EXACTLY who I want running the FBI — PatrioticPirate (@PiratePatriot47) January 29, 2025

He has my full support. — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) January 29, 2025

Oh, shush. It's not like he used your real head. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) January 29, 2025

It's fitting that it is a watermelon with Schiff's face on it since he answers to Watermelon Head as well as Pencil Neck.

We haven't seen the video that Patel allegedly shared. There are a lot of pictures of him on his timeline, but none outside a castle with a bouncy castle next to it. Now we really want to see the video!

***