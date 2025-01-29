‘Unapologetic Extremist’ Kash Patel Launches ‘Adam Schiff’ From a Trebuchet

VIP
Britain's Future Stands on the Edge of a Knife
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on January 29, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

Look, it's something else for Sen. Adam Schiff to cry about. As we reported earlier, Schiff has a big problem with presidential pardons, despite the fact that he accepted a preemptive presidential pardon from Joe Biden just a week ago. If he's not guilty of anything, he should have turned it down. But he's been paranoid, As early as April of 2024, Schiff has made it clear he was taking very seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison if elected. So it's not allegedly deleting 117 encrypted files and failing to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions that had him worried … Trump was just out for revenge, and that's why he accepted the pardon. 

On Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Democrats posted that Trump's nominee for FBI director, unapologetic extremist Kash Patel, was seen in a video launching a watermelon with Schiff's picture on it from a trebuchet. The thing is, there would be a really, really long line of people waiting for the chance to launch Schiff himself from a trebuchet. 

Schiff, who seems utterly humorless and unable to let anything go, weighed in:

Yeah, really. Does that make you nervous?

Californians have a bad habit of voting for their own decay.

It's fitting that it is a watermelon with Schiff's face on it since he answers to Watermelon Head as well as Pencil Neck.

We haven't seen the video that Patel allegedly shared. There are a lot of pictures of him on his timeline, but none outside a castle with a bouncy castle next to it. Now we really want to see the video!

***

