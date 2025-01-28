It’s Schifferent! Presidentially-Pardoned Dem Adam Schiff Goes After Others Who’ve Been Pardoned

Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Adam Schiff obviously lacks self-awareness. Tuesday he was on the Senate floor railing against presidential pardons. No, not against the pre-emptive pardon he received from President Joe Biden. He was railing at the ones the January 6ers got from President Donald Trump.

You’ve got to see this. (WATCH)

Posters were quick to point out how insane it is for a man who has received a pardon to lash out against others receiving the same privilege.

Yep, Schiff has been gifted an ‘I’m above the law’ card. It’s a very exclusive club.

‘Journalists’ and Democrats are perpetually stuck in January 6, 2021. Commenters say let them stay there.

Americans voted for President Donald Trump to return to the White House. He ran on pardoning the J6 prisoners and defendants. This issue is dead. If Democrats choose to keep re-litigating it, their party will soon be dead, too.

