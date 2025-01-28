It’s Schifferent! Presidentially-Pardoned Dem Adam Schiff Goes After Others Who’ve Been Pardoned

Senator Adam Schiff obviously lacks self-awareness. Tuesday he was on the Senate floor railing against presidential pardons. No, not against the pre-emptive pardon he received from President Joe Biden. He was railing at the ones the January 6ers got from President Donald Trump.

🚨NEW: Adam Schiff — who just received an unprecedented preemptive pardon from a lawless president — rails about J6 pardons:



“Are we a nation of laws? Or are we a nation of men? Or more specifically, of one man above accountability, beyond reproach?"



The irony.



This is what… pic.twitter.com/jJRgWnmLOs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

Adam Schiff is the epitome of a greasy politician. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 29, 2025

Posters were quick to point out how insane it is for a man who has received a pardon to lash out against others receiving the same privilege.

I can’t with these people.



Is the irony lost on him? Does he really not understand how this screams of hypocrisy?



Such a lowlife scumbag. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 29, 2025

Watermelon Head obviously doesn’t understand the meaning of these words:

1. Hypocrite

2. Irony — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) January 29, 2025

“Pardons like this can not be tolerated."



- The Guy Who Just Got Pardoned — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

The good Senator is LITERALLY above the law. What a simp. — Plato’s_Cave _Shadows (@False_Shadows) January 29, 2025

Yep, Schiff has been gifted an ‘I’m above the law’ card. It’s a very exclusive club.

‘Journalists’ and Democrats are perpetually stuck in January 6, 2021. Commenters say let them stay there.

This is good news! They continue to focus on issues that don’t matter to the American people. J6 is in the rear view mirror. Our nation has real problems and finally we have a President who puts his citizens first! — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 29, 2025

I encourage Democrats to continue the behavior and thinking that lost them the election. By all means, please continue. — Mike Tacular (@MikeTacular33) January 29, 2025

Absolutely. They won’t let it go, and that’s fine for us. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

Americans voted for President Donald Trump to return to the White House. He ran on pardoning the J6 prisoners and defendants. This issue is dead. If Democrats choose to keep re-litigating it, their party will soon be dead, too.