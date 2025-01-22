Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump Runs Immediately to 'The View,' CNN

The insanely woke "bishop" who pleaded for President Donald Trump to show mercy to all of the gay, lesbian, and transgender children in fear for their lives, as well as to those who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, was interviewed at a protest in 2020 saying we have to replace Trump. Trump's review of the bipartisan interfaith prayer service was a thumbs down, but Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde became an instant sensation with the Left, which of course includes the mainstream media. The producers of "The View" wasted no time in booking her the following day, and she appeared on CNN as well Tuesday night.

So you all understand what this was really all about now. https://t.co/1S0jsOzkk1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2025

Budde told Joy Behar that her lecture was all about unity and she was trying to "counter the narrative that is so divisive and polarizing" in which real people are being harmed. Harmed how?

Bishop Mariann Budde tells "The View": Attacking Trump during prayer service was about "unity" pic.twitter.com/vOZ0BpSXsM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2025

Her performative scolding (Episcopal “Bishop”) was exactly the kind of self-indulgent, morally flaccid gibberish that led to Trump’s election win, and his current repudiation of demonic leftism

pic.twitter.com/lvIYWYOwci — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 22, 2025

Exactly. Actually, this is one of the best things that could have happened as it exposed what is happening in our churches. Trump never leaves a stone unturned if there is as Marxist hiding under it. — Margarethe (@HotSkilletPress) January 22, 2025

Yes, this couldn’t have worked out better if Trump had planned it. — Harmonicminer (@harmonicminer) January 22, 2025

Why am I not surprised. Of course the Bishop went on The View to showboat. Is she starting a podcast or something else she's trying to promote? — Justin Pulitzer (@JustinPulitzer) January 22, 2025

When is her book coming out? — Terri J. (@TerriSchehr57) January 22, 2025

Exactly. According to Paul Sperry, she doesn't seem to need the money.

BREAKING: While anti-Trump National Cathedral Rev. Mariann Budde claims to champion the poor and decries the "appalling disparity between rich and poor," property records show she lives in a $2 million+ colonial mansion with 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a leafy DC neighborhood — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 22, 2025

That was about as divisive a homily as I’ve ever heard in my life. — Terri J. (@TerriSchehr57) January 22, 2025

And I thought it was hard being Catholic. This woman is worse than our Commie Pope. — Sean ODonnell (@SeanODo23574349) January 22, 2025

She is the poster child on why the formerly proud Episcopal Church is now an dying sect. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) January 22, 2025

Not surprisingly, this leftist loon is against state restrictions on abortion:https://t.co/rrsq1pYXMO — Wes Dorman (@JWesleyDorman) January 22, 2025

The look of smug joy on her face tells you that this was all planned beforehand.



She should be defrocked for this hit job. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) January 22, 2025

We should thank her. She just reinforced all of our decisions to vote for Trump. We voted against her ilk. JD Vance, Trump & their families graciously sat through this drivel. Their faces reflected what all of us were thinking. — ohmyword (@kapease) January 22, 2025

The American people did show unity on Election Day, when they rejected "gender-affirming care" for minors and open borders. Did Laken Riley's killer show any mercy? We're betting Budde would urge us to show mercy toward him and let him go.

She singled out the president and the first family with her political statements. But sure it was all about unity — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) January 22, 2025

Not her first attack on Trump. His team should’ve advised against going to her looney bin. — JT Badenov (@cbinflux) January 22, 2025

As we said above, she was interviewed by ABC News at an anti-Trump protest back in 2020. We don't know who selected her to run the service, but they did a terrible job vetting.

CNN also wasted no time booking her for a slot on prime time:

The way you know this “bishop” was sincere and isn’t just a political mouthpiece is that she immediately went on CNN to double down. pic.twitter.com/MqlNGLcobu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2025

She got her planned TV bookings, next a book deal and speaking tour. Good to be a leftist Bi$hop. @IngrahamAngle — Edward Dowd (@dowd41024) January 22, 2025

Using the pulpit as a political soapbox isn’t leadership…it’s ego driven activism. Maybe focus on faith instead of divisive grandstanding. — TheCalvinReport (@TheCalvinReport) January 22, 2025

The fact that she went on CNN to brag about it is absolutely vile.



What a loser. — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) January 22, 2025

She admits that she was speaking directly to the president; she had her shot and she took it. Fortunately, her president is not going to be moved at all by her woke lecture.

This is a political activist masquerading as a pastor, nothing more. — 🇺🇸 jeni 🇺🇸 (@JeniAndHerCat) January 22, 2025

Of course she runs to CNN. — Matt 🇺🇲 (@mbreezy) January 22, 2025

It's more likely CNN ran to her.

What a shock that CNN had her on that night said no one. — WayneJ (@WayneJoubert8) January 22, 2025

And "The View" the following day.

***