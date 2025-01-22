Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump Runs Immediately to 'The View,' CNN

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The insanely woke "bishop" who pleaded for President Donald Trump to show mercy to all of the gay, lesbian, and transgender children in fear for their lives, as well as to those who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, was interviewed at a protest in 2020 saying we have to replace Trump. Trump's review of the bipartisan interfaith prayer service was a thumbs down, but Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde became an instant sensation with the Left, which of course includes the mainstream media. The producers of "The View" wasted no time in booking her the following day, and she appeared on CNN as well Tuesday night.

Budde told Joy Behar that her lecture was all about unity and she was trying to "counter the narrative that is so divisive and polarizing" in which real people are being harmed. Harmed how?

Exactly. According to Paul Sperry, she doesn't seem to need the money.

The American people did show unity on Election Day, when they rejected "gender-affirming care" for minors and open borders. Did Laken Riley's killer show any mercy? We're betting Budde would urge us to show mercy toward him and let him go.

As we said above, she was interviewed by ABC News at an anti-Trump protest back in 2020. We don't know who selected her to run the service, but they did a terrible job vetting.

CNN also wasted no time booking her for a slot on prime time:

She admits that she was speaking directly to the president; she had her shot and she took it. Fortunately, her president is not going to be moved at all by her woke lecture.

It's more likely CNN ran to her.

And "The View" the following day. 

