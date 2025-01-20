Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents

Joe Biden liked to post that no one was above the law … except for his son Hunter, whom he pardoned, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, the entire January 6 select committee, and all of the police officers who testified for that committee. He also surprised no one by handing out a preemptive pardon to all of his family members involved in influencing peddling, retroactive to 2014 and covering all crimes they might have committed over the past decade.

These were last-minute pardons; as we reported earlier, just two days before Christmas, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 men on federal death row, including five child killers and several mass murderers.

But wait, there's more. There was one more last-day commutation of the sentence of Leonard Peltier, an Indigenous activist who killed two FBI agents. But we're supposed to be shocked by Donald Trump pardoning January 6 rioters who didn't kill anybody.

In one of his last acts as president, Biden just signed the release of Leonard Peltier — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 20, 2025

BREAKING: President Joe Biden has commuted the life sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. Peltier will transition to home confinement, Biden said in a statement. https://t.co/CpCvWBlQOk — The Associated Press (@AP) January 20, 2025

Leonard Peltier killed two FBI agents.



What a disgraceful final act from Joe Biden. https://t.co/sr8aAON9Ek — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) January 20, 2025

The Associate Press reports:

Just moments before leaving office, President Joe Biden commuted the life sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. Peltier was denied parole as recently as July and wasn’t eligible for parole again until 2026. He was serving life in prison for the killings during a standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He will transition to home confinement, Biden said in a statement. … Outgoing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet member, posted on X that the commutation ″signifies a measure of justice that has long evaded so many Native Americans for so many decades. I am grateful that Leonard can now go home to his family. I applaud President Biden for this action and understanding what this means to Indian Country.”

Even (former) FBI Director Christopher Wray argued against giving Peltier parole, calling him "a remorseless killer who brutally murdered two of our own before embarking on a violent flight from justice. His crimes also include a post-conviction escape from federal custody, during which he and his crew fired shots at prison employees."

Joe Biden just commuted the sentence of a "remorseless killer" of two FBI Agents. pic.twitter.com/j4EJ9BaqQl — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) January 20, 2025

The AP notes that "The fight for Peltier’s freedom is entangled with the Indigenous rights movements," adding, "Nearly half a century later, his name remains a rallying cry."

If I was writing a skit where Biden was trying to burn his entire shtick to the ground and salt the earth, I’d definitely include commuting the sentence of a guy who killed two FBI agents. https://t.co/RaT5CCH32p — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2025

Thank god he cannot sign anything else. — jmaceye (@jmaceye) January 20, 2025

To save democracy of course — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) January 20, 2025

Here's outgoing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is Native American:

I am beyond words about the commutation of Leonard Peltier. His release from prison signifies a measure of justice that has long evaded so many Native Americans for so many decades. I am grateful that Leonard can now go home to his family. I applaud President Biden for this… — Deb Haaland (@DebHaalandNM) January 20, 2025

… I applaud President Biden for this action and understanding what this means to Indian Country.

What about what it means to the families of the FBI agents he murdered?

You will not be missed — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) January 20, 2025

So you are pro murder? — Cody (@MN_floors) January 20, 2025

Another murderer set free. — Harry Flashman (@KamalaGrapple) January 20, 2025

This is a travesty of Justice.

It is shameful to commute the sentence of a person who murdered two FBI agents in cold blood.

No matter WHAT his race. — Fire (@Sayin_It_Now) January 20, 2025

This piece of human excrement shot FBI agent Jack Coler twice in the head at close range, after Coler was incapacitated. But celebrate this murderous asshole all you like. — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) January 20, 2025

"The brutal murders of Special Agents Jack R. Coler and Ronald A. Williams remain a deep wound for the FBI family, and Peltier's lack of remorse only compounds the tragedy."--Natalie Bara, president of the FBI Agents Association pic.twitter.com/umrlpOrTHW — Alan McCright 🇺🇸 (@Alan_McCright) January 20, 2025

Justice would have been a fucking firing squad. — Bryan Howell (@BryanHowellOK) January 20, 2025

According to the FBI, "The agents’ vehicles alone had 125 bullet holes. This total does not take into account those rounds that hit the agents, glass, or were not recovered." Also, "An examination of the physical evidence concluded that Agents Williams and Coler had been killed at close range."

He murdered 2 FBI agents. You're proud of that? — Annie Taylor Smith (@BarStoolMaven) January 20, 2025

That's probably why Biden waited until "just moments before leaving office" to release him.

