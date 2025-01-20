Trump Asks Peter Doocy to Confirm He's ALREADY Taken More Press Questions Than...
WINNING: Marco Rubio Confirmed as Secretary of State
President Trump Says He's Going to Free the 'J6 Hostages' Tonight With A...
We Did NAZI That Coming: CNN Beclowns Itself Over Elon Musk's Gesture From...
Liberation Day in America
In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration
NBC Presidential Historian's Buildup to a Meltdown About Trump Halted By 'Divine Intervent...
Trump Inauguration Lunch Unveiled: Exclusive Photo Thread Offers Inside Look at Elite Gath...

Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 20, 2025
Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star via AP, File

Joe Biden liked to post that no one was above the law … except for his son Hunter, whom he pardoned, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, the entire January 6 select committee, and all of the police officers who testified for that committee. He also surprised no one by handing out a preemptive pardon to all of his family members involved in influencing peddling, retroactive to 2014 and covering all crimes they might have committed over the past decade. 

These were last-minute pardons; as we reported earlier, just two days before Christmas, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 men on federal death row, including five child killers and several mass murderers.

But wait, there's more. There was one more last-day commutation of the sentence of Leonard Peltier, an Indigenous activist who killed two FBI agents. But we're supposed to be shocked by Donald Trump pardoning January 6 rioters who didn't kill anybody.

The Associate Press reports:

Just moments before leaving office, President Joe Biden commuted the life sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.

Peltier was denied parole as recently as July and wasn’t eligible for parole again until 2026. He was serving life in prison for the killings during a standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He will transition to home confinement, Biden said in a statement.

Outgoing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet member, posted on X that the commutation ″signifies a measure of justice that has long evaded so many Native Americans for so many decades. I am grateful that Leonard can now go home to his family. I applaud President Biden for this action and understanding what this means to Indian Country.”

Even (former) FBI Director Christopher Wray argued against giving Peltier parole, calling him "a remorseless killer who brutally murdered two of our own before embarking on a violent flight from justice. His crimes also include a post-conviction escape from federal custody, during which he and his crew fired shots at prison employees."

The AP notes that "The fight for Peltier’s freedom is entangled with the Indigenous rights movements," adding, "Nearly half a century later, his name remains a rallying cry."

Here's outgoing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is Native American:

… I applaud President Biden for this action and understanding what this means to Indian Country.

What about what it means to the families of the FBI agents he murdered?

According to the FBI, "The agents’ vehicles alone had 125 bullet holes. This total does not take into account those rounds that hit the agents, glass, or were not recovered." Also, "An examination of the physical evidence concluded that Agents Williams and Coler had been killed at close range."

That's probably why Biden waited until "just moments before leaving office" to release him.

***

