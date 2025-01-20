So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...
Breaking: Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons to Mark Miley, Anthony Fauci, January 6 Committee

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:45 AM on January 20, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

And there it is. After weeks of speculation that Joe Biden would issue blanket pardons to Anthony Fauci, the January 6 committee, and others, Joe Biden did just that this morning.

Absolutely despicable man.

More from WTAE:

President Joe Biden has pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, using the extraordinary powers of his office in his final hours to guard against potential “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration.

The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has selected Cabinet nominees who backed his election lies and who have pledged to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him.

Absolutely shameful.

'No one is above the law.' 

Or something.

Must be nice.

This is who he always was.

That is true: a pardon is an admission of guilt, but the Left's own standard.

 Maddening.

This is such a slap in the face.

That's true.

Always.

The post reads:

Any contempt or perjury they commit during those investigations will NOT be covered by these pre-emptive pardons.

This needs to happen.

The inauguration cannot come soon enough.

