Breaking: Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons to Mark Miley, Anthony Fauci, January 6 Committee

And there it is. After weeks of speculation that Joe Biden would issue blanket pardons to Anthony Fauci, the January 6 committee, and others, Joe Biden did just that this morning.

PARDON: America finally has closure. In accepting their pardons they acknowledge their crimes - Gen Milley for treason, the Jan 6th committee for obstruction of justice, and Fauci for genocide. pic.twitter.com/ZzGy7KSo0y — @amuse (@amuse) January 20, 2025

Absolutely despicable man.

More from WTAE:

President Joe Biden has pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, using the extraordinary powers of his office in his final hours to guard against potential “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration. The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has selected Cabinet nominees who backed his election lies and who have pledged to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him.

Absolutely shameful.

'No one is above the law.'

Or something.

You get a pardon, and you get a pardon, and you get a pardon..,https://t.co/Ydx1NBDaA2 https://t.co/Ydx1NBDaA2 — AmErican (@Flipper628) January 20, 2025

Must be nice.

Biden remaining consistent and corrupt until the very end. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 20, 2025

This is who he always was.

Well stated, and spot on, but watching them squirm in public trials would have been very satisfying. https://t.co/W5u9nqg2Z7 — Devo De La Noche (@devo69dvx) January 20, 2025

That is true: a pardon is an admission of guilt, but the Left's own standard.

BREAKING: President Biden preemptively Pardons General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Members of Congress and staff who served on the January 6th Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before that Committee. pic.twitter.com/tmTZoynwjR — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 20, 2025

Maddening.

Biden pardoned Fauci. He says it’s not an admission of guilt. But if Fauci were innocent, no pardon would be needed. The evidence suggests Fauci helped create the Covid pandemic, and then covered it up. The investigation must go forward. All Covid & Fauci Files must be released. https://t.co/FkCp0jjMHt — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 20, 2025

This is such a slap in the face.

While I oppose pretty much every pardon I have ever heard of, from Biden, it’s not true that the innocent never need pardons. The most obvious example of innocent men needing pardons, are the people convicted under the sedition act that were pardoned by Thomas Jefferson. They… https://t.co/Oi2Y5Tn8YC — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 20, 2025

That's true.

Evil always protects its own.



But in a strange way, the pardoning of Fauci might make it more likely we get the ultimate truth about him now. Since Republicans can tell it without having to be expected to act upon it. Republicans love that. https://t.co/Rn3mcHsQA6 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 20, 2025

Always.

This is an overt and explicit admission of guilt by all the named parties.



Now they can all be called to testify (without 5th A protections) during the lengthy and exhaustive investigations into their various, long-running criminal enterprises.



Any contempt or perjury they… https://t.co/FoXmQJKpTa — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 20, 2025

The post reads:

Any contempt or perjury they commit during those investigations will NOT be covered by these pre-emptive pardons.

This needs to happen.

The inauguration cannot come soon enough.