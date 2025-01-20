America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used...
After Biden Pardoned His Family This Morning, Ezra Klein Says TRUMP'S Corruption Is a Gift to Democrats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:25 PM on January 20, 2025
meme

Was Ezra Klein in a coma this morning? Did he just roll out of bed at 10 am and post this, wholly unaware of what actually happened before the inauguration of Donald Trump?

Because judging by this post, the answer to either question would be yes.

Really?

REALLY?!

He sure did miss a lot.

Because he's a shill for the Democratic Party.

They will never learn this lesson.

Joe Biden put the proverbial nail in the coffin of any accusations of corruption when it comes to Trump.

All of it meant to protect the Big Guy himself.

He's so trapped in a bubble.

It's a full-blown three-ring circus.

And his job is the news.

Allegedly.

They will never wake up and they'll never shut up.

And they're all yours.

Good luck.

Tags: CORRUPTION DONALD TRUMP EZRA KLEIN JOE BIDEN PARDON

