After Biden Pardoned His Family This Morning, Ezra Klein Says TRUMP'S Corruption Is a Gift to Democrats

Was Ezra Klein in a coma this morning? Did he just roll out of bed at 10 am and post this, wholly unaware of what actually happened before the inauguration of Donald Trump?

Because judging by this post, the answer to either question would be yes.

The reason Trump's corruption is going to be such a gift to Dems is that he doesn't try to hide it because he doesn't think it's wrong.



But most Americans do think it's wrong. The oligarchs literally lining up behind him may eventually wish they hadn't. Being the face of this is… — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 20, 2025

Really?

REALLY?!

What time did you wake up today, Ezra? It seems you might've missed some things that happened earlier. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2025

He sure did miss a lot.

How can you be talking about Trump’s corruption in the face of such a brazen display of corruption from Biden?https://t.co/sKof90Jj0O — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) January 20, 2025

Because he's a shill for the Democratic Party.

The public cares much more about federal malfeasance that directly affects their daily lives of which we have dozens of examples of from the Dems the past 4 years.



I don’t think everything Trump does is great but I don’t understand how you haven’t this lesson yet. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) January 20, 2025

They will never learn this lesson.

Trump is many things, but corrupt is not one of them. Even funnier is how anyone would suggest Trump is in some rare territory when it comes to politicians and how they operate — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) January 20, 2025

Joe Biden put the proverbial nail in the coffin of any accusations of corruption when it comes to Trump.

Your boy just pre pardoned people from 2014 on including his family. Most American realize now it was a full criminal enterprise. — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) January 20, 2025

All of it meant to protect the Big Guy himself.

Imagine how trapped in your own bubble of delusion & stupidity you have to be to tweet something like this after the grotesque Biden corruption. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) January 20, 2025

He's so trapped in a bubble.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Biden just pardoned his entire family going back a decade, you absolute clown. https://t.co/7OyJ9gT0Ko — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 20, 2025

It's a full-blown three-ring circus.

Man...



I've never seen someone so out of touch with the news. https://t.co/cZckWMF91J — Cigars and Legs (@cigarsandlegs) January 20, 2025

And his job is the news.

Allegedly.

I’m begging Ezra Klein to stop sniffing his own farts for a second and talk to a normal person. We won’t win again until people like this wake up or shut up. https://t.co/ChtLOSjoxx — Jacob Jones (@_jacobmjones) January 20, 2025

They will never wake up and they'll never shut up.

And they're all yours.

Good luck.