‘Maryland Man’ Montage: Dying Legacy Media Keeps Falsely Pushing that an Illegal Alien is from the U.S.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on April 21, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The legacy media magically all settled on calling an illegal alien from El Salvador a ‘Maryland man.’ We’re kidding. There’s nothing magical about it. It’s all a coordinated effort to push the desired narrative of the Democrat Party. This doesn’t happen organically. It's planned.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Only the most gullible people fall for this now.

The legacy media and their Democrat Party saw an opportunity to attack President Donald Trump. Like always, they weren't going to let silly things like the truth get in their way. Posters know who we’re dealing with.

They’re not going to stop even as their viewership numbers plummet and mass layoffs empty their ‘newsrooms.’

Commenters say they've just added another pointless descriptor to go along with 'Maryland man.'

The lies will continue. They will keep falsely referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a ‘Maryland man’ and a ‘constituent’ when we know he’s an illegal alien who is now back home in his native El Salvador. They will continue doing this while ignoring the genuine Maryland residents whose lives are being destroyed by illegal aliens.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION FAKE NEWS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

