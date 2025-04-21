‘Maryland Man’ Montage: Dying Legacy Media Keeps Falsely Pushing that an Illegal Alien is from the U.S.

The legacy media magically all settled on calling an illegal alien from El Salvador a ‘Maryland man.’ We’re kidding. There’s nothing magical about it. It’s all a coordinated effort to push the desired narrative of the Democrat Party. This doesn’t happen organically. It's planned.

Take a look. (WATCH)

If you still had any doubt about how deceptive the left-wing media truly is—watch this.



Count how many times they say “Maryland Man” or “Maryland Father” in just 90 seconds.



This isn’t journalism.

It’s PROPAGANDA on overdrive. pic.twitter.com/XjiqFj2e7f — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) April 21, 2025

This is why Fake News has lost all of its influence — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 22, 2025

Only the most gullible people fall for this now.

The legacy media and their Democrat Party saw an opportunity to attack President Donald Trump. Like always, they weren't going to let silly things like the truth get in their way. Posters know who we’re dealing with.

The media could catch a terrorist mid-crime and still describe him as a misunderstood “local father with a dream.” At this point, CNN’s commitment to fiction makes Netflix look like a documentary channel. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 22, 2025

I wish I knew how to open the eyes of my Democrat friends that still believe that Trump said to drink bleach, Elon is doing Nazi salutes, etc. They truly believe the MSM lies. — Liberty First (@focusonliberty) April 22, 2025

If only my daughter would wake up. It’s killing me. I pray everyday for her to take off the blinders. — Booie (@BooieBurton) April 22, 2025

The sheer scale of the deception and manipulation - endless, about everything, pure corrosive propaganda, utter lies one after another right to your your face - you have to expand your concept of evil to accomdate it, realizing it's just one face of the monster before us. — MAGA Vortex 🌪️ (@MAGAVortex) April 22, 2025

They’re not going to stop even as their viewership numbers plummet and mass layoffs empty their ‘newsrooms.’

Commenters say they've just added another pointless descriptor to go along with 'Maryland man.'

Today they added “union member”.

He citizened harder than anybody ever in the history of American citizenry. — Drew Scot (@AnswerThis4Me2) April 22, 2025

Hey! You forgot 'union member. ' — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 22, 2025

They love them pic.twitter.com/70zjjg3pRO — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) April 22, 2025

Calling “Maryland Men” MS-13 is wrong.



This guy wasn’t a Maryland man. He was an Ms-13 member. He was from El Salvador.



Thank you Trump for bringing him home. — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) April 22, 2025

The lies will continue. They will keep falsely referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a ‘Maryland man’ and a ‘constituent’ when we know he’s an illegal alien who is now back home in his native El Salvador. They will continue doing this while ignoring the genuine Maryland residents whose lives are being destroyed by illegal aliens.