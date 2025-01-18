The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans...
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's...
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
JUUUUST a Bit Outside! Alex Rodriguez's Tribute to Sportscaster Bob Uecker Strikes Out
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese...
Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors
WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive...
Leftist Garbage Site Wikipedia Helps Democrats Spread Misinformation About the Equal Right...
Jonathan Turley Shreds and Mocks Biden's Constitutional Law Fantasyland
Trump's Last-Minute Lifeline: TikTok Apparently Dodges the Axe with 90-Day Reprieve
Susan Rice Joins Group of Childish Democrats Dunking on Trump for Moving Inauguration...
Coaching Up the Governor: Three Year Letterman and DeSantis 'Debate' Term Limits and...
Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How...

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The fact-checkers who are supposed to protect us from misinformation seem to be asleep at the wheel on this one. As our own Aaron Walker reported on Friday, President Joe Biden declared that the 28th Amendment to the Constitution, the Equal Rights Amendment, was the law of the land because he posted a statement on X declaring it so. Fortunately, Community Notes are clearing up this effort to spread misinformation. 

Advertisement

He was probably hounded into it by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who's been pushing for Biden to ratify the ERA since at least mid-December when New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser wrote this hot take:

Now we're seeing female politicians celebrating the "ratification" of the 28th Amendment. Gillibrand joined Vice President Kamala Harris in taking a victory lap online. Joining Gillibrand, whose throat is probably also still sore from screeching at Pete Hegseth earlier this week, was Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who called Biden's intern's post "a major victory."

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The National Archivist, responsible for new amendments, states:

"At this time, the Equal Rights Amendment cannot be certified... due to established legal, judicial, and procedural decisions."

The Biden DOJ Office of Legal Counsel also confirmed this in 2022.

Recommended

The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans Who Are STILL Wary of COVID
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Duckworth took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, but she apparently doesn't know how it works. Lawmakers should be furious that Biden would unilaterally declare the Constitution amended in a massive example of executive overreach.

Use it, ladies.

Advertisement

American women would flee to Afghanistan if they had the right to travel without a male escort.

Well, Gillibrand did bitch at Hegseth about his view of women in combat.

They all — especially Harris — should be ashamed for going along with this ruse. 

***

Tags: TAMMY DUCKWORTH WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans Who Are STILL Wary of COVID
Amy Curtis
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's Locker Room
Amy Curtis
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Brett T.
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
justmindy
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese Data Gathering App
justmindy
WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans Who Are STILL Wary of COVID Amy Curtis
Advertisement