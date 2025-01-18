Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA

The fact-checkers who are supposed to protect us from misinformation seem to be asleep at the wheel on this one. As our own Aaron Walker reported on Friday, President Joe Biden declared that the 28th Amendment to the Constitution, the Equal Rights Amendment, was the law of the land because he posted a statement on X declaring it so. Fortunately, Community Notes are clearing up this effort to spread misinformation.

He was probably hounded into it by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who's been pushing for Biden to ratify the ERA since at least mid-December when New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser wrote this hot take:

Kirsten Gillibrand has a maybe not so crazy idea—have Biden put the ERA into law before leaving office…https://t.co/fP1DVDYMMQ — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 14, 2024

Now we're seeing female politicians celebrating the "ratification" of the 28th Amendment. Gillibrand joined Vice President Kamala Harris in taking a victory lap online. Joining Gillibrand, whose throat is probably also still sore from screeching at Pete Hegseth earlier this week, was Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who called Biden's intern's post "a major victory."

NEWS: President Biden officially recognized the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th amendment to our Constitution. This is a major victory for women more than 50 years in the making.



Because no American should ever face discrimination on the basis of sex.👏 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 17, 2025

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The National Archivist, responsible for new amendments, states: "At this time, the Equal Rights Amendment cannot be certified... due to established legal, judicial, and procedural decisions." The Biden DOJ Office of Legal Counsel also confirmed this in 2022.

Duckworth took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, but she apparently doesn't know how it works. Lawmakers should be furious that Biden would unilaterally declare the Constitution amended in a massive example of executive overreach.

Incredible to see how stupid these U.S. Senators are. Like you can speak an amendment into existence by Presidential fiat. That’s not how it works. https://t.co/NRfuYMHecZ — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) January 18, 2025

The coordinated rollout has been interesting… there’s a gambit here obviously. — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) January 18, 2025

I’m severely confused as to what rights I have that women don’t. — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) January 18, 2025

And we can never get a specific example either. Just one. It’s all I’m asking for. — TheOldZombie (@Zombieshoot) January 18, 2025

You have the right to remain silent. — SFC dean bruce (Ret) (@vetdb78) January 18, 2025

Use it, ladies.

The right to keep lying about this. — Ryan Martinez (@WolfMoon113) January 18, 2025

The right to pee standing up. — HellfishAZ (@HellfishAz) January 18, 2025

You get the privilege of signing up for selective service in case there's a draft. — Twisted Hydro🌪️ (@HydroTwisted) January 18, 2025

As of Monday women can’t vote, own land, own slaves, drive cars, look men in the eyes, kill babies, have a job, or speak in public. If you would just watch the View or CNN. — Rogerb813 (@rogerb813) January 18, 2025

American women would flee to Afghanistan if they had the right to travel without a male escort.

You have the right to be drafted — Richard Simerly (@dicksimerly) January 18, 2025

Well, Gillibrand did bitch at Hegseth about his view of women in combat.

You have the right to pay alimony and child support, work more dangerous jobs, and commit suicide at a higher rate. — VT Mountain Man (@vt_mn101) January 18, 2025

Another win by Community Notes for the DUMBEST Democrats in Congress. The 28th Amendment does NOT exist. Congratulations you’re an idiot! — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 18, 2025

They all — especially Harris — should be ashamed for going along with this ruse.

