NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on January 18, 2025
Townhall Media

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Saturday, (former) Attorney General Merrick Garland received a rousing ovation as he left his old office for the very last time. Plenty suggested that Pam Bondi use the video to identify whom to fire first. As we also reported, (former) FBI Director Christopher Wray presented Garland with his very own submachine gun as a going away present from the FBI. Did everyone chip in and buy it, or did Wray just take it?

One of the biggest toadies for the Biden administration in media is Fusion Ken Dilanian, who reported for NBC News on Wray's stepping down, said that "perhaps no one is more to blame than Mr. Trump" for why Americans no longer trust the FBI thanks to "baseless" accusations.

Dilanian saw the celebration of Garland's tenure as proof that he was "extremely well-liked."

We're so thankful he's leaving and doesn't have a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

Dilanian says that Garland treated people with kindness, not that he was a good attorney general.

Or if they were Catholic or spoke up at a school board meeting.

He was worse than Eric Holder, and that's a tough bar to clear.

***

