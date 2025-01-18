NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Saturday, (former) Attorney General Merrick Garland received a rousing ovation as he left his old office for the very last time. Plenty suggested that Pam Bondi use the video to identify whom to fire first. As we also reported, (former) FBI Director Christopher Wray presented Garland with his very own submachine gun as a going away present from the FBI. Did everyone chip in and buy it, or did Wray just take it?

One of the biggest toadies for the Biden administration in media is Fusion Ken Dilanian, who reported for NBC News on Wray's stepping down, said that "perhaps no one is more to blame than Mr. Trump" for why Americans no longer trust the FBI thanks to "baseless" accusations.

Dilanian saw the celebration of Garland's tenure as proof that he was "extremely well-liked."

DoJ staff applauding Merrick Garland as he leaves the building for the last time as Attorney General. He was extremely well liked because he treated people with kindness and respect. pic.twitter.com/wZkieqhfSf — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 17, 2025

We're so thankful he's leaving and doesn't have a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

Your post doesn’t read like it was written by a reporter. It reads like someone part of the administration or agency. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2025

I don't know who Merrick Garland will be a larger embarrassment to:



1. The justice system he abused for political purposes



2. The journalists who helped enable it — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 18, 2025

Just admit you are his propagandist — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) January 18, 2025

People will excuse all kinds of things if you're nice to them. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) January 18, 2025

Dilanian says that Garland treated people with kindness, not that he was a good attorney general.

They put out several of these with different department heads, which has me wondering if they used the same crowd.



I expect the same when Trump's department heads walk in for their first day. — Michael W. Kohlman (@kohlman73588) January 18, 2025

He was extremely well liked because no one had to do anything except focus on “get Trump.” — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) January 18, 2025

He will not be remembered kindly — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) January 17, 2025

He weaponized the DOJ against political opponents! — Freedom Doggy (@FreedomDoggy) January 18, 2025

Yes, he treated all with kindness and respect, unless they disagreed with him politically — Find the Truth (@wave_cometh) January 18, 2025

Or if they were Catholic or spoke up at a school board meeting.

He may have treated the elitists in the DC bubble with kindness and respect, but he crapped all over the citizens of this country and will not be missed. — Rodster🇺🇸 (@clantro) January 17, 2025

Just here for the BIG ratio. — Miss G (@RealityFinding) January 18, 2025

Did you notice any polyps while you were up there, Ken? — Oh, I've Lettered, Trust Me (@6YrLetterman) January 17, 2025

Innocent people are in jail because of him. Garland needs to face real justice. — Squid Overlord (@MrSquidOverlord) January 18, 2025

They will all join him soon. — MSG1982 (@MSG19821) January 18, 2025

He was worse than Eric Holder, and that's a tough bar to clear.

***