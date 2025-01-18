AG Merrick Garland Gets a Rousing Sendoff in Video That Could Be of Assistance to Trump & Pam Bondi

After four years of the disaster that was the Biden-Harris administration, we now get to be subjected to videos of them being congratulated on a job well done as they leave their respective offices for the last time just two days before Donald Trump takes office.

Advertisement

We told you earlier about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin finally having the courtesy of letting Pentagon staff know that he was leaving his job, unlike the time he disappeared for about a week.

The "last day" celebrations continued when Attorney General Merrick Garland left the DOJ building for the last time. The staff clearly appreciated all the Justice Department lawfare that happened during Garland's time as AG:

Thank you for your service, Mr. Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/Lp9cbtuLQT — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) January 18, 2025

Watching Biden, Harris, Blinken and the rest be celebrated on their way out is nauseating enough, but considering what happened to the legal system in this country over the last few years Merrick Garland's happy sendoff is particularly gross.

Never thought we’d see someone do more damage to the credibility of the DoJ than Eric Holder, but then Merrick Garland happened. https://t.co/oUTFqJ91KB — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 18, 2025

These clapping seals celebrate a guy who weaponized the DOJ for partisan politics—destroying many lives along the way.



Disgusting. https://t.co/enoCKpURdY — Mark Trammell (@mark_trammell) January 18, 2025

Maybe save that video for Pam Bondi after she becomes the next Attorney General. It could come in handy:

Every person on this video should be dismissed on January 20th. https://t.co/tOcgJfMBzD — KEYBOARD WARRIOR (@warrior_hub) January 18, 2025

Dear @PamBondi - pls fire everyone you see in this video https://t.co/iGQXQzfflr — Robert Henneke (@robhenneke) January 18, 2025

Fire everyone in this video. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 18, 2025

On Monday afternoon the good part starts.

Lawyer up.



Nobody is above the law. https://t.co/rNnRuzalSd — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 18, 2025

We KNEW the scene looked familiar! Fortunately voters got rid of these people so not everybody has to do down with their ship.