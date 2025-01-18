Going Dark: TikTok Will Pull the Plug on US Access Sunday
Georgetown Law Gets Community Note Nuked After Applauding Prof. for Work on Biden's...
We're ALL Dictators Now! Twitter Turns the 'President Biden Declares' Graphic Into HILARIO...
Up in Woke! Burning Taxpayer Money Tops State Department’s DEI ‘Accomplishments’ List
NYT ‘Journalists’ Write Tell-All ‘Exposing’ the Biden White House Cover-Up They Fully Part...
Second City, First Deportations: Trump’s Illegal Alien Crackdown Hits Chicago on Tuesday
Time Magazine Endorses Forest Bathing and Communal Crying for Emotional Dems on Inaugurati...
Leadership Void: Scott Jennings Explains Why So Many are Rushing to Meet with...
Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of...
VIP
Defund List Starts Here: Police Departments Who Bailed on Protecting Trump's Big Day
Early Exit? Some Illegal Aliens Reportedly Self-Deporting Before Trump Takes Office
Penta-Gone! Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Surprisingly Alerts Staff He’s Leaving His Job
Mayor Adams, Master of NYC's Immigration Chaos, Now Turns to Trump for a...
Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It...

AG Merrick Garland Gets a Rousing Sendoff in Video That Could Be of Assistance to Trump & Pam Bondi

Doug P.  |  11:17 AM on January 18, 2025
derooshh

After four years of the disaster that was the Biden-Harris administration, we now get to be subjected to videos of them being congratulated on a job well done as they leave their respective offices for the last time just two days before Donald Trump takes office.

Advertisement

We told you earlier about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin finally having the courtesy of letting Pentagon staff know that he was leaving his job, unlike the time he disappeared for about a week.

The "last day" celebrations continued when Attorney General Merrick Garland left the DOJ building for the last time. The staff clearly appreciated all the Justice Department lawfare that happened during Garland's time as AG:

Watching Biden, Harris, Blinken and the rest be celebrated on their way out is nauseating enough, but considering what happened to the legal system in this country over the last few years Merrick Garland's happy sendoff is particularly gross. 

Recommended

We're ALL Dictators Now! Twitter Turns the 'President Biden Declares' Graphic Into HILARIOUS Memes
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Maybe save that video for Pam Bondi after she becomes the next Attorney General. It could come in handy:

On Monday afternoon the good part starts.

We KNEW the scene looked familiar! Fortunately voters got rid of these people so not everybody has to do down with their ship.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're ALL Dictators Now! Twitter Turns the 'President Biden Declares' Graphic Into HILARIOUS Memes
Grateful Calvin
Georgetown Law Gets Community Note Nuked After Applauding Prof. for Work on Biden's '28th Amendment'
Doug P.
NYT ‘Journalists’ Write Tell-All ‘Exposing’ the Biden White House Cover-Up They Fully Participated In
Warren Squire
Going Dark: TikTok Will Pull the Plug on US Access Sunday
Eric V.
Time Magazine Endorses Forest Bathing and Communal Crying for Emotional Dems on Inauguration Day
Warren Squire
Leadership Void: Scott Jennings Explains Why So Many are Rushing to Meet with Trump
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're ALL Dictators Now! Twitter Turns the 'President Biden Declares' Graphic Into HILARIOUS Memes Grateful Calvin
Advertisement