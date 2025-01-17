Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of...
VIP
Defund List Starts Here: Police Departments Who Bailed on Protecting Trump's Big Day
Early Exit? Some Illegal Aliens Reportedly Self-Deporting Before Trump Takes Office
Mayor Adams, Master of NYC's Immigration Chaos, Now Turns to Trump for a...
Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It...
NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses...
VIP
Democrats Can't Have It Both Ways
Jarvis Dons His 'Prognosticatin Hat' to Predict Outcome of Biden's Equal Rights Amendment...
We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and...
U-Haul of Undocumented Illegal Migrants in FL Proves DeSantis' Policies Can't Be Delivered...
Make Consequences Great Again: FBI Agent Who Said New Orleans Wasn't Terror Attack...
David Axelrod, Twitter's Own Petty Betty, Scoffs at Trump's Indoor Inauguration
Doom and Gloom: CBS Shares Poll Showing Americans Aren't Optimistic on Trump Lowering...
Guard Your Card: Hugh Hewitt Warns of Durbin-Marshall Bill Threatening Rewards, Jobs, and...

Penta-Gone! Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Surprisingly Alerts Staff He’s Leaving His Job

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File

Outgoing Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, bid his final farewell to the Pentagon today. A crowd of supporters applauded him as he made his way out the door. Meanwhile on X, posters were cheering that he’s finally gone and hopefully to be replaced by Pete Hegseth.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Most surprising about Austin’s departure is he actually bothered to announce it. That’s so uncharacteristic of him! Posters were laughing.

Recommended

Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him
Amy
Advertisement

Yes, during President Joe Biden’s administration Austin disappeared for two weeks to have surgery and he didn’t tell anyone. Unbelievable!

Austin left the Pentagon for good today, most posters hope many of his colleagues join him soon. They say it’s time to clean house.

Yep, marched right out into the parking lot.

DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) has infected our military and government institutions. That’s also heading out the door. Commenters are eager to return to sanity with the start of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

We hope Austin took his cloth mask and face shield with him - you can never be too careful! Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense. He has completed a hearing before a Senate committee. He is still awaiting a confirmation vote.

Tags: AUSTIN DIVERSITY INCLUSION JOE BIDEN MASK MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him
Amy
We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and All We Can Say Is ... Huh?
Grateful Calvin
Defund List Starts Here: Police Departments Who Bailed on Protecting Trump's Big Day
justmindy
NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses the Whole Time
justmindy
Jarvis Dons His 'Prognosticatin Hat' to Predict Outcome of Biden's Equal Rights Amendment Boondoggle
Amy Curtis
Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of 2024 Presidential Race
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him Amy
Advertisement