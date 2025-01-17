Penta-Gone! Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Surprisingly Alerts Staff He’s Leaving His Job

Outgoing Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, bid his final farewell to the Pentagon today. A crowd of supporters applauded him as he made his way out the door. Meanwhile on X, posters were cheering that he’s finally gone and hopefully to be replaced by Pete Hegseth.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has left the Pentagon for the last time.pic.twitter.com/EFnTs4soyk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2025

Most surprising about Austin’s departure is he actually bothered to announce it. That’s so uncharacteristic of him! Posters were laughing.

We all are happy that this time he told someone he was leaving. — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) January 17, 2025

☝️...and there's that. See the difference a little communication makes? 😏 — Jeremy P. Grey (@JeremyPGrey) January 17, 2025

Remember when he was hospitalized for like 2 weeks and Biden didn’t even know he didn’t have a Secretary of Defense even though we had 2 major international conflicts going on??? — Booker9e (@booker9e) January 17, 2025

This time, maybe he'll tell the White House. — Sean Ross Callaghan (@seanrcallaghan) January 17, 2025

This is how he will be remembered. Oops. Forgot to tell you I was having major surgery. pic.twitter.com/cGc2mMZFAI — HedleyLamarr 🇮🇱 ✊🐾 (@HedleyLamarr10) January 17, 2025

People actually noticed him leaving the building. How about that! — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 17, 2025

Yes, during President Joe Biden’s administration Austin disappeared for two weeks to have surgery and he didn’t tell anyone. Unbelievable!

Austin left the Pentagon for good today, most posters hope many of his colleagues join him soon. They say it’s time to clean house.

Remove every single one of these dopes on day one. — #LegislationNOW🦅 (@Sit4Something) January 17, 2025

He should take all those that are clapping with him! — Dixiechick2 (@Dixiechick210) January 17, 2025

This is the exit of a man who embodies the principle: When you’re an abysmal failure at your job just surround yourself with even less capable people as staff. pic.twitter.com/le3e2uCGgM — Sam S. (@GenX_Sam) January 17, 2025

Oh yeah, a lot of them will be getting their marching orders soon. — DirtySouth (@MarkMcD98814553) January 17, 2025

Yep, marched right out into the parking lot.

DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) has infected our military and government institutions. That’s also heading out the door. Commenters are eager to return to sanity with the start of the Trump administration.

Happiest day of his life! Imagine having to answer for the nonsensical policies of the last 4 years… 🤦‍♂️ — Alex Stanford (@DrofnatsXela) January 17, 2025

Have you seen his DEI policies? He agreed with everything Biden did. — TravTrav2131 (@travtrav2131) January 17, 2025

We hope Austin took his cloth mask and face shield with him - you can never be too careful! Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense. He has completed a hearing before a Senate committee. He is still awaiting a confirmation vote.