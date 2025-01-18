The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
VIP
US Military Sure Like Posting Videos to China's REDNote App
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Wate...
The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's...
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
JUUUUST a Bit Outside! Alex Rodriguez's Tribute to Sportscaster Bob Uecker Strikes Out
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese...
Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors
WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive...
Leftist Garbage Site Wikipedia Helps Democrats Spread Misinformation About the Equal Right...
Jonathan Turley Shreds and Mocks Biden's Constitutional Law Fantasyland

Christopher Wray Gives Merrick Garland a Tommy Gun as a Going Away Gift

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 18, 2025
Grok

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier today, (former) Attorney General received a standing ovation as he left his office for the last time. A lot of people are asking the Trump administration to use the video to see whom to fire at the Justice Department.

Advertisement

Garland received more than just an ovation … (former) FBI Director Christopher Wray presented him on behalf of the CIA with a … Thompson submachine gun. This editor didn't believe it at first — no one's reported on it — but the video from C-SPAN proves it.

… if it happened in Washington DC this video would be documentation/evidence of multiple crimes... 🤨

For those who may have forgotten - this is the very same Merrick Garland that wanted to put you in a cage or send armed men with guns to kill you if you had an 80% receiver or arm brace.   He's also the same man who advocated for an "assault weapons ban" which would criminalize owing a Tommy Gun (and most other semi autos).   If "rules for thee but not for me" were a person it'd be Merrick Garland.

It does seem a bit hypocritical … not to mention odd. Why do they think Garland wants a Tommy Gun? So he can defend himself from Donald Trump's Justice Department?

Recommended

The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
Brett T.
Advertisement

It would be, if Wray hadn't most likely just purloined it from the FBI.

Wray didn't say that it was a model.

Advertisement

Even if it was a prop … what message is the CIA trying to send with this of all possible going-away gifts?

We're all for letting citizens own a submachine gun. But it's just bizarre all around.

***

Tags: FBI GUN MERRICK GARLAND CHRISTOPHER WRAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
Brett T.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Brett T.
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's Locker Room
Amy Curtis
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Water Heater Ban
Amy Curtis
The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans Who Are STILL Wary of COVID
Amy Curtis
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse Brett T.
Advertisement