Christopher Wray Gives Merrick Garland a Tommy Gun as a Going Away Gift

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier today, (former) Attorney General received a standing ovation as he left his office for the last time. A lot of people are asking the Trump administration to use the video to see whom to fire at the Justice Department.
Garland received more than just an ovation … (former) FBI Director Christopher Wray presented him on behalf of the CIA with a … Thompson submachine gun. This editor didn't believe it at first — no one's reported on it — but the video from C-SPAN proves it.
FBI Director Christopher Wray gives Attorney General Merrick Garland a semi auto 1927A-1 Thompson 45ACP (aka Tommy Gun) with a 50 round drum magazine as a retirement gift.— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) January 17, 2025
I'd love to know where this happened; if it happened in Washington DC this video would be… pic.twitter.com/uoHoE2DiLo
… if it happened in Washington DC this video would be documentation/evidence of multiple crimes... 🤨
For those who may have forgotten - this is the very same Merrick Garland that wanted to put you in a cage or send armed men with guns to kill you if you had an 80% receiver or arm brace. He's also the same man who advocated for an "assault weapons ban" which would criminalize owing a Tommy Gun (and most other semi autos). If "rules for thee but not for me" were a person it'd be Merrick Garland.
It does seem a bit hypocritical … not to mention odd. Why do they think Garland wants a Tommy Gun? So he can defend himself from Donald Trump's Justice Department?
Does Garland have all the proper paperwork and licenses to receive it?— Observationist Dave (@Obs_Dave) January 17, 2025
no one does in DC— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) January 17, 2025
That gun is an illegal Short Barreled Rifle because it has a barrel length under 16” (or under 14.5” with a pinned and welded flash hider).— Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) January 18, 2025
They are just rubbing our noses in the hypocrisy.
Did Wray buy it, or simply take it from the FBI?— JT Badenov (@cbinflux) January 18, 2025
Is it a replica or a show piece? Just wondering, because if its fully functional, that is not a cheap gift in the slightest— Peter Steele (@pb_steele) January 17, 2025
It’s a crime anywhere without paper and background check.— Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) January 17, 2025
Isn't that a straw purchase by Wray?— Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) January 17, 2025
It would be, if Wray hadn't most likely just purloined it from the FBI.
I wonder if it is real, or a model, and if it is real, is it full-auto or the semi-auto variant? Also, was the FFL paperwork completed?— BoVodio Toad (@BovodioToad) January 17, 2025
Wray didn't say that it was a model.
They are mocking us— Y.R.U. Gae (@6stringgarrote) January 17, 2025
Notice how they had it on a stand with a single agent nearby. I would guess that the agent "possesses" it and that there is a narrow loophole allowing it. That or it's a mock-up/prop.— Good Old Andy (@GoodOldAndy) January 17, 2025
Even if it was a prop … what message is the CIA trying to send with this of all possible going-away gifts?
Unbelievable. Right out there in the open.— Dean Winchester🇺🇸 (@DWincheste55011) January 17, 2025
The anti gun party giving guns to people when they retire is apex level hypocrisy— Liberty@AllCosts (@Xrunbycommies) January 17, 2025
We're all for letting citizens own a submachine gun. But it's just bizarre all around.
***
