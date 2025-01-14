California State Sen. Scott Wiener Adds Wildfire Proposals to Senate's 'Trump-Proofing' Bills

As Twitchy reported on January 9, as Los Angeles County was burning to ash, California lawmakers gaveled into a special legislative session called to address not the wildfires, but the threat of litigation from the Trump administration as the state fights to remain a sanctuary state. They allocated $25 million to the California Department of Justice in anticipation of ligation with the Trump administration and another $25 million "for grants to nonprofit legal groups and centers that support immigrants who are at risk of deportation, detention, and wage theft." That's $50 million spent by the Assembly to "Trump-proof" the state and protect illegal aliens from deportation while the state burns.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher shared on Thursday that California State Senator Scott Wiener told reporters on Monday that wildfire proposals would be added to the Senate's original "Trump-proofing" bills.

This is a pretty sick political maneuver. Tying a wildfire recovery bill to a political stunt to help Gavin with Democratic primary voters?



Just another day in Sacramento. The irony is that this kind of virtue signaling politics is exactly why we are in this mess. pic.twitter.com/1Ffw2277T6 — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) January 14, 2025

I’d expect nothing less from CA-democrats. Why? because it works on California voters.



California doesn’t have a politician problem. California has a voter problem.



This is a brilliant move by the communists. — Jason Hernandez (@JHernandezMM) January 14, 2025

Of course it's over seen by Wiener. Wiener is an activist. When are these 'Bay area' people going say enough is enough and stop voting for 'activist liberals' as representatives. — April 🕶 (@BBARAIDER) January 14, 2025

We've covered Wiener quite a bit over the years.

Kevin Kiley is a congressman from California:

Newsom and the Supermajority are conditioning aid for fire victims. They are only providing it on the condition that $50 million is appropriated for unrelated lawsuits against Trump. This is an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/2Xu9CjAFFH — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 14, 2025

Unrelated lawsuits that haven't even been filed yet.

There is no level too low for him to stoop. — EvaHHill (@evahhill) January 14, 2025

Our government is broken and disgusting. — Spartan 4/1 (@DonaldLutz03) January 14, 2025

Disgusting behavior by the people’s representatives continues. — Richard Kirk (@Bbr6dgcwscKirk) January 14, 2025

@CAgovernor I thought we were putting politics aside. Please fix this. — vijay swamidass (@vijayswamidass) January 14, 2025

There hasn't been a failure in California that Scott wasn't involved. — BCHABC/BCHSV-are-scams (@fairness2all) January 14, 2025

Unacceptable. These people need to get a grip on their Trump Derangement Syndrome asap. — Nikki will not comply 🇺🇸 (@goldenrose_79) January 14, 2025

The only thing I don’t find disturbing with this is knowing they are dreaming of Trump when they go to sleep. I would like to know how many victims agree to it? — Brenda Fullner (@BrenF65) January 14, 2025

They're already creating a multimillion-dollar fund to fight off legislation from the Trump administration and Donald Trump doesn't even take office for another week, and they're tying that to the wildfires? Disgusting, if true.

