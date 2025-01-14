TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest
California State Sen. Scott Wiener Adds Wildfire Proposals to Senate's 'Trump-Proofing' Bills

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 14, 2025
As Twitchy reported on January 9, as Los Angeles County was burning to ash, California lawmakers gaveled into a special legislative session called to address not the wildfires, but the threat of litigation from the Trump administration as the state fights to remain a sanctuary state. They allocated $25 million to the California Department of Justice in anticipation of ligation with the Trump administration and another $25 million "for grants to nonprofit legal groups and centers that support immigrants who are at risk of deportation, detention, and wage theft." That's $50 million spent by the Assembly to "Trump-proof" the state and protect illegal aliens from deportation while the state burns.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher shared on Thursday that California State Senator Scott Wiener told reporters on Monday that wildfire proposals would be added to the Senate's original "Trump-proofing" bills.

We've covered Wiener quite a bit over the years.

Kevin Kiley is a congressman from California:

Unrelated lawsuits that haven't even been filed yet.

They're already creating a multimillion-dollar fund to fight off legislation from the Trump administration and Donald Trump doesn't even take office for another week, and they're tying that to the wildfires? Disgusting, if true.

