Woman Says Canada Is a White Supremacist, Colonial Project Just Like Israel

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on December 23, 2024
Twitter

Remember the people who fled to Canada (and England, Spain, and Mexico) after Donald Trump won the 2024 election? Remember New York Senator Liz Krueger's proposal that New York should band together with Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont, secede from the United States, and become a new province of Canada?

Canada would seem to be a liberal paradise. If you're depressed or disabled, the government will assist you in committing suicide. They've begun their pilot program on gun confiscation. And they welcome refugees.

As we reported back in May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals revealed that they had decided to quintuple to 5,000 the number of temporary resident visas they would be issuing to people in Gaza. The neighboring Arab states won't take them, but Canada will. 

But then, in October, Trudeau said that immigration must be slowed.

What happened to "diversity is our strength" and we "welcome you, regardless of your faith"? Things seem to have changed from late last year when Trudeau said this:

The first post-national state. Good luck with that. No wonder Donald Trump is trolling you as America's 51st state.

Here, courtesy of MEMRI TV, is a woman protesting in favor of Hamas.

This is occupied land because you're occupying it. Why aren't you in Gaza?

Sorry libs fleeing the U.S. for Canada — it, too, is a white supremacist colonial project.

We don't see Trudeau having much of a political future in Canada.

Europe is beginning to wake up and feel the consequences of unfettered migration. Maybe it's about time for Canada to take a right turn.

***

