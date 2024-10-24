Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed

Oh, Canada. You massively hypocritical windbag neighbors to the North. Remember, when they said America was racist for wanting to slow down immigration? Guess what Justin Trudeau said today.

We’re going to significantly reduce the number of immigrants coming to Canada for the next two years. This is temporary — to pause our population growth and let our economy catch up.



We have to get the system working right for all Canadians. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 24, 2024

So, it seems like Justin is saying a large influx of immigrants has negatively effected Canadian society? That sounds like what he is saying.

Is this a real tweet? https://t.co/4EIwYV3EZU — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) October 24, 2024

It can't be because wouldn't that be 'racist'?

They must be in the toilet.

Please, Justin, tell us more.

“I’m about to get my ass handed to me in an election so I’ll temporarily pretend I don’t hate Canada.” https://t.co/X2kmpUN5vR — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 24, 2024

It's like when Democrats lower the price of gas right before an Election.

TRUDEAU CONFIRMED TO ALSO BE HITLER https://t.co/htedxX3rjP — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 24, 2024

So little, so late https://t.co/SSowqFl4Ur — Ann Kelly (@AnnYeahAnn) October 24, 2024

An apt description of Leftists in general.

Literal Hitler right here am I doing this right? https://t.co/Tb6PDSPZR4 — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) October 24, 2024

I was told this is xenophobic racism. https://t.co/3WtjI6UUyk — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 24, 2024

Ronald Reagan said that there was nothing so permanent as a “temporary” government programme. I hope for Canadians, he’s right. https://t.co/XL1ns2C4l4

too late buddy we’re already renaming the country to kannada https://t.co/FK1RAkrNpI — a (@aamerhx) October 24, 2024





We should have taken the black face more seriously. He was trying to tell us who he is. Heh.

American Democrats most shook https://t.co/rmGp9dwvEh — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) October 24, 2024

Justin Trudeau is better on immigration than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now. https://t.co/GOakf0nsOF — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 24, 2024

That's a scary thought.

Uh oh, he must be xenophobic. https://t.co/HKWcpyAg01 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) October 24, 2024

Open border libs be like… it’s over https://t.co/GDwIFzkoPF — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 24, 2024

It's far past time.

Oh, he's changed his tune.

Oh how the times have changed… https://t.co/FGOyJDUWUr — Nar (@nardwrites) October 24, 2024

The prospect of losing an election really has changed his mind.

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/KrlN0M5zsN — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 24, 2024

Literally, it's giving whiplash.