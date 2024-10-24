Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed

WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Oh, Canada. You massively hypocritical windbag neighbors to the North. Remember, when they said America was racist for wanting to slow down immigration? Guess what Justin Trudeau said today.

Advertisement

So, it seems like Justin is saying a large influx of immigrants has negatively effected Canadian society? That sounds like what he is saying.

It can't be because wouldn't that be 'racist'?

They must be in the toilet.

Please, Justin, tell us more.

It's like when Democrats lower the price of gas right before an Election.

Sam J.
An apt description of Leftists in general.


We should have taken the black face more seriously. He was trying to tell us who he is. Heh.

That's a scary thought.

It's far past time.

Oh, he's changed his tune.

The prospect of losing an election really has changed his mind.

Literally, it's giving whiplash.

