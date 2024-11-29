NY State Senator Liz Krueger's Bold Plan to Make New York … Canada

Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:00 AM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Just when you thought the Left's TDS couldn't get any worse, New York State Senator Liz Krueger decided to level up. In a post-election meltdown for the ages, Krueger proposed that New York should simply secede from the United States and become Canadian. She's not overly bright, 'eh?

Krueger wants more than the Empire State, however. She wants to take Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont with her. Apparently, when elections don't go your way, the solution is to plant the Maple Leaf flag in America.

We know Canada is … well … Canada, but we're pretty sure they wouldn't want Liz and her band of miffed misfits either.

They're definitely broken. A new Canadian province, seriously?

Now, there's some sage advice for the big city secessionist.

Some were even willing to help Liz pack and fund her trip.

Well said. Short and to the point.

Yep, we remember the Left going wild when internet randos uttered the word 'secede'. Now, we have Democrat officials openly proposing the idea because virtue signaling their hatred of Donald Trump is the only core value of the Democrat Party at this point.

Liz sounds sorta insurrection-y.

We don't really want to abandon all the conservatives living in the non-city parts of these states, but it would make it easier to win presidential elections.

Someone should remind the Senator that Democrats already tried this approach about 160 years ago, and it didn't go well for them.

Just go, Liz Krueger, and leave America to those of us who want to be Americans.

