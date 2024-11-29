NY State Senator Liz Krueger's Bold Plan to Make New York … Canada

Just when you thought the Left's TDS couldn't get any worse, New York State Senator Liz Krueger decided to level up. In a post-election meltdown for the ages, Krueger proposed that New York should simply secede from the United States and become Canadian. She's not overly bright, 'eh?

Krueger wants more than the Empire State, however. She wants to take Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont with her. Apparently, when elections don't go your way, the solution is to plant the Maple Leaf flag in America.

BREAKING: New York Senator Liz Krueger has proposed the idea New York should secede from the U.S. and become a new province of Canada. pic.twitter.com/YPCjHQ6vXz — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 28, 2024

We know Canada is … well … Canada, but we're pretty sure they wouldn't want Liz and her band of miffed misfits either.

They're definitely broken. A new Canadian province, seriously?

Or, here’s a thought, she could move to Canada. Has she ever considered that she’s free to leave the U.S. without needing to take four states with her? — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) November 29, 2024

Now, there's some sage advice for the big city secessionist.

Hey @LizKrueger,



As a proud American, I'll treat you to a one-way ticket to Montreal on the climate-friendly Amtrak.



Your elitist proposal to leave the US and become a Canadian province is an insult to my uncle, who died for our nation.



It'll be the best $122 spent. pic.twitter.com/uKA172jQoH — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) November 27, 2024

Some were even willing to help Liz pack and fund her trip.

These people are really out of their minds. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) November 29, 2024

Well said. Short and to the point.

Isn’t this called high treason? — Adrian (@AdrianBTCXRP) November 28, 2024

Yep, we remember the Left going wild when internet randos uttered the word 'secede'. Now, we have Democrat officials openly proposing the idea because virtue signaling their hatred of Donald Trump is the only core value of the Democrat Party at this point.

Liz sounds sorta insurrection-y.

We don't really want to abandon all the conservatives living in the non-city parts of these states, but it would make it easier to win presidential elections.

Bye. We will see you later. Lol pic.twitter.com/58AFWAHEfE — SputnikSpreader (@VasBroughtToX) November 28, 2024

Someone should remind the Senator that Democrats already tried this approach about 160 years ago, and it didn't go well for them.

Just go, Liz Krueger, and leave America to those of us who want to be Americans.