More Than 40 Percent of Young Voters OK With Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

The percentage of all people across all demographic groups who approve of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thomas should be zero percent. There have been countless think-pieces in the media about why so many feel Luigi Mangione was justified in killing a husband and father on a New York City street. As Taylor Lorenz told TMZ, "I'm very against death as, you know, a principle," but for the thousands who have lost a loved one because an insurance claim was denied, it's only "natural to wish that the people who run those systems would suffer the same fate." 

There's a really troubling poll out showing that 41 percent of 18- to 29 olds found the cold-blooded murder acceptable.

Whoopi Goldberg is 69 years old and doesn't understand why she doesn't get the money she paid into health insurance back at the end of the year if she didn't use the hospital.

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained, denying an insurance claim is an act of violence.

This probably explains the phenomenon better than anything:

***

