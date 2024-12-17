More Than 40 Percent of Young Voters OK With Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

The percentage of all people across all demographic groups who approve of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thomas should be zero percent. There have been countless think-pieces in the media about why so many feel Luigi Mangione was justified in killing a husband and father on a New York City street. As Taylor Lorenz told TMZ, "I'm very against death as, you know, a principle," but for the thousands who have lost a loved one because an insurance claim was denied, it's only "natural to wish that the people who run those systems would suffer the same fate."

There's a really troubling poll out showing that 41 percent of 18- to 29 olds found the cold-blooded murder acceptable.

United Healthcare CEO killing acceptable or unacceptable by age breakdown:



18-29: 41/40 acceptable

30-39: 56/23 unacceptable

40-49: 69/13 unacceptable

50-59: 73/8 unacceptable

60-69: 81/10 unacceptable

70-79: 81/10 unacceptable https://t.co/OducYR1ELY — Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) December 17, 2024

Shock poll: 41 percent of young voters find killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO acceptable https://t.co/9rUSQ7Jj0T — The Hill (@thehill) December 17, 2024

What the fuck is wrong with 18-29 year olds? — Beth Way (@Beth_Way14) December 17, 2024

There is something seriously wrong with the 18-29 demographic. It’s the same trend on countless issues where a basic understanding of differentiating wrong from right is required. A combination of social media and a broken education system have lot to do with it. https://t.co/bM9ZeMxL7r — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 17, 2024

And I will note that the older generations are responsible for failing that generation. They allowed the education system to become corrupted by those who would undermine basic morality. If that doesn’t change, it will come at a high price for future generations. — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 17, 2024

They are testing boundaries and finding none. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) December 17, 2024

It’s interesting but also not surprising. Most kids now can stay on their parents insurance until they are 26 years old so they don’t really have a stake in paying for or understanding the health insurance market. — WI Sports Fan (@iwanski4) December 17, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg is 69 years old and doesn't understand why she doesn't get the money she paid into health insurance back at the end of the year if she didn't use the hospital.

They grew up with authority figures telling them in 2020 that violence in the name of social justice is acceptable. — Ryan Darby (@ryantdarby) December 17, 2024

People won’t like my answer but this is what happens when an entire generation is fueled by nihilism and their morality is completely subjective.



Zoomers are the least religious age group and also have no strong morals or principles. — Nothing Ever Happens (@DemNationalist) December 17, 2024

Democrats let their voters think violence is acceptable in discourse...not surprising. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) December 17, 2024

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained, denying an insurance claim is an act of violence.

But cried yesterday how we needed gun control



Hypocrites — blonde little Phoenix (@NotABotBlonde) December 17, 2024

Yeah I'm going to be dismissive of your gun control debates https://t.co/5JMfVyxZrS — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 17, 2024

These people are why I will be keeping my firearms. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 17, 2024

This probably explains the phenomenon better than anything:

That's because they are young and stupid. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) December 17, 2024

