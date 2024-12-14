You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to...
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Understand

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 14, 2024
Townhall Media

The list of things the panelists on 'The View' don't understand is very, very long. So long, in fact, it'd be easier to make a list of things they do understand.

It would be a very short list.

And 'how health insurance works' is not on it.

Because that's not how insurance works.

And your annual premiums do not even begin to cover the costs of catastrophic care (never mind the fact if you do routine doctor visits or use meds, your money is spent). It's not just on hospitals.

We hope not.

Not a chance.

Or why don't we get back a fraction of what we'd put into a private 401(k) or IRA?

Something about 'fair share' or something.

It really is.

It's literally that simple.

Nailed it.

Please.

So do we.

Your elliptical is offended by the comparison.

Yeah. The stupidity is not rare.

