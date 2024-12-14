Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Understand

The list of things the panelists on 'The View' don't understand is very, very long. So long, in fact, it'd be easier to make a list of things they do understand.

Advertisement

It would be a very short list.

And 'how health insurance works' is not on it.

Whoopi has no idea how health insurance works:



"If I don't go to the hospital for a whole year, where is my money? Why don't you give me the money back?" pic.twitter.com/RPM6s4sKmM — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 13, 2024

Because that's not how insurance works.

And your annual premiums do not even begin to cover the costs of catastrophic care (never mind the fact if you do routine doctor visits or use meds, your money is spent). It's not just on hospitals.

Idiot…and people take advice from her? — BigBuck2468 (@RonFye53646) December 14, 2024

We hope not.

Shes been a millionaire for 40+ years, I am sure she's never even looked at her health insurance. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) December 13, 2024

Not a chance.

A better question is, if I am forced to pay into social security for 40+ years, but die at age 60, why don't my survivors get that money? Why does that money belong to the government? At the very least, it should cover my funeral expenses. — SusieQ4UA (@127bama) December 13, 2024

Or why don't we get back a fraction of what we'd put into a private 401(k) or IRA?

“If I don’t use any government services for a year, why don’t I get my tax dollars back?” — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) December 13, 2024

Something about 'fair share' or something.

Financial illiteracy is a national crisis. https://t.co/m8jPXDNJkk — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 13, 2024

It really is.

I have actually explained how insurance (I used cars) works to my kids because they were curious. So, my 9 y/o literally has a better understanding of this than a View host. How do people watch this show. https://t.co/XlwrGflZO9 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 14, 2024

It's literally that simple.

"Whoopi has no idea how health insurance works" is one way to put it.



"Leftists have no idea how anything works" would be another way. https://t.co/ce6iuGGjI4 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 14, 2024

Nailed it.

I'm begging people to stop looking to celebrities for policy ideas. https://t.co/WHmGAZtwNv — Latent Development 🌐 (@Latent_Dev) December 14, 2024

Please.

This isn’t how insurance works. But if this is the standard, I have some questions about taxes. https://t.co/4It4n3CxBJ — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 13, 2024

So do we.

Reminder: Whoopi Goldberg once said that Jill Biden should become surgeon-general because she is a doctor. No really, I'm not kidding. She might be dumber than my elliptical. https://t.co/K2LfPZeoGe — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 13, 2024

Your elliptical is offended by the comparison.

Honestly, it's even stupider than that. What's worse is that she is one of only a great many. https://t.co/au7aiJ4dBo — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 13, 2024

Yeah. The stupidity is not rare.